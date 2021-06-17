The Fort Atkinson City Council has taken a step toward making city council and other governmental meetings interactive, or hybrid, to better enable public participation.
Council members Tuesday unanimously approved a quote from Ignatek, not to exceed $31,765.63, to have an interactive council chambers, to be funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Michelle Ebbert, city clerk/treasurer/finance director, said that during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the city council transitioned to virtual meetings online via Zoom.
“The virtual meetings provided a safe environment for city council, management team, local media outlets, and members of the public to attend and participate in public meetings,” Ebbert stated.
Now that vaccinations against the coronavirus are available and life is returning to normal, she said, the city council and staff are looking forward to returning to in-person meetings.
“While in-person meetings accommodate many people, others still prefer the option of attending meetings virtually for a variety of reasons,” Ebbert said. “To accommodate as many people as possible, staff is proposing to upgrade the council chambers to be an interactive meeting room to allow for hybrid meetings.”
Hybrid meetings, she noted, will promote public participation in-person and through the Zoom virtual meeting platform.
“Ignatek, the city’s contracted IT provider, performed a survey of the council chambers and provided an estimate to create an interactive platform with a hybrid approach, allowing in-person attendance and online attendance still utilizing the Zoom meeting format,” Ebbert indicated. “To better enhance the sound quality, a new sound system was included in the quote which includes wireless microphones.”
A 65-inch television will be affixed to a mobile rolling cart with a camera mounted to the top of the television, she noted.
“The cart can be positioned as desired to capture those in attendance and provide a picture of the council on the Zoom meeting,” Ebbert explained. “The discussions of the council will be transmitted through the microphones via desktop computer to aid in sound quality for virtual attendees.”
The second television, she said, would replace the screen used by the overhead projector.
According to Trever Brandenburg, of Ignatek, the timeline for completion of the work is anticipated to be sometime in early fall.
The city clerk said a new laptop is included in the quote to replace the current, unsupported laptop used for the overhead projector. The laptop also would serve as the hub to begin and record the Zoom meetings, she noted.
A breakdown of costs for the interactive council chambers proposal, by category, is as follows: Audio-sound system, $22,076.70; visual-streaming, $2,553.94; upgraded internet, $327; computers, $2,079.99; software, $678; and labor, $4,050.
In giving a financial analysis, the city clerk/treasurer said the quote for the upgrades to the council chambers totals $31,765.63.
“The cost of the hardware was price compared to various vendors,” Ebbert indicated. “Ignatek received a quote for the sound system products from ADI, which provide a discount for the amount of items included in the quote.”
The computers, she said, will be connected to the city’s secure network with upgrade to the private wireless internet that allows a stronger internet signal. Seeking an outside vendor for a quote to connect to the local network, she noted, could create cyber-security concerns.
“The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) provides funding for eligible expenses that include investments in public facilities or adaptions to public buildings to implement COVID-19 mitigation tactics,” Ebbert informed. “Staff intends to prepare a proposal for this project for council approval as part of the ARPA Project Proposals.
“However, due to the desire to expedite the return to in-person meetings and the timing of the APRA project proposal reviews, staff is recommending that this project move forward at this time,” she added.
Temporarily, staff intends to fund the project through the Capital outlay purchase-city council, she noted.
“The funds will be reimbursed, so to speak, from the ARPA special revenue account when those funds become available,” Ebbert added.
Council member Megan Hartwick spoke favorably of the planned upgrade to allow for interactive council meetings, and that funds for the project are reimbursable.
“Anything that improves engagement and accessibility of our meetings by the community, I think, is a good thing,” she said.
Echoing those sentiments, council member Bruce Johnson stated: “I like the fact that we’re going to have increased interactive ability for persons of the city who are interested.”
Wastewater utility reportAlso Tuesday, the council reviewed and filed the city wastewater utility’s 2020 Compliance Maintenance Annual Report to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Wastewater Supervisor Paul Christensen said the State of Wisconsin Natural Resources code requires that each wastewater treatment facility complete and submit an annual evaluation on the condition and performance of its treatment and collection systems.
The format for this report, he said, is a web-based form completed online.
“The grading system is an A, B, C, D and F-based system for the individual sections and an overall grade-point average for the entire report,” Christensen explained. “Each section has its own grade and stands alone. It is possible to fail an individual section but still have an overall passing grade-point.”
The utility’s grades for 2020, he said, are as follows: Influent flow and loadings, C; effluent quality: Biodegradables (BOD), A; Effluent quality: Total Suspended Solids, A; Effluent quality: Ammonia, A; Effluent quality: Phosphorus, A; Biosolids quality and management, A; Preventive maintenance and staffing, A; Operator certification, A; Financial management, A; Collections systems, A.
“Our overall grade-point average for 2020 is 3.84—in 2018 it was 3.81—and indicates that, overall, the plant is in good condition and is operating at a high level,” Christensen said. “The only point deductions we received in 2020 were related to influent flows, and BOD loading to the utility.
“The influent flow exceeded 90 percent of design at 2.43 million gallons per day in eight months, resulting in 16 points of deduction,” he added. “Influent flow exceeded the design at 2.7 million gallons per day in March, April, May and June, resulting in 4 points of deduction, for a total deduction of 20 points.”
These high flows, he said, correlate with periods of heavy rainfall and the high levels of the Rock River during that time.
“The city is addressing infiltration and inflow issues with continued investigation in the collection system,” Christensen said. “This includes smoke testing and increased televising in 2021.”
Flow capacity at the utility, he said, also is being addressed in the phase II construction project with the addition of a fourth influent pump and the upgrading of the other three.
“Influent BOD loadings exceeded 90 percent of design in October,” Christensen noted. “This resulted in a 3-point deduction. The higher-than-average BOD loading is related to a period of higher loading from industry during the fourth quarter of 2020.
“Some of this was related to temporary pandemic-related government contracts,” he added. “BOD loadings returned to normal averages in the first quarter of 2021.”
