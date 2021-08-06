The Fort Atkinson City Council recently authorized entering into a contract with WIN to provide broadband service on the city’s fiber network for a minimum term of 36 months and a maximum term of 60 months.
City Engineer Andy Selle said the city and School District of Fort Atkinson have invested in installing fiber optic cable in two phases within the city over the last several years.
“Nearly all of this investment has been grant-funded,” Selle said. “The fiber ‘backbone’ links all city buildings and nearly all district buildings, providing broadband and reliable network access.”
The city and the school district, he indicated, both will use the infrastructure but intend to contract with different internet providers so that the entities can “fail over” to each other in the case of an emergency or planned outage.
“In order to find an internet provider, a request for proposals was sent out to AT&T, Charter/Spectrum, and WIN,” Selle said, noting that only WIN provided a proposal. “The proposal required the firm to provide strategy and pricing not only for the city, but also for businesses located within and along the ‘backbone’ corridor.
“As a public/private partnership, the city would allow use of the city-owned infrastructure by the successful bidder to provide monthly, fee-based service to businesses,” he added.
The city engineer said staff would like the opportunity to discuss the proposal further with WIN, based in Eau Claire, in choosing the next level of commitment, and to seek additional benefits that a long-term, five-year commitment might provide.
Staff also would like to work with the school district and WIN, he said, to determine additional efficiencies provided through this shared infrastructure.
In looking at the financials, he said the city currently spends approximately $12,202.20 per year on internet service far below the 1G service level.
“The (WIN) proposal would slightly decrease the cost of internet at city facilities to $12,000 per year and opens a multitude of other benefits provided by high-speed fiber,” Selle said. “In addition to the reduced cost, higher speeds, opportunities for a community partnership with the school district and other benefits, this proposal provides the opportunity for fiber to our businesses along the backbone route, and in particular the Klement Business Park which currently has no options in place for broadband.”
Staff will perform additional due diligence prior to the contract execution and implementation, and will keep the council updated on progress toward the goal of “lighting up” the existing infrastructure.
Other businessIn other business, council members:
• Approved the purchase and installation of a replacement belt thickener feed pump for the wastewater treatment facility at a cost not to exceed $31,975.63.
The 2021 Wastewater Utility Capital Improvement Program budget includes $35,000 for the purchase and installation of a replacement feed pump for the gravity belt thickener. The current pump was installed in 1992 and has exceeded its useful life.
A Borger Rotary Lobe Pump will be purchased from Mulcahy Shaw Water, Cedarburg, for the cost of $20,228.63; pump installation will be by Sabel Mechanical, Fond du Lac, for $8,247; and up to $3,500 will be spent for electrical and controls modification.
• Approved a proposal from Rubicon Environmental for the purchase and installation of replacement aeration diffusers at the wastewater treatment facility for a not-to-exceed cost of $13,550. Funds will come from the wastewater utility maintenance account.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.