Proposed amendments to Fort Atkinson’s comprehensive plan are being considered for adoption, along with recreating sections of the municipal code regarding the city’s official map.
City council members recently approved first readings of measures that could implement these changes, and directed City Manager Rebecca Houseman-LeMire to prepare the ordinances for second readings and a public hearing at a joint plan commission and council meeting Feb. 1.
City Engineer Andy Selle said “the city made a concerted effort to revise its suite of planning documents over the last several years.”
These three documents, he said, include the Comprehensive Plan, revised in 2019; the Zoning Code in 2020; and the Land Development and Division Code currently being reviewed.
“The city also is engaged in repealing and recreating the Official Map, which allows the city to identify appropriate locations for future public infrastructure within and the beyond the city’s borders,” Selle said.
State statutes, he said, require that land use decisions, including changes to a municipality’s Official Map, be consistent with a city’s Comprehensive Plan.
“The city is proposing to change the Comprehensive Plan to accommodate some of the changes proposed through the Official Map process,” Selle said, noting this topic was presented to the Planning Commission at its Jan. 11 meeting. “The presentation was informational only.”
During discussion, the city engineer highlighted for council some of the major recommended changes to the map concerning transportation and community facilities. They are as follows:
• Relocating several proposed future off-street trails, on-street bicycle facilities, wells, parks and roads.
• Removing a few outdated elements regarding future locations of a new hospital and the previously planned U.S. Highway 12 bypass.
• Adding a new potential future airport expansion area and State Highway 26 overpass.
• Updating the City of Fort Atkinson Municipal Boundary to reflect the existing boundary.
LeMire said the plan commission and city council have adopted a public participation plan, which provides written procedures designed to foster public participation at every stage of the Comprehensive Plan amendment process.
The engineer noted that only the Comprehensive Plan indicates planning beyond the municipal boundary of the city.
“Such areas are prescribed on the Future Land Use Map, and document a logical expectation for commercial, residential, park and reserved (wetlands, floodplains) lands within a reasonable distance of the city’s boundary,” Selle said. “Although these designations exist, the city has no real authority to influence development in these areas to ensure such logical future expansion is preserved.”
This is intentional within the law, he said, to preserve private property rights and limit the reach of government.
“The law does recognize that planning ahead for the continuation of public right of way corridors and the public improvements contained within them — such as roads, sidewalks, water, sewer, cable and electric — beyond the borders of a city, or town, is in the best interest of all citizens,” Selle stated.
The tool that documents this planning, he said, is known as the Official Map.
“The Comprehensive Plan, and its associated maps, must agree with the Official Map,” Selle informed. “The process for adoption of the Official Map also will require a parallel process for a revision to the Comprehensive Plan as well.”
The Official Map, he said, allows the city to identify public infrastructure beyond its border on the map.
“The Official Map is focused on two areas, called out on the map,” Selle said. “(These are) the northwest portion of the city and an area on the south side of the city adjacent to the city boundary.
“The city plans to complete additional planning in the southeast and southwest areas as well, and will bring those additions through the same adoption process when ready,” he added.
Many of the planned corridors exist within the current right of way, such as paths shown adjacent to existing roads, he said, while other right of way corridors exist on private parcels.
“Once the ordinance moves through the public process of review and approval, proposed development within the footprint of these mapped features requires approval by the City of Fort Atkinson,” Selle said.
“If land is not developed and continues as agricultural or natural, a right of way shown on the map in such a private parcel has no bearing on the owner’s continued use of the land in this way,” he added. “However, if the owner or a subsequent owner decides to develop the parcel into something other than agricultural or natural, the City of Fort Atkinson becomes an approving authority with respect to the impact the development may have on the mapped features on the parcel.
“Practically speaking, the Official Map allows the city a seat at the table as the development, which remains in the town, is planned and approved,” Selle said.
The city, he said, has planned for an overpass of the Highway 26 bypass at the end of Montclair Street. The bypass roughly represents the city boundary, he added, with land to the west lying in the Town of Koshkonong.
“New development at the end of Montclair has proceeded with this corridor for the overpass reserved,” Selle said. “There are no plans at present to construct such an overpass. In the future, this would be the planned location.”
Although not required, he said, the city also will send a letter to each parcel owner with an element of the Official Map shown on their land, whether in the city or town.
“The letter will notify them of the public hearing and invite them to contact city staff ahead of time with any questions,” Selle said. “Staff already have communicated with Town of Koshkonong officials about the map as well.”
In a related matter, council members had a first reading of an ordinance to repeal and recreate the Land Development and Division Code, which is a complete rewrite of the 1993 Subdivision Code.
“The Comprehensive Plan indicates the type of land use the city plans within large ‘regions’ of the city and its extended boundary,” Selle said. “The document answers the big picture questions: Where should we focus re-development? Where will residential development expand? Should we plan commercial and/or industrial development in these areas?”
The zoning code, he said, takes these planning level designations and further defines them at the individual parcel level.
“An area slated for residential in the Comprehensive Plan requires parcels zoned as single-family, two-family, multi-family or high density residential,” Selle explained. “Following this, the Land Development and Division Code provides specific guidance and process for dividing land, developing a parcel or laying out a large neighborhood.”
On Feb. 17, council will have the last of three readings on the three ordinances and call for public input. Final approval might occur at this meeting.
