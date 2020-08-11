The School District of Fort Atkinson has accepted statistical metrics from Jefferson County as its standard going forward with respect to making school opening or closing decisions in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Those metrics are aligned with the Jefferson County Health Department’s official document, “Reopening Jefferson County Schools and Addressing the Spread of COVID-19.”
District Administrator Rob Abbott said the county’s numbers are somewhat more statistically significant and reliable based not only on hard science but on scale, or population size.
Board of education members took that action Monday while meeting in special session in the Luther Elementary School board room. Social distancing was observed.
In presenting a schools’ reopening plan update, Abbott said that based on nine decisionmaking factors, the district received an overall rating of Level 3, which shows support for in-person instruction with required safety precautions taken, such as social distancing and facemasks, with virtual instruction as a continuing option.
While still anxiously awaiting information from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the superintendent said, he was able to obtain the most recent 14-day total rolling average statistics from Jefferson County epidemiologist Samroz Jakvani Monday morning both for Fort Atkinson and Jefferson County as a whole.
“There’s an average of 5.5 percent of a (COVID) positivity rate in Jefferson County as a whole and a total of 4.9 percent positivity,” Abbott informed the board. “In the municipality of Fort Atkinson, there’s a total of 5.46 percent (positivity) with an average of 5.98 percent positivity rate for the last 14 days.”
He said the county epidemiologist indicated that looking at the total is more of an indication of where the county and city are at in terms of positive COVID cases.
“Looking at the changing averages gives us a better indication of where things are headed,” Abbott stated. “He (Jakvani) said the trend is still ‘worsening,’ albeit at a lower rate than previous weeks. So, it’s still getting worse, but not as fast as it was.”
The health expert, he said, urges school officials and the public to pay attention to the statistical data now.
“Based on the guidance above, if Jefferson County were to reach 8-percent positivity rate, we would enter a period of waiting (to operate schools in-person) for the rate to fall below 8 percent again and remain on a downward trajectory for 14 days,” Abbott informed the board, based on what he has learned.
Jefferson County, he said, has made it clear that it might adjust its guidance, or metrics, based on the state Department of Health Services’ guidance.
With these updated county health recommendations and data points, Abbott said, the School District of Fort Atkinson continues to reaffirm two school reopening formats for students and their families when classes are set to start Tuesday, Sept. 1: Five-days-per-week in-person classroom instruction, as well as 100-percent virtual/remote learning five days per week that mirrors the in-person learning occurring in the schools.
This dual-learning format allows parents the choice of either sending their students back to a traditional classroom setting or having their children receive instruction online at home. All staff and students will be required to wear face coverings while on school premises when social distancing is not possible.
The district administrator addressed some basic questions that are answered within Jefferson County’s guidance and also appear in the district’s school reopening handbook draft.
The first big question, he said, is: When would students and staff shift from an in-person learning environment to virtual learning?
“Upon showing any one symptom of COVID-19, (they should) shift to virtual learning for three days,” Abbott answered. “If symptoms remain persistent for three days, or if symptoms worsen, they would shift to virtual learning for 10 days.
“Parents or guardians should be conducting this assessment at home before bringing their student to school,” he added. “However, this self-assessment can take place at school in classrooms at any time during the day, as well.”
Another question many people have, he said, is: When would students and staff shift to virtual learning?
“Students and staff who were in the same classroom or any other room for more than a cumulative time of 15 minutes or had any physical contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 should shift to virtual learning for 14 days from the time of exposure,” Abbott said, reading excerpts from the county’s guidelines. “Due to the transmission dynamics of COVID-19, this would be regardless of whether staff or students were within six feet or more, or if they were wearing a face covering, as long as they were in the same classroom or other room. We strongly recommend that all who are exposed are tested for COVID-19, if possible.”
Additionally, he said, siblings of positively confirmed individuals would be asked to shift to virtual learning for 14 days after the positively confirmed student completes his or her 10th day after experiencing symptoms or after having been tested, whichever comes first.
“Students from siblings’ classes only would be asked to shift to virtual learning if the sibling of the positively confirmed case is tested and confirmed to have COVID-19,” Abbott said. “We (county) strongly recommend that all who are exposed are tested for COVID-19, if possible.”
The county, he said, recommends that the physical classroom(s) in which a positively confirmed individual remained for a cumulative total of more than 15 minutes remain closed for three days for deep cleaning and disinfection. Sanitation staff should wait 24 hours, when possible, before entering the affected classrooms or areas, he noted.
Still another question that is prevalent, the superintendent said, poses: When should a school building shift to virtual learning?
“We (county) recommend a school building to shift to virtual learning if three positive cases for students or staff in face-to-face learning are confirmed within one week,” Abbott indicated. “We recommend the school building shift to virtual learning for three days, regardless of student population size.”
This is due to airborne particles lingering in the air and on surfaces, viral transmission dynamics indoors, and the number of potential individuals exposed, he stated.
“The duration of three days allows for contract tracing to take place with the individuals who have tested positive, and further allows for the potential presentation of symptoms among those who have been exposed,” Abbott said. “The number of cases that would call for closure may be re-examined under conditions of low positivity rates and low community transmission, and for those schools who are able to implement classes in cohorts.”
He noted that this is a conservative mitigation strategy based on the increasing trends in Wisconsin and Jefferson County.
“Positivity rate and the rate of community transmission are key metrics that currently are high in Jefferson County, which increase the chances that there likely are additional students who have been infected in the event of a positively confirmed case,” Abbott continued. “The Wisconsin DHS website with COVID-19 activity shown by county and region currently shows Jefferson County as having a high case rate and burden of COVID-19.”
Another question, he said, inquires: When should a school district shift to virtual learning?
