The Fort Atkinson City Council Tuesday approved combining nine of the city’s 10 wards in advance of the Feb. 16 spring primary election.
City Clerk Michelle Ebbert noted that the primary ballot in Fort Atkinson will contain one race, that of superintendent of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI).
Seven challengers will be competing for the seat. The top two vote-getters in the primary will advance to the April 6 general election.
DPI Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor, who was appointed in 2018 by then-Governor-elect Tony Evers to serve as his replacement, announced last January that she would not seek another four-year term.
In a memo to council, Ebbert noted that the city can opt to combine wards for upcoming elections when a single-ballot style will be used throughout the entire city. With a single state race on the primary ballot, the city will not be required to provide separate reporting results for individual wards. Instead, she wrote, the city will be reporting one set of results for the entire city.
A 10th ward — created and approved Jan. 5 by the council as part of an annexation process to include one property within the city’s boundaries — was not included within the resolution to combine the city’s wards because, Ebbert said, as of Tuesday, Jan. 19, the Wisconsin Elections Commission had not yet added the ward to its voter database. A voting option for the homeowner within the new ward will be determined in time for the primary election, she explained in a followup email.
Challengers whose names will appear on the primary ballot include: Sheila Briggs, Joe Fenrick, Troy Gunderson, Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams, Deborah Kerr, Steve Krull and Jill Underly.
Responsibilities of the state superintendent include providing leadership for Wisconsin’s public school districts, providing the public with information about school management, tracking attendance and performance, licensing the state’s teachers, and receiving and disbursing federal aid for schools.
A short biography from each candidate’s website or online resume follows.
BriggsBriggs is an assistant state superintendent at the DPI, who was appointed to the position in 2011. Prior to that, she spent nearly 10 years within the Madison Metropolitan School District, serving over her tenure as director of state and federal programs, a lead principal in an elementary school, and an elementary principal and a teacher.
Briggs holds a doctorate degree in education leadership and policy analysis earned in 2012 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She also holds a master’s degree in educational leadership earned in 2007, and a master’s degree in educational administration earned in 2001 at Cardinal Stritch University. She holds a bachelor’s degree in child and family studies earned in 1991 from UW-Madison.
Among her volunteer experiences, Briggs lists on her resume that she was a board member with Movin’ Out, Inc., ending her tenure in 2015; a member for the Child Abuse, Prevention and Neglect Board, ending her tenure in 2017; vice president of the Celebrate Children Foundation; a volunteer with Junior Achievement of Wisconsin; a friend at the Foundation for Madison Public Schools, a member with CIVITAS, and chairperson of concessions with the Deforest Area Youth Football League.
FenrickListed among achievements on his campaign website, Fenrick notes that he is a three-term Fond du Lac County supervisor, serving as chair of the Social Services Committee; has served as a Fond du Lac high school science teacher for 15 years, and was named Fond du Lac High School Teacher of the Year in 2012. He also is a UW-Oshkosh geology lecturer and recipient of the UW-Oshkosh Outstanding Young Alumni Award in 2016.
He is married to Laurie, and the couple has four children.
GundersonGunderson notes on his website that he grew up in Colfax where he attended public school and graduated from the University of Minnesota. His career in public education spans 35 years and includes seven years as a classroom teacher at Melrose-Mindoro High School and 16 years as a high school principal, serving in Princeton and Wet Salem.
He next served for 12 years as a school superintendent, spending two years in the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau School District and 10 years at the School District of West Salem. He serves as an adjunct professor of school finance in the superintendent certification program at Viterbo University in La Crosse.
Gunderson and his wife, Jill, live in West Salem. The couple has two adult children.
Hendricks-WilliamsHendricks-Williams, a native of Chicago, grew up in Decatur, Ill., which she described on her website as a rural community where the majority of residents made their living in industry and agriculture. In her teenage years, Hendricks-Williams moved with her parents, Bishop Harry and First Lady Barbara Hendricks, to Milwaukee where her father was appointed pastor of the Church of the Living God.
She is a single mother of two children, one of whom is gifted and talented, and one of whom has multiple severe disabilities, her website states. Hendricks-Williams is a first-generation college student, earning an associate’s degree in human services from Milwaukee Area Technical College, a bachelor’s degree in human services from Springfield College, a master’s degree in education from Cardinal Stritch University, and a doctorate in educational leadership from National-Louis University.
Hendricks-Williams has 25 years of experience serving in public, private, charter and higher education schools where she has held such jobs as teacher assistant, special education teacher, supervisor, assistant principal, principal, district administrator and adjunct faculty. Other experiences include serving as the assistant director of the Teacher, Education Professional Development and Licensing team at Wisconsin DPI, and as the director of the Milwaukee Office of the Governor.
KerrInformation on Kerr’s website notes that the candidate has 40 years of experience in education, with 21 years served as a superintendent in public rural and suburban districts. She served for 13 years, stepping down in 2020, as superintendent of the Brown Deer Schools which the website describes as a “majority-minority district with 80% students of color and 50% in poverty.” She also has served as co-chair of the UW System Task Force, charged with advancing teachers and leaders into the pipeline, according to the site, and as president of the National and State Superintendent Associations. She has worked in such educational sectors as parochial, charter, private and public schools.
Kerr holds a doctorate in educational leadership from National-Louis University, a master’s in education from the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, a bachelor’s in arts and science from Valparaiso University and attended Walther Christian Academy in Melrose Park, Ill.
KrullKrull’s online resume notes that he has served for just over 12 years in the Milwaukee Public School System in such capacities as principal, assistant principal, school support teacher, and academic coach and implementer, and teacher. While in the Air Force, he served for three years as a training manager and three years as an instructor.
Krull holds a doctorate degree in urban studies earned at UW-Milwaukee in 2016, a master’s degree in teaching earned at Cardinal Stritch University in 2009, and a bachelor’s degree in human services earned at Wayland Baptist University.
UnderlyOn her website, Underly says she knew she wanted to be a teacher when she was in the third grade, inspired by Christa McAuliffe, the first teacher in space. She began her career in public education in 1999, working as a high school and middle school social studies teacher, a University of Wisconsin College of Letters and Science academic advisor, a Title I consultant and assistant manager at the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
She also has served as an elementary principal and director of instruction. Most recently, she has served as a rural school district superintendent.
Underly holds a doctoral degree in educational leadership and policy analysis earned in 2012 at the UW-Madison.
She is married to John, and the couple has two children.
Current officeholderStanford-Taylor holds a bachelor’s degree from the UW-Madison. She has worked as an assistant state superintendent for the Division of Learning Support, as a classroom teacher, and a principal in the Madison Metropolitan School District.
She was appointed to her current position in 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers, succeeding him in the position. Evers ended his tenure, stepping down when he was elected governor in 2018.
