Face coverings will continue to be required in the School District of Fort Atkinson in all indoor spaces in each of the four elementary schools and the middle school where children are present — with the exception of when an individual is actively eating or drinking — through Dec. 16, 2021.
The board of education voted 4-1 to take that action, continued from last month, during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday night in the Luther Elementary School board room. Board member Amy Reynolds cast the dissenting vote.
Additionally, the board voted unanimously to make face coverings optional for grades K-8 students in co-curricular athletic activities when engaged in athletic action where children are present.
Members also voted 4-1, with Reynolds opposed, to require face coverings for all grades 4K-8 students engaged in school activities.
“The board took action this evening to require masks for all school-related activities in students 4K through grade 8,” District Administrator Rob Abbott said, following the board’s votes. “The only exception to that at this point is students who are actively involved in athletic play.”
And by not taking any action Tuesday, the board released the mask requirement for Fort Atkinson High School students.
“So, high school students no longer would have the mask requirement, both at school or in their related activities,” Abbott informed. “I believe the thinking of the board is that, at this point, no elementary-age student and about half of the middle school-aged students do not have the ability to choose to be vaccinated.
“And I think their (board members’) effort this evening was to push the mask requirement out a little further in hopes that vaccinations would be possible for a larger population of students,” he added.
Discussion among board members Tuesday centered around how far to extend the masking requirement timeline. Ultimately, they felt that Jan. 20 was too long a wait.
“And I think there was, perhaps, some thought that if they (vaccines for children) do get approved here in November, that at least students would have a first dose for those who are wanting to go that direction by the time the December meeting comes around.”
Between now and Dec. 16, right before winter break, board members always can elect to revisit the masking issue if any extenuating circumstances warrant.
“It’s not that the board is unwilling to talk about this (masking) topic, but I think that they also are interested in having a (board) meeting that is related to all of the other important (educational) work that we have under way,” Abbott said.
The board’s action came after members heard 12 local and area residents speak out on both sides of the masking issue — for the most part civil, but at times somewhat contentious — with each speaker allotted 3 minutes.
School operations update
In giving his school operations update, the superintendent said the School District of Fort Atkinson currently has 11 students and one staff member who are known to be COVID-19 positive.
He reminded the public that the district’s COVID dashboard is updated each Friday, and that given the current case rates, school officials believe once a week is sufficient at this time.
“One of the things we’ve heard over the past day or two is a desire by some community members to return to the use of metrics to determine mask use or other mitigation measures,” Abbott said. “When we used metrics in the past, the board heard from many that they felt metrics imposed decisions on mitigation strategy use when a more local impact determination may prove more appropriate in Fort Atkinson.”
When the district used metrics in the past, he said, it used metrics delineated by government agencies as opposed to arbitrarily making its own determinations, he said.
“Some area districts have started to use locally determined metrics related to mask use,” Abbott said. “These metrics are not based on actual guidance that I am aware of.”
In one district, he said he found a 3% positivity rate used to determine mask use, and in another less than 1% is used.
“I am guessing, if the board would like to return to the use of metrics, the determined decision-making points would be viewed favorably by some community members who were getting the mitigation strategies employed that they believe are necessary, and negatively by others,” Abbott said. “Unfortunately, this continues to be the pattern we’re seeing.”
The School District of Fort Atkinson, he said, has procedures in place to provide timely notification to families of students who have had a possible exposure to a person who tested positive for COVID while at school.
The communication continues to be more expeditious than notification from the Jefferson County Health Department — by several days in some cases — and empowers the family to make informed choices, he said.
The superintendent also provided some local data related to last year’s close contact tracing practices and quarantine numbers for district students as a point of reference.
“Last year, during the time that we had students in-person learning, we had 872 students quarantine due to being determined a close contact,” Abbott indicated. “Of those 872 students, 21 or 2.4% became COVID positive during their 14-day quarantine; some of those students may have contracted the virus outside of school.
“Of the 21 students, 13 were at the high school, five were at the middle school, and the remaining three were at one of the elementary schools,” he added. “At this time, our practice of potential positive exposure is preventing the widespread quarantines that were imposed last year.”
As community events and gatherings resume, he said, district officials recognize that exposure to COVID-19 can occur outside of the school environment.
“While some may assume that virtually all positive cases originate at school, that is not the case,” Abbott said. “The truth is, it is very hard to determine exactly where one contracted the virus.”
Discussion
During discussion, board member Adam Paul said he felt it was important to allow parents who want to have their children vaccinated, and cannot right now, a chance to do that.
“That’s a pretty common request from most parents,” Paul said. “It sounds like that’s going to happen real soon here in November, so I think a reasonable (masking) extension would be through first semester (Jan. 20) to give everybody a chance to get their kids vaccinated in November, December, and then revisit in January.”
Member Rhona Buchta said she wanted the board to have a definitive timeline, considering students’ and staff’s safety, in anticipation of forthcoming vaccines for children.
