Fort Chamber welcomes Doctor Sealgood Asphalt Maintenance

Doctor Sealgood Asphalt Maintenance has joined the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. Left, from Doctor Sealgood are Charlotte, Alyssa and Glen Schultz, accepting a membership plaque from Chamber Ambassador Brandon Housley.
Doctor Sealgood Asphalt Maintenance has joined the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce.
Glen Schultz founded Doctor Sealgood in 2018 with the intend to be the highest quality and longest-lasting asphalt maintenance provider in Southeastern Wisconsin.
The business name is a play on words from the rock band Motley Crue’s song, Dr. Feelgood.
Doctor Sealgood is a family-owned business obsessed with customer satisfaction. Specializes in sealcoating, crack filling, striping, potholes, and patching, the company serves both residential and commercial markets, and uses the best available products to ensure a long-lasting result.
When asked how his business compares with others in the industry, Schultz said, “Perhaps the most important difference is every job is brushed by hand. I realized during my years of experience working with other companies that when we sprayed a job it didn’t last as long as when we brushed it by hand.”
Their website promises a “refreshing asphalt maintenance experience.” For additional information, call 262-563-9006 or visit: doctor-sealgood.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.