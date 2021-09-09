The City of Fort Atkinson’s 911 ambulance service contract with Ryan Brothers Ambulance, Fort Atkinson, will not be automatically extended.
The city is proposing to bring 911 ambulance service under the purview of the Fort Atkinson Fire Department, as well as increase staffing at both the Fort Atkinson Fire and Police departments.
Upon staff recommendation, Fort Atkinson City Council members Tuesday voted unanimously, by roll call, to have the city’s existing contract for services with the ambulance provider end on Dec. 31, 2022.
The city’s current contract with Ryan Brothers Fort Atkinson LLC was entered into on Jan. 1, 2006, and renews automatically unless either party elects not to extend the contract.
City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire explained that, per the contract, notice to prevent the automatic extension must be given between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30 of the year prior to the year in which the contract will terminate at year end.
“The city is proposing to bring 911 ambulance service under the umbrella of the fire department,” LeMire said, noting that the city is proposing to hire 6 full-time firefighter/paramedics and 6 full-time firefighter/Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs). “The full-time staff will provide 24/7 coverage for both emergency fire and ambulance calls for service.”
City staff, she said, intends to request that the city council review and approve a public safety referendum question to appear on the April 5, 2022 ballot in January 2022.
“The referendum question will ask voters to exceed the city’s state-imposed levy limits to pay for the additional staffing for the fire department to provide (those) full-time firefighters/EMS staff and two additional police patrol officers starting Jan. 1, 2023,” LeMire said.
“If the referendum question is approved in April 2022, staff will proceed in making arrangements to transition from the contracted 911 ambulance and EMS service to in-house starting in 2023,” she added. “Bringing the service under the city’s control will provide opportunities for additional community-based services, such as community paramedicine.”
In addition to providing paramedic-level emergency response capabilities to the community, the city manager said this proposal will bring four full-time cross-trained firefighters on-site 24 hours per day, seven days per week.
“The department’s emergency fire response still will be supported by our volunteer members for structure fires, such as the (warehouse fire) incident on Aug. 10,” LeMire said. “However, staffing the fire station will allow call response within 90 seconds of dispatch.”
Staffing also will significantly reduce the number of calls to which the volunteers respond, she noted.
“This will reduce the stress on our volunteers, their families and employers, and will extend the sustainability of the volunteer aspect of the city’s fire service many years into the future,” LeMire stated.
Staff continues to work out details of the proposal and the dollar amount needed through the referendum process, she informed.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, council members also authorized staff to seek assistance from a communications consultant to develop the referendum question, determine the appropriate amount and communicate its necessity to the public.
“If the referendum question is approved in April 2022 and the city hires the additional staff in the fire department, the contract with Ryan Brothers Ambulance no longer will be needed,” LeMire indicated. “However, the contract requires notice between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30 of 2021 to terminate on Dec. 31, 2022. Therefore, this decision cannot wait until the results of a referendum question are known.”
If the referendum fails, she said, there still will be time to pursue a new contract with Ryan Brothers Ambulance or another private company, and/or review other options for 911 ambulance service in the community.
Per the current contract, the city manager said the city will pay $112,000 for 911 ambulance and EMS service in 2022. Regardless of the council’s decision Tuesday night, she said the city will continue to pay Ryan Brothers Ambulance under the current contract terms in 2022.
“There are significant financial impacts of providing full-time fire and EMS service,” LeMire said, noting those impacts will become clear and be communicated to the council and the public over the next several months. “The staffing proposal will be more expensive than the current contract with Ryan Brothers, hence the need for the referendum to exceed levy limits.
“However, note that there are significant revenues associated with paramedic-level EMS service that will assist in defraying the overall operating costs of the program,” she added. “There also are additional benefits of providing the service with city staff including response time for fire and EMS calls, the possibility of implementing a community paramedicine program, and control over fees associated with services.
“The City of Fort Atkinson does not have the levy capacity needed to fund the public safety staffing proposal under the current levy limits imposed by state law,” LeMire continued. “While city-offered EMS services will create a revenue stream in the future, the city does not currently have other options for obtaining the additional operating revenue necessary to fund the proposed public safety staffing.”
As such, she said, city staff is recommending that city council ask residents to pay additional property taxes for the additional services through a referendum question on the April 5, 2022 ballot.
“This referendum will require significant outreach and education efforts within the community,” LeMire said. “Staff would like to distribute a Request for Proposals to find and potentially select an experienced communication consultant to ensure that the messaging and information sharing with the public is done professionally, resulting in a well-informed electorate before the election.”
Several funding sources are available to pay for the consultant, she said, including American Recovery Plan Act funds, fundraising, donations from the Firefighters Association and/or Professional Police Association, and/or community grants. Staff, she said, intends to have more information about funding for council consideration at its meeting Oct. 19 when the cost of such services has been identified.
The city manager was authorized Tuesday to distribute the Request for Proposals and evaluation form to known communications consultants and through the League of Wisconsin Municipalities Classified Ads website.
