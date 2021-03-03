The Fort Atkinson City Council on Tuesday approved two separate borrowings to purchase Public Works capital equipment and complete street improvements during 2021.
Meeting remotely via Zoom, council members voted unanimously, by roll call, to approve a quote from PremierBank for a 10-year loan in the not-to-exceed amount of $675,000, at a fixed interest rate of 1.55 percent, to perform street repairs for Industrial Drive and Summit Drive.
Additionally, the council voted unanimously to approve a quote from PremierBank for a two-year loan for up to $235,000, at a fixed rate of 1.05 percent, to purchase a tandem-axle dump truck with a straight plow and sander.
Prepayment on the loans can be made at any time without penalty.
Michelle Ebbert, city clerk/treasurer/finance director, said that at the Feb. 2 council meeting, she was authorized to solicit terms for borrowing for two projects this year: Public Works capital equipment, and street improvements for Industrial and Summit drives.
“Interest rates are favorable for borrowing, and locking in rates now would be beneficial,” Ebbert advised.
The city’s 2021 Capital Improvement Program, she noted, includes the purchase of a tandem-axle dump truck with a straight plow and sander.
On Feb. 3, she said, she reached out to three local banks and provided them the specifications for the borrowing.
“Three local banks provided terms for the borrowing as two separate loans: Badger Bank, Johnson Bank and PremierBank,” Ebbert indicated. “Also, I was able to look up the State Trust Fund Loan to see their interest rate.
“The good news is that interest rates were amazingly low,” she added. “The bad news is that the specs for the truck came in a little bit higher than what we anticipated.”
PremierBank, she said, provided the lowest interest rate, which was “favorable” at 1.05 percent for the city’s original loan request of $200,000. However, preliminary estimates for the truck came in at $225,000, according to Tom Williamson, Department of Public Works superintendent.
“I wanted to know if the bank would honor a higher amount, and I did hear back from President (Russell) Turk today and he stated that PremierBank would be willing to honor a loan of up to $235,000 at the same interest rate that they had originally provided at 1.05 percent,” Ebbert said. “So, in that aspect, it is great news.
“Once (final) bids are received for the truck, they will be presented to the council for approval,” she indicated. “We were just trying to get some ballpark figures before tonight’s (Tuesday’s) meeting.”
Council President Mason Becker said, “I’m never a fan of doing too much borrowing, but this seems very measured and it’s great that we’re taking advantage of these very low rates, so that’s good to see.”
Member Paul Kotz added: “It’s nice to see a local bank stepping up and being more than fair to the city at least in a couple of cases, so that’s very encouraging too.”
Regarding the streets repair and improvements, the city clerk/treasurer said both Industrial Drive and Summit Drive are “some of our heavier-traveled areas with larger trucks.”
“In April 2020, we received notification of a state MLS (Multimodal Local Supplement) Grant to aid in repairs of two industrial-used streets,” Ebbert said, noting the grant is for just under $388,000. “The remainder of funds for the improvements will be the borrowing not to exceed $675,000.”
Becker said the street work is critically important since “these streets, frankly, were not taken care of for a good number of years, and they tie in to so many of our key employers in our city. So, I am glad we’re going to be moving forward with this work. At least part of it is covered by the grant, so that is good.”
City Engineer Andy Selle concurred, saying, “This is another phenomenal opportunity for us with those (low interest) rates.”
The city clerk/treasurer pointed out that the City of Fort Atkinson is in a very strong financial position.
“We have a great rating by Standard & Poor’s of Aa3 and a strong fund balance which, in turn, establishes a reliable foundation for favorable interest rates,” Ebbert stated. “Taking advantage of low rates solidifies our stability to maintain services and concentrate on improvements.”
Water slide pump upgrade
Also Tuesday, the council approved a quote from Carrico Aquatic Resources Inc., Jefferson, for replacement of a water slide pump at the Fort Atkinson Aquatic Center for $11,526 with installation not to exceed $3,500.
Brooke Franseen, city Parks and Rec director, said the aquatic center has a 175-foot water slide which is operated by a water slide pump.
“This pump has never been replaced and is the original pump from 1992,” Franseen said. “The life expectancy of water slide pumps is 25 to 30 years.”
The current water slide motor/pump is rated for 1,425 gallons per minute, she said, noting that was done by the pool’s designer with the idea that the city could add another water slide to the tower a future date.
“Our aquatic center has been running a pump that is much bigger than necessary, throttling the pump flow way down,” Franseen said, adding staff have no plans to add another slide to the tower. “To save the city money on the new equipment and energy over the long term, the new pump will be rated for 900 GPM which is labeled on the pipe that supplies the slide.”
The director said $13,000 was budgeted in the aquatic center capital outlay for this project, and that the remaining $2,026 will come out of the aquatic center supplies/maintenance account.
“Install cost would depend on how well the new pump lines up with the old pump in regards to plumbing and valve placements,” Franseen said.
Also, council members approved having council president Becker proclaim Saturday, May 8, as World Migratory Bird Day in the City of Fort Atkinson with the theme “Sing, Fly Soar—Like a Bird.”
Annually since 2016, Fort Atkinson has recognized the second Saturday in May as World Migratory Bird Day as part of the city’s “Bird City” designation.
“World Migratory Bird Day encourages citizens to celebrate the beauty of migratory birds, and to support efforts to protect and conserve them and their habitats in our community and the world at large,” newly hired City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire remarked.