“Having an appropriate date would be a reasonable request,” Buchta said. “But, Jan. 20 seems really long to me. I’d like to hear further discussion as to the timeline for that.
“And if you would like to keep masking, I’m requesting it only go up to 8th grade,” she added.
Member Kory Knickrehm agreed, saying he felt Jan. 20 was a bit too long. And although he wanted board meetings to return to more normalcy, COVID still is a “very important topic.”
While the board enjoys having the public attend their meetings, Paul said continually revisiting the masking issue each month is getting tiresome.
“At this point, we’re all sick of this,” Paul said. “We enjoy having people at our meetings — it’s encouraged. But, honestly, everybody’s going to say the same thing every month until we do something different.
“Not that we’re trying to ignore it, but I feel like revisiting this and having to do it every single month is distracting us from the stuff we’re usually doing at these board meetings,” he added. “I don’t want to do this every month.”
He agreed the mask requirement could be relaxed at the high school, saying the older students have had the opportunity to get vaccinated.
“I think it’s a bit of a compromise between different people and the board, and the community,” Paul said. “We can’t keep doing this forever. It’s going to be an annual flu shot at some point — it’s not going to be a pandemic. We can’t keep waffling with these decisions. But we need to do it in a smart way here.”
Member Amy Reynolds said she thinks of every child, and those kids who do not have a voice, whenever the board takes any action. She also said she takes into consideration parents, as well as certified and support staff in her decision-making.
“I think, is this action that I’m going to take, is this going to hinder them or is it going to help them?” Reynolds said. “I also think of all the children that do, and are able to voice their opinion to say what they feel, what they want.”
In her thoughts, she said she’s concluded that this pandemic is indeed “a public health issue.”
“This is not a school board issue — this is public health issue, in which case the Jefferson County Health Department should be the ones making these decisions, and not us,” Reynolds emphasized. “If they don’t say everybody needs to mask — if they’re not telling us that — I don’t think we should.
“I think we should follow them (health officials) because they’re obviously the experts in public health, and they’re not putting out any mandates — they’re not saying that they require anything — they’re giving strong recommendations,” she added. “They’re doing that at different times, they’re not being very consistent, and that’s driving me crazy.”
She said the health department either must declare a county masking requirement or issue advice based on a county-wide public health issue.
“It should not be on us (school board members) for us to mask or not,” Reynolds insisted.
Paul said the health department is not forcing school districts to mandate masks.
“But that’s their job,” Reynolds interjected. “I am not the expert.”
Paul said the health department has been recommending that the district encourage the wearing of masks, but was not requiring it to do so.
“They’ve been making strong recommendations,” Reynolds agreed. “That is on them, not on us.”
The superintendent said he has been in communication with Jefferson County officials a great deal during the past year and a half.
“Most recently I directed a letter to their leadership quite explicitly letting them know of my and your displeasure with the fact that they were not moving beyond recommendations, and that they were leaving it to individual school boards, which triggered a meeting with their leadership here at Luther a week or so ago,” Abbott said. “My impression from the meeting, as amicable as it was, is that there is no interest in changing their operations from what has been to now, which is certainly something that I, or we, can’t necessarily control.”
The board’s dissatisfaction, he said, certainly has been expressed on multiple occasions.
“I feel that we have done our part as a district in communicating with them (county leaders), both in what we would need from them, and for there to be consistency across school districts so that we’re not talking about the district eight miles down the road and another seven miles down the road, and what is, or isn’t, the same.”
Reynolds said she believes it is a “parent’s choice” whether or not to mask their child, and that board members should not be the ones dictating to parents or the district what to do if the Jefferson County Health Department is not.
Her remarks drew applause from a number of audience members.
“This virus is never going to go away,” Reynolds continued. “That’s science! So are we going to keep our kids in a bubble forever? Because if we don’t take it (mask requirement) off now, when are we going to take it off?”
She said children go outdoors and attend other off-district events where they potentially could be exposed to the coronavirus.
“So, we either do it (masking) the entire state forever, or we take it off,” Reynolds said of the mandate. “Because they (kids) can contract any form of communicable disease at any other time.
“Why should we hinder our staff and our students now and continue to hinder them when they can turn around, walk off the school property and be unmasked for however long?” she asked.
Paul informed that the board’s authority only is to decide what happens on school district grounds.
“We don’t have anything to do with what happens outside of schools,” he said. “That is what it is. We have no control over what the city or the state or the county or the country does. We’re talking about the schools.”
And Board President Mark Chaney emphasized he was waiting for the opportunity for the younger students to be fully vaccinated.
Buchta said that, “Ultimately, we just need to be considerate of everybody.
“But, at the same point, this (debate) cannot go on every single month,” she said. “And so I’d like to have a plan to buy that normalcy for our school staff and students, and the families as well. I’d like to hear a date of when to take that (mask requirement) off, so that vaccines and masks become optional.”
