As part of the activities planned for the first Fort Farmers Market of the season, participants in the Fort Atkinson Project LEAD (Leadership Enhancement for Area Development) class of 2022 hosted a ribbon-cutting and community reveal in Market Square on Saturday, May 7, across from the U.S. Postal Service office.
Their project, entitled “Light Up the Town,” involved replacing 24 street lights with energy efficient LED (Light Emitting Diode) lights around the city.
In addition to providing sustainability and public safety, the project will save approximately $3,500 in energy costs the first year after implementation.
Participants in this year’s group include Katie Carey, Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce; Jill Henze, Spacesaver Corporation; Kaylee Kidd, Fort Atkinson Community Foundation; Dr. Qingze Lv, Bender, Kind & Stafford DDS; Ryan Murray, Jones Dairy Farm; Robyn Newcomb, Fort Community Credit Union; Matt Noll, School District of Fort Atkinson; Lauren Pett, Nasco; Kori Telfer, Johnson Financial Group; Tammi Vetrano, Badger Bank; Phil Walther, Builders FirstSource; Sarah Weihert and Tom Williamson, City of Fort Atkinson.
Thanks to the support of area businesses and residents, the total cost of the project, $7,200, was funded entirely through private donations, although the group had applied for and been awarded funding through the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, if needed. All the new lights were installed by the end of April, with the assistance of Jeff Armstrong, city electrician.
“Many Project LEAD projects are built on city property,” Fort Atkinson Chamber Executive Director Carrie Chisholm explained, noting park improvements and structures throughout the area. “And there is often an ongoing expense to maintain them. It feels good to give something to the city and its residents that actually saves them money.”
The project began as an idea of Dr. Qingze Lv, a participant in this year’s class, during a group brainstorming session last October. Initially, the group had considered solar lights, but further research indicated those were not as dependable in Wisconsin’s winter climate.
“Part of the leadership training is to learn about the various challenges and opportunities in our community, and to propose a project that fills a need,” Chisholm further explained. “During the research phase, the class sometimes must adjust the scope, based on what they discover, and then figure out how to work together to execute the desired outcome.”
Project LEAD has created a webpage (www.fortchamber.com/leadership-training) for homeowners and businesses to access energy-saving products and hopefully continue the sustainability movement.
“Thanks to resources like Focus on Energy, it is relatively easy to access free or low-cost energy-saving products for your home and office,” Dr. Lv said.
The ribbon-cutting was an opportunity to thank sponsors and educate the community about this year’s project. Donating at the top LED level were Badger Bank, Ball Corporation, Bender, Kind & Stafford Dental, S.C., Enbridge Energy Partners, FCCU, Fort HealthCare, Heart of the City, Johnson Financial Group, Jones Dairy Farm, Michael and Linda Matley, and Spacesaver Corporation.
Sponsors at the Bright Bulb level were Kiwanis Club, MR Plumber, and Nasco.
Sparkler Sponsors included Deb Britton, Lisa Caras, Greg Counter, Julia Dewey, Adele Donaldson, Kristina Fieser, Thomas and Anita Freeman, Matthew Hensel, Philip Jones, Kevin Kostroski, Gregory Klug, John Kutz, Richard Lowry, Karie Martin, Amber Mendoza, Randy Poredos, Ryan Robinson, Fort Atkinson Rotary Club, Jeffry Theder, and Josh Younger.
Project LEAD is a program of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, beginning every year in September, and followed by monthly sessions at area companies and organizations with the goal of planning, fundraising, and ultimately implementing a chosen project.
Project LEAD participants are introduced to the leadership of the area’s largest employers, while learning the inner workings of what makes the community function. Facilitated this year by Ryan Hill of KLAS Solutions, the program strives to build future leaders with a desire to serve the community, so participants also determine a project that addresses a local issue or concern.
— Contributed
