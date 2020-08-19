The Fort Atkinson wastewater utility’s compliance maintenance annual report for 2019 was approved by the city council Tuesday night.
Council members unanimously adopted and authorized filing the report with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The State of Wisconsin Natural Resources code requires each wastewater treatment facility to complete and submit an annual evaluation on the condition and performance of its treatment and collection systems.
Wastewater supervisor Paul Christensen said the format for the report is a web-based form completed online.
“The grading system is an A-, B-, C-, D- and F-based system for the individual sections and an overall grade-point average for the entire report,” Christensen said. “Each section has its own grade and stands alone. It is possible to fail an individual section but still have an overall passing grade-point.”
The utility’s grades for each section for 2019, he said, are as follows: Influent flow and loadings, C; Effluent quality: Biodegradables, A; Effluent quality: Total Suspended Solids, A; Effluent quality: Ammonia, A; Effluent quality: Phosphorus, A.
Also, Bio-solids quality and management, A; Preventive maintenance and staffing, A; Operator certification, A; Financial management, A; Collections systems, A.
“Our overall grade-point average for 2019 is 3.84 on a 4.0 scale, compared to 3.81 in 2018, and indicates that overall the plant is in good condition and is operating at a high level,” Christensen informed council members, who met remotely via Zoom.
There is a new category this year for effluent ammonia, he noted.
“Ammonia has always been in the permit, but a change was made to the new permit issued in July last year that added a monthly limit,” Christensen said. “Previously, only a daily limit was included.”
The only point deductions the utility received last year, he said, were related to influent flows.
“The influent flow exceeded 90 percent of (plant) design (2.43 million gallons per day) in 10 months, all except August and September, resulting in 20 points of deduction,” Christensen indicated. “Influent flow exceeded the design at 2.7 million gallons per day in March, April, May, June, October and November, resulting in six points of deduction, for a total deduction of 26 points.”
These high flows, he said, correlate with periods of heavy rainfall and the high levels of the Rock River during that time.
“The average yearly precipitation for Fort Atkinson is 34.15 inches,” Christensen pointed out. “Total precipitation in 2019 was 41.33 inches, the third year in a row of 40-plus inches. The last year of below average precipitation was 2015. So, we’re continuing our string of wet years.”
The city, he said, is addressing infiltration and inflow issues with continued investigation in the collection system.
“This includes smoke testing and increased televising in 2020, and the installation of flow meters at all lift stations to find the sources of these clear water flows,” Christensen said. “Flow capacity at the utility also is being addressed in the Phase II construction project with the addition of a fourth influent pump and the upgrading of the other three.”
A response to the DNR was required for this section, he said, because of the “C” grade.
Also Tuesday, the council approved renewing a contract with Associated Appraisal Consultants, in the maintenance amount of $35,000 per year, for assessing services for 2022-26.
City Manager Matt Trebatoski said the current six-year contract with Associated Appraisal for assessing services in the city will expire following the 2021 assessment year. The city has retained Associated Appraisal since 1998, he noted.
“With the ensuing expiration of the six-year maintenance and revaluation agreement, we were able to negotiate a new five-year contract for maintenance services for assessment years 2022 to 2026,” Trebatoski said. “A revaluation is not expected to be needed over the term of the proposed agreement.”
The city manager said the maintenance cost has been flat at $32,900 for the last five years and will remain as such through year six of the agreement in 2021. The new contract amount in 2022, he said, represents a 6.4-percent increase over the 2016 rate, or just over 1 percent per year.
“Associated Appraisal was willing to negotiate their fee down from an initially proposed $36,000 per year — a 9-percent increase — to the recommended $35,000 per year,” Trebatoski said. “We feel confident through comparing our past and proposed rates with other communities that we are receiving a fair and competitive price.
“City staff has been very pleased with the service, professionalism and timeliness of Associated Appraisal,” he added.
Meanwhile, in other action, the council:
• Approved a recommendation from the Transportation and Traffic Review Committee to place stop signs on Monroe Street in the east and west directions at its intersection with West Blackhawk Drive.
A resident living along Blackhawk Drive had submitted a request for a stop sign at Monroe Street and West Blackhawk Drive, and also wanted speed bumps installed on West Blackhawk to slow traffic. He said motorists are not stopping at stop signs at the intersection of Monroe Street and West Blackhawk from either direction, and that motorists are speeding up and down West Blackhawk Drive at an estimated 35 to 45 miles per hour at times.
City engineer Andy Selle said the City of Fort Atkinson does not utilize speed bumps due to the challenges they present for plowing.
“In this particular location, Blackhawk Drive is a collector street, and thus should have increased traffic and speeds,” Selle said. “The width of the street is designed to accommodate such traffic, as well as on-street parking.
“The length of Blackhawk Drive, however, without having a controlled intersection, does exceed a safe distance and the wide-open corridor can cause increased speeds in many cases,” he noted.
• Approved awarding a short-term loan to low-bidder Badger Bank for financing 2020 public works capital equipment. The loan, in the amount of $158,900, will carry a fixed interest rate of 1.55 percent.
Trebatoski said there is no prepayment penalty associated with this note, and that funds were included in the city’s 2020 budget for debt service on this borrowing.
At the March 17 regular city council meeting, members authorized obtaining quotes on borrowing $150,485 for purchasing the following capital equipment items for the Department of Public Works: Walk-behind striper and bead dispenser, backhoe, winch kit for brush/wood chipper, and an asphalt roller and trailer.
The city manager said changes needed to be made to the winch kit, increasing the cost by $1,325.
“Additional approval was given at the Aug. 4 regular city council meeting for the borrowing of $7,128 for the purchase of a riding mower for the Department of Public Works,” Trebatoski informed the council. “This brought the total 2020 public works capital equipment amount to $158,938.”
Other lenders that submitted quotes for the borrowing, he said, were: PremierBank at 1.889 percent interest and the State Trust Fund at 2.5 percent. Johnson Bank did not submit a quote.
• Approved a certified survey map creating four residential lots from an eight-acre parcel on County Highway K (extraterritorial), just south of Hackbarth Road.
• Approved a preliminary certified survey map creating an additional lot from an existing one at W6001 Apple Lane in the Town of Koshkonong. The map will create an approximately 0.6-acre residential building site with an existing garage to construct a handicapped-accessible home on additional land the owner purchased when he bought his lot. The property is within the extraterritorial jurisdiction of the City of Fort Atkinson.
• Approved the appointment of Anthony Hawks as new agent for Casey’s General Store, 342 Whitewater Ave., effective immediately. A background check was conducted without concerns.
• Granted operator licenses for 2020-22 to Emily Hoessel of Fat Boyz and Elizabeth Godkin of Paddy Coughlin’s Irish Pub.
