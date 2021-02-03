The Fort Atkinson City Council on Tuesday approved combining wards for the April 6 spring election.
City Clerk-Treasurer Michelle Ebbert said that per state statute, a resolution was required by the governing body to combine wards for upcoming elections. Combining wards can be done in conjunction with reporting units, she said.
“Reporting units create election results per ward or ballot style,” Ebbert informed the council members, who met remotely via Zoom. “When one ballot style is utilized for the entire city, separate results are not required as they are reported as one set of results for the City of Fort Atkinson.”
The spring election, she said, will consist of the state superintendent of public instruction, school board and city council.
“There is only one ballot style necessary for all voters in the City of Fort Atkinson,” Ebbert indicated. “Therefore, one reporting unit will be established to provide results to Jefferson County. With one ballot style and one reporting unit, wards can be combined.”
Also Tuesday, the council:
• Approved changing the name of Arrowhead Park, located at 951 W. Blackhawk Drive, Fort Atkinson, to Rotary Arrowhead Park.
City Parks and Rec Director Brooke Franseen said that in light of the Fort Atkinson Rotary Club’s contributions to Arrowhead Park, the club requested changing the name of the park to Rotary Arrowhead Park.
“Over three years ago, the Rotary Club had their first supported project at the park, which included planting 45 trees at the corner of West Cramer Street and Blackhawk Drive,” Franseen told the council. “In 2019 the club had raised funds for new playground equipment (at Arrowhead Park) and contributed $20,000 to the project. The park has reached completion with the pavement of the pathway in the summer of 2020 and the club is ready to adopt the park.”
She said there is no known naming history to Arrowhead Park, as most likely it was carried over from the nearby Arrowhead subdivision. The Parks and Recreation Department, she said, currently has Rotary Pavilion in Rock River Park and a Rotary Shelter (train depot replica) on the bike trail.
There will be no cost to rename Arrowhead Park, Franseen noted.
• Upon recommendation from the plan commission, approved a certified survey map re-dividing lots two and three, creating a new lot line, at W5226 Curtis Mill Road-extraterritorial.
• Reviewed and authorized soliciting borrowing terms for purchasing Public Works capital equipment and performing street repair.
• Reviewed and approved a quote for $42,000 from Midwest Sealcoat, Dodgeville, to sealcoat the Glacial River Bike Trail and four tennis courts at Rock River Park as budgeted.
• Approved a request to reschedule the regular Tuesday, April 6 city council meeting to Thursday, April 8, at 7 p.m., due to the spring election.
Rescheduling the meeting will allow City Clerk/Treasurer Ebbert to focus entirely on the election, and provides the opportunity for council members and city staff to cast their vote on that date without meeting conflicts.
