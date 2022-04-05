Successful candidates from contested races for Fort Atkinson school board and city council now will take their seats, following Tuesday’s general spring election.
Board of educationIn a four-way race for two open at-large seats on the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education, newcomers Christopher Rogers and Robynn Selle emerged the winners, polling 1,632 votes and 1,533 votes respectively.
With all precincts reporting, unsuccessful in their bids for seats on the school board were first-time challengers Matt Loup who received 1,224 votes, and Samantha “Sam” LaMuro who tallied 1,190.
Incumbents Mark Chaney and Adam Paul are not seeking another three-year term on the board. A February primary had narrowed the field of candidates from six to four.
A total of 116 write-in votes were cast.
A life-long resident of Fort Atkinson, Christopher Rogers, 71, said the main reason he ran for school board is “because I strongly believe in maintaining the highest quality of education for our students, which I believe is threatened by outside influence and politics.”
Rogers has practiced law for 47 years in and around the community.
Some of the other major challenges facing the school district, he said, are: “The COVID pandemic and related issues; maintaining a dedicated and qualified teaching and support staff; upgrading the district’s physical facilities; and an increase in the school voucher system.”
“These challenges can be resolved favorably by the collective engagement between the school board, the administration and the teaching staff,” Rogers stated.
Robynn Selle, 46, has lived in Fort Atkinson for the past 18 years, and her three children who have attended school in the district.
“As my kids have gone through school here, I always felt it was important to be involved,” Selle said last month, adding that at this point in time she best could serve the community as a school board member.
She said she has learned about the collaboration that goes on between schools and educators to create consistency in education.
“I’ve also learned how collaboration among grade levels and departments in professional learning communities has created continuity in implementing and sustaining curriculum application and learning strategies,” Selle added.
In terms of the physical facilities, she said she understands a building’s maintenance needs but that learning environment is critical.
“Student success is dependent on an environment that is appropriately laid out, as well as provides adequate space for all of the district staff that support student success including teachers, interventionists, social workers, counselors, paraprofessionals and food services, just to name a few,” Selle said.
As with any organization, she said, the issues the district faces are complex, and that all details and sides need to be examined. Ultimately, she said, decisions must be made.
“Not everyone will be happy with every decision, but as a school board member I promise that I will make informed decisions by asking questions and listening to others,” Selle said. “I don’t believe that things should just stay the same because it’s the way they’ve always been.”
City council
Three candidates had been vying for two open at-large seats on the Fort Atkinson City Council.
Following Tuesday’s balloting, with 100% of city precincts reporting, incumbent Bruce Johnson and newcomer Eric Schultz now will fill those council seats, with Johnson garnering 1,668 votes and Schultz earning 1,429.
Their opponent, newcomer Ron Martin, was unsuccessful in securing a council seat, tallying 877 votes.
Incumbent Brandon Housley was not running for re-election. Johnson was seeking his third two-year term. A total of 23 write-in votes were cast.
A native of Fort Atkinson, Bruce Johnson was born, raised and schooled in the city, where he lives and works.
“I am very passionate about the city of Fort Atkinson,” Johnson said last week. “I hope to be remembered as a good person who changed the city in positive ways. I feel the best place I can do that is from the city council.”
As an incumbent, he said he has learned the governmental process.
“My record shows that I work well with the other council members and the city,” Johnson said recently. “I believe I have been an effective team player in accomplishing my goal to help the city make good decisions and do good things. I look forward to continuing to do more of the same.”
The future of the city, he said, is dependent on growing the tax base.
“Increasing this levy will help mitigate the ever-rising cost of living in our society,” Johnson said. “Expanding the tax base will help keep it more affordable for all. This is accomplished by promoting new housing and business here in Fort.”
Fort Atkinson, he said, also needs to promote business not only in the Klement Business Park but in all of the downtown and other business locations.
“I am a local businessman, so being pro-business comes very naturally to me,” Johnson said.
The incumbent also said he believes he has helped Fort Atkinson evolve into a more wonderful place to grow up and raise a family.
“From the bike paths to the river walk, the skatepark, the aquatic center, the park system, the civic festivals … Where I could, I voted for and supported them,” Johnson said.
Eric Schultz has lived in Fort Atkinson for about 3 years with his wife and two stepchildren, ages 9 and 11, who attend Barrie Elementary School.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in supply chain/operations management, and earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from the UW-Madison.
Professionally, he said he works at Trek Bicycle as the master scheduling manager for the company’s custom bike operation both in Waterloo and Germany.
“I’ve served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard for 10 years,” Schultz said in a recent online Fort Atkinson City Council candidates forum. “I’ve deployed twice to Iraq and once to Kosovo. And for the past six years I’ve served in the United States Army Reserve.”
He also is a member of the Fort Atkinson Planning Commission where he’s served the past two years. Moreover, he is a member of the Fort Atkinson Lions Club and a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He recently became a member of the American Legion.
Schultz said he considers among the biggest challenges facing the city right now are inflation and the rising cost of housing.
“With the Banker Road development, by adding housing we might be able to relieve a little bit of the cost of housing,” Schultz said. “But also residents are going to be facing higher prices of gas.
“And there’s an upcoming (public safety) referendum which can pose some challenges to individuals on fixed incomes,” he added. “And I think we need to be cognizant of those issues and all of the residents that we have, and how decisions that the city is going to make might impact them.”
Regarding the public safety referendum, he said “a referendum is probably one of the most democratic processes that we have.”
“So, there’s an opportunity for the residents of Fort Atkinson to do research on the referendum and make an informed decision,” Schultz said.
There are two things residents really expect from their city, he said.
“One is public safety, and the second is infrastructure: roads, sewer, water,” Schultz said during the online forum. “And those are two of, like, the main, core things that I expect from my city.”
The referendum, he said, is designed to reduce paramedic response times.
“The proposal that the city has, hopefully, will reduce response times,” Schultz said. “And for someone in an emergency situation, seconds matter.”
City clerk characterizes election
As of 3:30 p.m., City Clerk Michelle Ebbert characterized Tuesday’s election as “a great election day!”
“Everyone’s coming in with their photo ID, which is what’s necessary (to vote),” Ebbert said, adding the spring-like weather sure did not hurt turnout. “The sun shining — that always helps. Whether it’s warm or cold, at least there’s no rain or snow. So that helps people getting out; there’s less concern for slipping or falling — all ages, weather could be a deterrent for anyone.”
Despite a loaded ballot featuring two key races and a public safety referendum, the clerk said “turnout has been pretty average for an April election,” adding she was hopeful a couple hundred more voters might turn out to cast ballots.
“It’d be great to hit the 2,000 (voters) mark,” Ebbert said. “We have about 550 absentees returned. There’s still about 200 outstanding, so we want to make sure people get their ballots in. In-person (voters) we’re pushing over 1,900 so that’s good.”
Ultimately, it’s not over ‘til it’s over, she stated.
“We’ll let the voters decide,” Ebbert said. “Stay tuned!”
