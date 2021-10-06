The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce held its Fall Open House Tuesday night during which the Friend of the Chamber Award, Tourism Counts Award and Small Business Person of the Year Award were announced.
Carrie Chisholm, chamber executive director, welcomed attendees, saying it was nice to see them in person after a year of the pandemic.
“If you’re like us, you’re still trying to figure out what’s normal and how to be …” Chisholm said. “We want to welcome you all to our Fall Open House, and thank our hosts, Jim and Christa Bowers, proprietors of The Bridge, Good 2 Go, Island Bar & Grill, and North Shore Chophouse,” she added, noting the were last year’s honorees for the Tourism Counts Award.
Friend of the Chamber Award
The first award of the evening was the Friend of the Chamber Award.
“By now, we are all familiar with the word ‘pivot,’ and many of us have learned exactly what it means to reinvent our business practices in the midst of this new normal,” Chisholm told those gathered. “Our chamber was no different, and our first big challenge was to reconfigure our farmers market, now in its 19th year.
“Deemed an essential business, we felt it was important to continue this weekly program of connecting people to locally-grown produce, and to enable our smallest businesses, our market vendors, to continue to operate, if possible,” she added. “So pivot, we did.”
The chamber, she said, had to cancel two of its 2020 winter markets but opened in the spring with a new layout to allow for more distancing between vendors and customers, an online ordering and curbside pick-up option, and a whole new set of rules regarding music, dogs, payment and masking. The popular kids’ art tent was converted to take-home projects which were prepared each week in advance with the help of Fort Community Credit Union employees who help sponsor this activity.
The December Holiday Market, she said, was notably smaller, with less than 40 vendors, but some were situated outdoors at Blodgett Garden Center, which introduced a new venue the chamber never used before.
“When 2021 arrived, we welcomed back our art vendors, and dogs and musicians,” Chisholm said. “We added a kids’ garden in partnership with the Dwight Foster Public Library, which provided space along its building for kids to tend and harvest their seedlings.
“Because the Blodgett’s location was so well-received for the Holiday Market, we created two evening markets there, and if you went you saw how packed they were with people hungry for a new experience,” she added. “We welcomed new vendors, new customers and new volunteers.”
And now, she said, the chamber is planning for another Holiday Market.
“I keep saying ‘we,’ and it’s true that there are a whole host of people who enable the market to exist, not the least of which is our presenting sponsor, Fort HealthCare,” Chisholm acknowledged. “The market would not be were it not for the dedicated vendors who show up each Saturday around 6 a.m., the volunteers who collect produce for the food pantry and man the welcome booth, the loyal customers who come each week to visit their favorite producers.
“But it also would not be if not for the efforts of the chamber’s part-time farmers market manager, Alisha Bade, who took on this role in late 2019 with no firsthand knowledge of how the market had operated previously, and then was tasked with reinventing everything about it,” she added.
It was Bade, she said, who initiated the children’s garden at the library, worked with Blodgett’s to create a magical evening market, and who advocated for the vendors and their customers to ensure the market continued in spite of the challenges presented by the pandemic. And, she created a newsletter to keep the vendors informed.
“She worked to ensure our sponsors received their due recognition,” Chisholm said of Bade. “She wrote press releases and leaned on the talents of her associate manager, Kaity Smearski, to educate the public on the market’s special offerings. In short, she ensured that our market would continue. As the one chamber program that is the most visible in our community, it is Alisha that keeps it running.
“Alisha, it is our pleasure to present you with the chamber’s 2021 Friend of the Chamber Award.”
‘Tourism Counts’ Award
Next, Tourism Manager Katie Carey presented the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce “Tourism Counts” Award.
“This award is presented to an individual, business or organization who, by their leadership and efforts, have made a difference in the promotion and development of tourism in our area,” Carey said. “The name of the award reflects the tourism commission desire to impress upon the community that tourism does count in the bigger economic picture, and that it does impact the vitality of our city.”
Last year, she said, this ceremony took place virtually, and Jim and Christa Bowers were recognized for their investment in three waterfront restaurants, all of which have become tourist destinations as well as local favorites.
She then invited the Bowers to the podium to help present this year’s award.
“When the pandemic hit in March of 2020, The Fireside Dinner Theater closed just three weeks into a seven-week run of ‘Guys and Dolls,’” Carey said. “All The Fireside’s part-time staff and most of the full-time staff was laid off. Ryan and Kristi Klopcic chose to keep the management team intact and shifted everyone to working from home.”
Immediate tasks, she said, included moving reservations for rescheduled shows and canceling all unnecessary expenses. As soon as staff were allowed back in the building, she said Ryan and Kristi empowered the team to tackle cleaning, maintenance and reorganization of projects by thinking outside the box on how The Fireside could generate revenue.
