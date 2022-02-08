The Fort Atkinson City Council recently voted to approve a referendum question asking voters whether or not to increase the tax levy for the City of Fort Atkinson to fund the hiring of six additional full-time firefighter/paramedics, six full-time firefighter/EMTs and two full-time police officers.
The referendum comes in response to increasing calls for service and outdated staffing structures that inhibit the departments’ ability to adequately and sustainably respond to calls for service.
“Existing staffing levels for both the fire and police departments have been outpaced by the volume of calls for service, and they are straining to respond to the growing needs of the community,” said Fort Atkinson City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire. “In giving our fire and police departments the funding and personnel they need, we’ll be ensuring a higher quality of service and response for the entire community.”
Currently, the Fort Atkinson Fire Department relies heavily on part-time volunteer staff rather than full-time, professional staff. With an increase in calls, the structure is unsustainable and results in prolonged response times, as volunteers must leave not from the fire station but from their homes or places of employment.
Adding professional, full-time staff to the Fire Department would reduce average rollout time from 7 minutes to just 90 seconds.
The Fort Atkinson Police Department currently has 20 officers on staff and has had nearly stagnant staffing levels for two decades, despite seeing a sharp increase in the demand for officer time.
The addition of two officers would allow the department to better balance reactive and proactive duties, and spend more time addressing community challenges and maintaining availability for serious emergencies.
If city residents approve the referendum, the 2022 tax levy (to be collected in 2023) — and each year going forward — would increase by approximately $769,000 to cover the cost of the 14 additional public safety personnel. This translates to a property tax increase of an estimated $82.22 annually, or about $1.58 per week, on a home valued at $100,000.
The referendum question will appear on the Tuesday, April 5, 2022 ballot as follows: “Under state law, the increase in the levy of the City of Fort Atkinson for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2023, is limited to 0.349%, which results in a levy of $7,871,614. Shall the City of Fort Atkinson be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2023, for the purpose of hiring six (6) full-time Firefighter/Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians, six (6) full-time Firefighter/Paramedics, and two (2) Police Officers, by a total of 9.774%, which results in a levy of $8,640,949, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $769,335 for each fiscal year going forward?”
For more information, visit www.fortatkinsonwi.net/referendum or email questions to referendum@fortatkinsonwi.net. — Contributed.
