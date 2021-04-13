The Fort Atkinson City Council on Thursday approved change orders for phase 2 of the fire station renovation and expansion project being completed by Keller Planners/Architects/Builders.
Devin Flanigan, construction manager with Keller, said the intent of the change order was to incorporate all unforeseen items while concluding phase 1 and beginning phase 2 of the fire station project.
“Issues which the project has run into are poor soils, adding electrical lines, moving equipment location, epoxy moisture content, gutters, landscaping and concrete aprons,” Flanigan informed the council. “The construction and issues occurred in November to January, but due to obtaining costs and documentation we now are formally presenting to the city council.”
The discovery of poor soils during construction, rather than in the planning process, he said, was the reason why these issues occurred.
“Keller consulted with a soils engineering firm to help guide the project to the best of their abilities,” Flanigan said. “Unfortunately, the soil borings missed the poor soils that would have presented a red flag to the team. These soil issues also were found in phase 1 of the construction.
“Throughout, the fire department had a few changes which is often seen in projects of this magnitude,” he pointed out.
Fire Chief Daryl Rausch said a number of the change orders are related to construction issues encountered during excavation for the new west addition.
“Due to the conditions found during construction of phase 1 — the east side addition — these foundation challenges were not unexpected,” Rausch told the council. “The need for the changes has been reviewed by the city engineering department and have been found to be reasonable.”
Additionally, there are a number of changes related to construction of the east parking area, he said.
“When the plans were approved and bids were awarded, the parking area was a flat lot without stormwater management,” Rausch noted. “It was later determined that the city should demonstrate its commitment to stormwater management, so a retention pond and filtering system was added, even though not technically required by state or local code.”
These additional features, he said, required some minor changes to grading and layout.
Moreover, the chief said, several changes are related to added features or rearrangement of equipment.
“These changes were driven by viewing the actual layout as construction progressed,” Rausch said. “Once we could see the interactions of equipment being fitted into existing spaces, it became apparent that some added lighting, plumbing and design changes would be needed to enable functionality, access and service of equipment.”
Lastly, the fire chief said, there are several changes related to equipment that was planned for reuse but was found unserviceable during construction.
“Specifically, the gutters, downspouts and heat tapes on the north side of the existing apparatus bays were found to be rotted away and the heat tapes are not working,” Rausch indicated. “Replacement and repair would have been needed even without new construction, so it is wise to go ahead with replacement as part of the renovation.”
The cost included in the change order is wiring prep for new heat tapes, which will be installed later this year by the city electrician, he said.
The chief said these changes are somewhat expected, and will make the building more functional and efficient.
“We have done all we can to offset these changes as we have done with previous changes,” Rausch stated. “We have critically reviewed all requests with an eye toward controlling and minimizing costs but we feel that these change orders are needed and are reasonable.”
The change order cost, which totals $92,787.03, is being funded through the fire department’s remaining contingency fund and by using sales tax rebates currently being held by Keller. After the sales tax savings is applied, the change order comes to $33,367.58.
Flanigan said all costs requested have been discussed with the fire department and are agreed to have been either outside of Keller’s control or additional city requested items. All unforeseen items that were not owner requested, he said, were not charged the 10 percent markup “in an effort to show Keller is a partner throughout this project.”
Rausch concluded: “This (change order) approval does not increase the overall final (fire station construction project) budget of $5.5 million as approved by the council and still leaves a small contingency balance of $14,664.97.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.