“The first new ventures came from a desire to make use of existing inventory,” Carey said. “Kristi took the lead on building an online gift shop featuring the new spring and summer merchandise, while the restaurant managers figured out how to serve the award-winning Friday night fish fry dinners ‘to-go’ while maintaining The Fireside’s high-quality standards. This led to Wednesday take-outs of their signature barbecued ribs and other entrees.
“Following Ryan and Kristi’s lead, each department head operated on their own or with a skeleton crew, with everyone all pitching in to help make these ideas happen,” she added. “The staff learned new things, worked harder than they ever had before, and celebrated successes together.”
Once reopening the dining room was allowed, The Fireside’s operations manager went through training to implement procedures required by the Wisconsin Restaurant Association to be certified in the “Ready to Serve Safely” program, she said. The restaurant opened in-house Friday night fish fry to limited capacity while continuing the carryout option for a limited time, she noted.
“When it became clear The Fireside wouldn’t be opening the next production scheduled for mid-April of 2020, Ryan moved it 2021,” Carey said. “Then, about a month later, the next one also was moved. Faced with moving a third show, staff started planning a ‘summer concert series’ in June featuring top Fireside performers and tribute artists in solo or duo performances for very small, socially distanced audiences.
“This filled a void for guests ready to venture out safely, and the theater staff geared up to present a new show every weekend,” she added.
The concert series then went on to fill the summer, fall and winter, plus the spring of 2021.
“While the management team and small, core staff worked together to get back to the business of entertaining, Ryan and Kristi were right there with them — leading the way, working side by side with staff, while also bearing the burden of the financial impact of COVID-19 and other planning decisions throughout the pandemic,” Carey stated.
Julie Nordeen, marketing manager at The Fireside, shared, “Despite the stress that had to be weighing on them both, every day we received encouragement, smiles, thanks, their ever-present sense of humor, and the overwhelming belief that we were going to be OK — we were going to make it through this, and come out better and stronger than ever.”
“Much of the core staff is now back and The Fireside is excited to be welcoming new members to the team,” Carey continued. “‘Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,’ one of the most popular musicals of the last 50 years, is now showing at The Fireside, and Irving Berlin’s ‘Holiday Inn’ comes to spread holiday cheer starting Oct. 28.”
Performance venues across the country were among the first to close and the last allowed to reopen, she noted.
“With their vision, commitment, thoughtful decision-making and leadership, Ryan and Kristi Klopcic steered The Fireside through the worst of the COVID-19 devastation and set The Fireside Theatre on a path to continued success. The ripple effect for the Fort Atkinson community in the way of employment, business with local vendors, hotel stays, and community engagement cannot be adequately measured, but are just some of the reasons Ryan and Kristi Klopcic are awarded this year’s Tourism Counts award.”
She then invited 2020 honorees Jim and Christa Bowers to present this award. “Please join us in congratulating Ryan and Kristi Klopcic of The Fireside Dinner Theatre as our 2021 Tourism Counts recipient,” Carey said.
Small Business Person of the Year
Next, 2021 chamber President Mike Ehlers, of mkCellular, presented the Small Business Person of the Year award.
Each year, he said, the Fort Atkinson chamber recognizes a small business person on the basis of growth, staying power, business accomplishments and community involvement.
“As Katie just mentioned, we presented this same award virtually in 2020 to Erin Patterson of Paddy Coughlin’s Pub,” Ehlers said. “Erin was nominated last year for her perpetual enthusiasm in cross-promoting other small businesses and her creativity in delivering quality customer service, even while her business was closed.
“Erin and her husband Mitch also opened 10-62 Saloon last year, offering yet another establishment that draws people to our downtown district,” he added. “I’d like Erin to join me in recognizing this year’s honoree so both can receive your collective appreciation for all they do in our community and beyond.”
Ehlers said learning to operate under the new rules of a worldwide pandemic is challenging, to say the least.
“With all the uncertainty and change, it can be difficult to focus your efforts and maintain a sense of normalcy,” he said. “But tonight’s Small Business Person of the Year has managed to make some significant contributions, in keeping with a long and dedicated commitment to the Fort Atkinson business community.
“At mkCellular, we’ve seen how technology is impacting today’s businesses, both good and bad,” Ehlers said. “But when you have a business based on relationships, ‘high-touch’ can be a bigger pull than ‘high-tech,’ and this perspective is the winning philosophy of our 2021 recipient.”
The chamber president said the joy of small-town retail is knowing one’s customers and their preferences.
“And while e-commerce has certainly created some challenges for traditional brick-and-mortar businesses, there is no substitute for a personal touch,” Ehlers said. “It’s one thing to see your special celebration called out on social media. It’s another to see it in a loved-one’s handwritten note in your mailbox.”
So, how does a card and gift shop like Tuttle’s Hallmark in Fort Atkinson continue to flourish? he asked.
“Perhaps it’s due to proprietor Lisa Tuttle Woods’ investment in other small businesses,” Ehlers said. “Two new chamber members now have space in Lisa’s store, offering locally made products like Hippychick Penny’s soaps and lotions, and Hymns in My Heart greeting cards.”
