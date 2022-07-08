The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting event for Galleria 214 in Cambridge on June 14. This ribbon cutting welcomed four new members: Details Boutique, Revive Salt Room & Spa, Millie’s Coffee & Eatery, and Amanda Reed Skin Care.
Details Boutique was founded in 2019 as a contemporary women’s clothing store, owned by Dusty Rogers, who also purchased the Galleria 214 building this past April. The mission of Details Boutique is to help grown women feel excited about getting dressed up by offering clothing that fits, looks, and feels great. Details Boutique is open seven days a week, Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shopping online is available any time at www.detailsgetnoticed.com, and shipping is available nationwide, along with in-store pick up and free local delivery.
Rogers also owns a second business in the building. Revive Salt Room & Spa opened in 2021 and is a dry salt therapy treatment with numerous health benefits. Treatments are all natural and safe. Halotherapy is beneficial for overall wellness by removing toxins, pollutants and allergens from the respiratory system, enhancing lung capacity, improving skin, and boosting the immune system. One 45-minute session in the stunning medical-grade pink Himalayan Salt Room can help improve allergies, asthma, coughs, colds, congestion, post-Covid recovery, skin and inflammation. Revive Salt Room & Spa is open six days a week, Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn more about the many benefits of dry salt therapy by visiting www.revivesaltandsauna.com or call 608-512-6388.
Millie’s Coffee & Eatery opened in 2022. The quaint restaurant is owned by Courtney Sargent and Jen O ’Branovich. The menu includes breakfast, lunch, locally roasted coffee and espresso drinks. Catering options are also available. Sargent explained, “We offer homemade delicious food and drinks while employing LGBTQIA youth, and to offer a queer presence in the community.” The sauces and dressings are made from scratch, and the owners are committed to sourcing products from surrounding farms, as well as promoting LGBTQIA education and employment. Hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays and Sunday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rotating weekly specials can be found at milliescoffee.com, or by calling 608-423-2330.
Amanda Reed Skin Care is a medical spa located inside Revive Salt Room. Reed has 10 years experience working at the Dean Skin Care Division. While there, she had the privileged to learn from board-certified plastic surgeons, medical doctors, and seasoned medical aestheticians. Reed said, “What sets me apart from other skin care centers is my partnership with a signing medical director. With his endorsement and signature, I’m able to treat and resell pharmaceutical grade products. Traditionally, these products have only been available through your physician.” Amanda Reed Skin Care specializes in skin care analysis addressing aging, sun damage, and problem skin; and offers facials, dermaplaning, hydra-brasion, microneedling, various depth peels, waxing, and tinting lashes and brows. Hours of operation are Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Book an appointment with Amanda Reed by visiting amandareedskincare.com or call 608-212-8099.
All retail spaces in the historic Galleria 214 are filled, and include the Ruby Rose Gallery, a unique gem store that joined the Fort Atkinson Chamber in January. The building has a public atrium and seating area available for special events.
