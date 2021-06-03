The Fort Atkinson City Council on Tuesday approved a contract with Wolf Paving to perform street work in the city.
The contract in an amount not to exceed $1,784,311 also includes the option of paving the Jones Park parking lot.
According to City Engineer Andy Selle, the 2021 street work will consist of removing surface asphalt and placing new surface asphalt in various areas of the city. Spot repairs for curb and gutter and driveway approaches also will be made, he said.
“The Industrial Drive portion of the work includes moving the road, and improving sanitary and water utilities around the Jones Dairy Farm campus,” Selle noted. “The remainder of the work is consistent with removing existing asphalt and replacing with new.”
He said the following roadways are included in the 2021 street program:
• River-North locations: McMillen Street, from North High Street to Florence Street; Van Buren Street, from Wilson Avenue to Robert Street; Council Street, from Van Buren Street to West Sherman Avenue; North Fourth Street, from North Main Street to North High Street; and Monroe Street, from Van Buren Street to Riverside Drive.
• River-South locations: Milwaukee Avenue West, from its terminus to South Main Street; South Water Street East, from Purdy Street to Roland Avenue; Zida Street, from South 4th Street to its terminus; Bluff Street, from Milwaukee Avenue to South 4th Street; Craig Street, from South High Street to East Street; Elm Street, from Whitewater Avenue to South High Street.
Also, Walton Court, from its terminus to Walton Street; Industrial Drive, from Rockwell Avenue to Klement Street; Klement Street, from Industrial Drive to terminus; Butler Drive, from Industrial Drive to terminus; and Summit Drive, from Highland Avenue to Hackbarth Road.
Two bids were received for the work — one from Wolf Paving and a second from Payne and Dolan, Selle said, noting that both firms previously have worked in the city, with Wolf Paving, the low bidder, performing road work in 2020.
The city engineer said an alternate item to pave the parking lot at Jones Park was included as an option.
He said there are four sources of funding for the city’s 2021 street work.
“The most variable funding is in the form of a loan, already secured from PremierBank, to be used on the additional work associated with the MLS Grant from the State of Wisconsin for improvements in our industrial parks,” Selle said. “The loan allows us to make up the difference from fixed sources of funding already dedicated to the overall project.”
He noted that there are additional expenses beyond the 2021 street work that will utilize the annual city budget and the Vehicle Registration Fee funding sources.
“A good example is the annual county match,” Selle said. “Additional examples include the bridge inspections, the city’s portion of design fees paid to the state for the Robert Street bridge project, and the Main Street/Whitewater Avenue project.”
The latter two projects both are scheduled for 2023, he pointed out.
Street work funding sources, Selle said, are as follows: Annual city budget for street work, in the amount of $598,000; annual Vehicle Registration Fee (wheel tax), $209,000; county LRIP funds, $64,441; MLS Grant award, $387,776; Jones Dairy Farm contribution, $150,000, for a subtotal of $1,409,217.
Total funding, including a PremierBank loan with an estimated required draw of $375,094, is $1,784,311.
County Road Aid ProgramAlso Tuesday, the council approved participating in the 2022 Jefferson County Road Aid Program, and authorized City Manager Rebecca LeMire and City Clerk Michelle Ebbert to expend $6,191 from the 2021 Street Program budget as the city’s contribution.
“Jefferson County has a match program in place, known as the County Road Aid Fund,” Selle informed. “In place since 2005, the program allows municipalities to contribute cash to an account based upon the total length of streets in their jurisdiction.
“The county will, in turn, match that amount, effectively doubling the value,” he added. “The work is then performed by the county (highway department) crews, up to the amount available in the fund.”
The city has contributed to this fund since 2015, the engineer said.
“In 2019 we were able to pave White Street, Chippewa Court, and a section of Whitewater Avenue south of 3rd Street,” Selle said. “The balance had grown to about $60,000 — with $30,000 contributed by the city.”
The city’s current balance in the County Road Aid Fund account is about $12,400, he said, which includes both the city capital and county match.
Tennis courts workCouncil members also approved a proposal from Midwest Sealcoat, LLC, Dodgeville, to crackfill, level, resurface and paint new lines at tennis courts Nos. 5-8 for $24,995.
The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation will be providing $24,086 toward the cost of this project through a private donation.
Brooke Franseen, city Parks and Recreation director, said the Parks and Rec Department currently is working with Midwest Sealcoat to crackfill, level, resurface and paint tennis lines at tennis courts Nos. 1-4 at Rock River Park as part of the department’s Capital Improvements Plan (CIP).
“The department recently became aware of the receipt of another very generous donation from Donna Fox to complete similar work on courts Nos. 5-8,” Franseen said. “In addition to crack-filling, leveling, resurfacing and repainting these courts, pickleball lines also will be painted on courts Nos. 6-8.
“Courts Nos. 5-8 were planned to be completed in 2022 through the CIP, but Ms. Fox expressed interest in completing all the courts in 2021,” she added. “She was an avid tennis player and has donated funds to improve all the courts for tennis and pickleball players.”
The director said contractors who were asked to submit quotes included Midwest Sealcoat, Poblocki Paving Corp., Frank Armstrong Enterprises, and Holbrook Tennis Court Services.
“Midwest Sealcoat and Poblocki successfully submitted quotes, but Frank Armstrong refrained due to only offering to replace the entire tennis courts at $30,000 per court and Holbrook already has their summer projects lined up,” Franseen said.
Midwest Sealcoat has won the competitive bids every year and has performed work on the city’s bike trail, tennis courts, parking lots and basketball courts in past years, she said, suggesting that a five-year re-coating procedure be maintained to minimize additional maintenance costs.
“Midwest Sealcoat has provided free touch-up work on previous projects and has added new lines to a court when asked,” Franseen said. “They also give us preference of work dates so we can work around tennis conflicts, school use and tennis lessons.
“We are currently planning on starting courts Nos. 1-4 after May 31 due to the high school tennis season, and would like to complete courts Nos. 5-8 shortly after,” she added. “With this schedule, there will always be at least four courts available until all courts are complete.”
The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, Franseen said, has opened a non-endowed designated fund, called the Fort Atkinson Parks and Rec. Fund, to accept the gift of securities from Donna Fox. The gift is valued at $24,086.
After the donation of $24,086, the remaining $909 will be covered by the parks supply account, she said.
