The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Jason Stein, research director for the Wisconsin Policy Forum, as the featured speaker for its upcoming legislative luncheon, March 16, at The Creamery 201.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum is a nonpartisan, independent statewide policy research organization with offices in Milwaukee and Madison. Its mission is “to provide impartial public policy research and analysis to drive informed debate and effective decision-making in the state of Wisconsin.”
Stein’s presentation will cover the state’s finances and tax burden, the challenges to local government budgets, and the potential implications for businesses and future public policy. Fort Atkinson City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire will follow with a perspective from the local level.
Thanks to the luncheon sponsor, Enbridge Energy Partners; speaker sponsor, the Hoard Historical Museum; and technology sponsor, Effortless Elegance LLC, the cost is free to Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce members. Non-members also are welcome to register for a cost of $20 per person.
The luncheon will take place March 16 over the noon hour at The Creamery 201, on the second floor above the Verlo Mattress Store in downtown Fort Atkinson, 201 N. Main St. Interested participants may register at www.fortchamber.com, or by calling (920) 563-3210, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