Woods, he said, is helping both these businesses expand their markets by providing access to her loyal customers, and in turn offering her customers access to new products.
“The store is also carrying products from Wood Street Bakery, Mangiami Italiano, and, coming soon, Spencer Jelinek Photography,” Ehlers said. “And like last year’s honoree, Lisa is known for cross-promoting other small businesses, often partnering with Humphrey Floral and Krueger Jeweler on downtown retail promotions.”
Says Paul Krueger, “Having worked with her on many different committees over the years, Lisa always brings a great attitude, high energy, and is fun to work with. Lisa looks for unique ways to promote her business as well as all small businesses in Fort Atkinson.”
Store Manager Anne Wesner added, “Working with Lisa is an honor. Customers love when Lisa is at the store. New and old, they adore her. She has a way with people we call ‘Lisa-ism.’ Her love for Fort and people are contagious, just like her laugh.”
“Perhaps Lisa’s success is also due to her willingness to jump in and fill a need when she sees one,” Ehlers said. “When Lisa’s mother Trudy passed away, Lisa and her family created Trudy’s Room, a space at First United Methodist Church dedicated to fostering the well-being of infants and young children by facilitating the donation, collection and distribution of clothing, diapers, furniture and other basic supplies to families while helping them achieve economic independence.”
Or perhaps Lisa’s success is due to her “get-it-done” attitude, he said.
“When the Project LEAD Class of 2018 completed their Riverwalk Plaza project, Lisa and her staff jumped in to help organize a Riverwalk holiday tree-lighting, which has now become a tradition in our downtown district,” Ehlers said.
Long-time retail partner Tim Humphrey, of Humphrey Floral and Gift, said he is grateful for the opportunity to thank Lisa.
“In the many years I have known Lisa Tuttle Woods, I have never seen her without a smile,” Humphrey commented. “Whether working in the Hallmark store, volunteering for a chamber event, selling insurance or just walking to work, Lisa always has a smile and something good to say!
“Retail is in her blood and she’s not lost her enthusiasm for keeping Main Street and Fort Atkinson a vibrant place to shop, work and live,” he added. “Thank you, Lisa, for being one of the reasons so many people say: ‘We like it here!’”
“If she wasn’t already busy enough, Lisa also finds time to be active in the Fort Atkinson Rotary Club, the American Association of University Women, and the Unity Project,” Ehlers said. “So, with gratitude for her dedication to our downtown and our community overall, and for investing in her own business and other micro businesses, we are honored to have our 2020 award winner, Erin Patterson, present this year’s Small Business Person of the Year award to Lisa Tuttle Woods.”
New chamber members
Before presenting the awards, Chisholm introduced some new members joining the chamber for their first Fall Open House.
“In spite of these trying economic times, our business community continues to grow, and we are honored to represent and advocate for all of you,” Chisholm said. “In order to survive and thrive, though, we need to intentionally build strategic alliances, and that is what we hope to do by connecting you with our newest members here tonight. Please take time after our awards ceremony to give these folks a warm Fort Chamber family welcome.”
Joining the chamber from Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation is Jason Marin, and his wife, Nova. Jason previously was a high school teacher in Jefferson but now is focused on helping people realize their dream of home ownership.
Julie Davis is general manager of Comfort Suites in Johnson Creek — one of a trio of hotels under the Minkin Management Hotel Portfolio that joined the chamber.
Jonathan Kooiman, from PK Contractors, attended the open house with some of his team. This business assists with residential and commercial roofing and siding, as well as drone inspections to detect maintenance issues persons might not even be aware of.
Marianne Bardenwerper, of Cappy Fabrics, located in the lower level of Feather Your Nest, also attended. She already has helped some chamber members refurbish their business interiors, and can help others find the appropriate upholstery for their project too.
TKB Building and Remodeling is the husband-and-wife team of Anthony and Samantha, offering construction services such as remodels, home additions, masonry and decks. They also can assist with snow removal during the winter.
The newest chamber members, Elizabeth Costa and Sara Jones Costa, have opened Piper Mae, a clothing boutique just up the street. They will be having an open house on Oct. 16.
Although not new members, Chisholm introduced some new faces in the crowd.
“We’d also like you to meet Bryan Spangler, who purchased Fort Ace Hardware; Lane Liebergen, from the Daily Jefferson County Union; and Quingze Lv, a new dentist at Bender, Kind & Stafford, who is getting to know our community, in part, as a member of this year’s Project LEAD class,” Chisholm said. “Kaylee Kidd is the new marketing coordinator for the Fort Community Foundation, and her office is just down the hall from ours. It’s been nice getting to know her, and she is also a member of this year’s Project LEAD class.
“As our (chamber) staff has gotten smaller in the past year, we are especially thankful for the efforts of our organization’s leaders,” she added. “Thank you, and welcome. It’s great to have you with us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.