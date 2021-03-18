Fort Atkinson City Council members Tuesday approved awarding a $13.4-million contract for second-phase construction at the city’s wastewater treatment facility.
Upon staff recommendation, council members voted unanimously by roll call to award the bid to Staab Construction Corporation, Marshfield, for a cost of $13,385,000. That low-bid amount includes an alternate bid of $42,000 for primary clarifier floor repair and re-grouting.
Wastewater Supervisor Paul Christensen informed the council, meeting via Zoom, that as outlined in the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources-approved facility plan, the plant’s phosphorus upgrade construction must be completed by May 31, 2023.
“The utility must achieve compliance with the new phosphorous limits by June 30, 2023,” Christensen said.
Phase I of construction for this project is completed, he noted.
“Design of the second phase of construction was started in February 2020, and completed by Donohue & Associates and submitted to the Wisconsin DNR in September 2020,” Christensen said. “The design was approved by the state DNR on Jan. 28, 2021.”
The project was advertised for bids in the Daily Jefferson County Union and online on Quest CDN, he said, noting that a mandatory pre-bid conference for interested bidders was held via Zoom on Feb. 3. Bids were due by March 4 at 2 p.m.
The bid opening was conducted virtually via Zoom, he added, noting three base bid proposals were received as follows: Staab Construction Corp., Marshfield, in the amount of $13,343,000; C.D. Smith Construction, Fond du Lac, $13,637,990.52; and Miron Construction Corp., Neenah, $13,743,516.52.
“The engineers’ estimate of probable cost before bidding was $15,629,897.50,” Christensen indicated. “The low bid amount was approximately $2,287,000, or 14.6 percent, less than the estimate of probable construction cost.”
The costs associated with construction of phase II, he said, will be financed through a Clean Water Fund loan through the State of Wisconsin Revolving Loan Program.
“Loans through this program are subsidized at 55 percent of the market rate,” Christensen said, noting the interest rate for the phase II project probably will fall below 2 percent. “The city received notice of the initial loan approval in November for up to $16 million, including $1.75 million in loan forgiveness.”
Loan forgiveness, he explained, is a portion of the loan that will not need to be repaid.
“The city also has the option of using cash on hand in the utility’s reserve and equipment replacement accounts to pay for a portion of the construction and engineering costs,” Christensen pointed out.
Three alternate items were included in the bidding documents to be added to, or deducted from, the base bid, he said.
“Utility staff reviewed the alternates extensively and concluded that alternate No. 2 (repairing and re-grouting of the primary clarifier floors) should be accepted for the added cost of $42,000” Christensen said. “Alternates No. 1 and No. 3 should be rejected.”
In his letter of recommendation, Donohue & Associates Project Engineer Nathan Cassity found that low-bidder, Staab Construction Corp., submitted a responsive bid and is a responsible bidder. Staab previously has done work for the local utility on three occasions.
A 5 percent contingency of $669,000 — required by the Clean Water Fund loan program — was added to the city’s contract with Staab Construction to cover any unforeseen expenses that might arise. Also, the city manager and city engineer are authorized to approve six change-orders of up to $10,000 each with an aggregate of $60,000 maximum.
Council members also voted unanimously to approve a negotiated Construction Related Services (CRS) agreement with Donohue & Associates for a not-to-exceed cost of $1,105,515 for construction-related services required for the phase II project.
Christensen said Donohue was retained to complete the Utility Facility Plan, the phase I improvements design and CRS, and the phase II design for the wastewater treatment plant update project.
“At the request of the utility, Donohue & Associates has provided a proposal for the engineering services required to complete the construction phase of the project,” Christensen noted.
The project, he said, includes the following improvements which will be completed over the 27-month construction period: Replace existing raw wastewater grinders with new influent fine screens and wash presses; rehabilitate the influent wet well; construct a headworks area building over the existing wet well; replace two existing influent pumps and add a new fourth pump; rehabilitate the two primary clarifiers; and modifications to the aerations tanks.
Additionally, replace two of the aeration blowers; rehabilitate the two final clarifiers; construct a new tertiary filtration facility with chemical conditioning (rapid mix, coagulation, and flocculation), followed by disc filters; improvements to the aerobic digesters; and improvements to portions of the HVAC ventilation systems in building 10.
Also included is training, and complete Operation and Maintenance manuals for various unit processes.
The supervisor said the phase II construction project costing $13,385,000 is to be completed in 810 days.
“The CRS agreement contract cost is proposed at $1,105,515” Christensen noted. “This cost as a percentage of total project cost is 8.3% or $1,365 per contract day.
“Utility personnel will assist Donohue & Associates as necessary to control costs,” he emphasized. “It is not uncommon on a well-run project for CRS costs to be below the ‘not-to-exceed’ cost.”
Stormwater permit
Council members Tuesday approved the 2020 annual report for stormwater permit and authorized the proper signatures.
City Engineer Andy Selle said the report covers the city’s activities in illicit discharge detection, construction site erosion control, post-construction stormwater management, pollution control, and public education and involvement. He said the report does not have any impact on the 2021 stormwater utility budget.
“The report documents our effort in each category required by the permit,” Selle indicated. “The Rock River Stormwater Group has hired Creative Marketing Unlimited, a student-run consulting firm from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to manage our public outreach and marketing efforts using both online and in-person approaches.”
The city, he said, continues to make progress in ensuring its stormwater entering the Bark and Rock Rivers is as clean as possible.
“We have come a long way since utilizing the river as a conduit for untreated sewage and waste in the early 1900s,” Selle said. “Use of the rivers is visibly increasing and they are being viewed as an asset in our community, a direct result of city efforts and dollars, and certainly a sound investment for our community.”
The report has been posted on the city’s website, and copies have been made available at the Dwight Foster Public Library and municipal building for public review and comment, he said, noting that, to date, no comments, concerns or questions have been raised by the public review of the document.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a request for a zero lot line split on two adjacent parcels located at 1509 and 1511 Lena Lane, creating an instrument for two separate owners of a duplex sharing a common wall.
Separate water laterals are required for individual parcels, Selle said, noting that both laterals are located in the terrace and serve each parcel independently.
“The city does not currently require a separate sanitary (wastewater) lateral to serve each unit,” Selle said, noting this duplex includes a single lateral shared outside the homes. “The maintenance agreement specifically includes this structure with shared maintenance and replacement costs.”
• Approved changing the alcohol license premise description of Creamery 201, LLC, a celebration venue, at 201 N. Main St., to the following: The second floor of 201 N. Main St.; the indoor elevator/stairwell and private hallway on the first floor leading to an adjacent private patio; and the private outdoor patio contingent upon adding a stanchion and rope along the northwestern edge of the patio to limit access to the sidewalk during events.
Michelle Ebbert, city clerk/treasurer/finance director, said the north side of the outdoor patio is screened with heavy landscaping, a lattice fence, and is not visible from the adjacent business’ (McDonald’s) drive-thru. And, she said, there is a sidewalk as an emergency exit from the patio along the east end of Mr. Brew’s Taphouse.
“The expansion of the premise would allow their clients to utilize the patio area with an alcoholic beverage provided by the private event,” Ebbert said. “Creamery 201 provides refuse and recycling containers for this area.”
She said no loud music or dancing would be allowed in the outdoor area, and the area should be supervised at all times.