“If the positivity rate in Jefferson County reaches or exceeds 8 percent, or if the percent of infections through community spread (positively confirmed infections with an unknown source) reaches or exceeds 60 percent, we recommend that school districts shift exclusively to virtual learning,” Abbott indicated. “While community transmission and positivity rate are the two key metrics we are using to inform closure and reopening, please keep in mind that we should remain adaptable to changing conditions that go beyond those two elements. In a situation where positivity rate remains under the threshold, but other key metrics worsen, we may issue new recommendations with consideration of those metrics.”
These metrics include case rate, contact tracing capability and function, hospital capacity, and testing capacity and availability.
“The epidemiology of COVID-19 — the positivity rate and community spread — in adjacent jurisdictions also is a factor that will be considered,” Abbott pointed out. “Neighboring or nearby jurisdictions with significantly higher incidence or with increasing COVID-19 activity could affect Jefferson County, jeopardizing improvements and causing an increase in positively confirmed cases.”
The superintendent reported that approximately 82.8 percent of district students are registered thus far, with 25 percent of families selecting a virtual learning environment for their students and 75 percent selecting an in-person learning preference.
He acknowledged that parents will have the option to switch learning formats later in the month if they wish, but that system has not yet been opened.
“So, there’s the possibility for some transfers between these groups in both directions,” Abbott said.
Meanwhile, board Treasurer Adam Paul said board members received a lot of correspondence over the past week following approval of the administration’s plans for reopening schools.
“We’re happy to get that (messaging) and we all appreciate hearing from people,” Paul said. “There were a lot of assertions in those emails about what we intended to do, and I guess I would just caution people to be careful of what you believe.”
Board members are not permitted to discuss anything pertaining to school district matters among themselves unless duly assembled in the board room to conduct official business, he said, referring to the open meetings law prohibiting a quorum outside of meetings.
“This is how the board communicates when there are big decisions happening, and there’s an awful lot of stuff going on right now,” Paul said of holding open meetings. “We’re not able to talk to each other about it, or really to anybody, until we get in this room and start hammering this stuff out.”
Although he said he appreciated hearing the opinions of people throughout the district and that a large percentage of emails were “super respectful with well-constructed arguments,” he was “disheartened by” some others.
“While I agree with much of what was said, there were some emails that incorrectly singled out members of the board, personal attacks were made and even suggestions of resignations — I think some of those crossed the line,” Paul stated.
For the record, he said, he had requested Monday’s meeting so board members could continue to talk about the schools reopening plan.
“I’d like to request that everybody remain respectful as we move forward here,” Paul said. “Everybody’s got an opinion, and we’re all entitled to that opinion, and we’re dealing with some unprecedented stuff here. We’re all here because we care about the community and family.”
Contrary to what people might believe, he said, the district is not moving toward eliminating in-person learning this fall.
“I don’t believe that’s going to happen, that we’re ever going to move for that,” Paul said. “I just suggest that we take a little more time to explore a temporary delay in bringing students back into the buildings is worthy of further consideration.”
He made it clear that this suggestion is not based on the job the administrative team has been doing, which is the best “under the circumstances.”
“What I do fear most is that, despite all our hard work and our collective efforts here moving forward, it may be a struggle to maintain a safe enough environment for students and staff,” Paul said. “And I genuinely hope I’m wrong about that, but I do feel compelled to suggest that we at least discuss a somewhat more cautious approach for opening.”
Districts across the country, he said, are beginning what he considers to be a “science experiment” right now.
“Nobody, I think, can for sure anticipate what’s going to happen, and I, for one, would prefer to be a little bit more cautious than most and wait maybe a little longer before we join that experiment,” Paul said.
He suggested delaying the start of in-person learning for one month and conducting classes virtually throughout September.
“This potential extension, or delay, would allow staff to get the virtual portion up and running without being, maybe, overwhelmed by all the other changes being made to the in-person learning structure: dealing with new classroom arrangements, distancing requirements and masks,” Paul stated. “It gives students and parents a sample of how virtual would work — it’s not the same as it was last spring.
“This is a completely redesigned virtual platform that’s being rolled out, and that I think is going to be the model moving forward if we are on course to go all virtual, which is fairly soon,” he added. “There are some good metrics now that we can leverage for that.”
Additionally, he said that another month perhaps would give administrators time to develop some procedures and train staff.
“I can’t imagine that a little more time wouldn’t help you,” Paul said. “In my opinion, the big one is it (delay) is going to allow us to observe and learn based on reports from other area schools. Hopefully what we see is encouraging that reduces some of the anxiety that we’re seeing from teachers and other family members.”
The board treasurer said he gets a little disappointed when nobody is willing to compromise anymore.
“It seems like people have their opinion, and trust me, there’s different ones on this issue here,” Paul stated. “I’m just curious if we can’t find a good compromise for this (and) set ourselves up to be successful.”
He said he personally wants to get children back in the classrooms as soon as possible, and the district can do so starting in person in October, short of some “overwhelmingly bad news” coming from nearby districts.
“I’d like to thank the parents and staff members who emailed us,” Paul said. “Even though I may not agree with some people’s timing (for reopening), I do agree with most, if not all, your reasons for getting the kids back in the classroom. Everybody here thinks that’s the best.”
He said the board and administration reluctantly are responsible at this point for the health and safety of all the students and staff “in ways that we previously had not been prepared to address.”
“All I ask is that we continue to consider our options,” Paul said. “I think we owe it to ourselves to keep talking about what else we could be doing.”
Board President Mark Chaney stressed that, in the interest of transparency, if board members want to have conversations per reopening schools, they should be held in public “so people won’t think that we are doing something nefarious, or that we’re conspiring or working against them.”
“To me, this is just a matter of best practice,” he added. “This is a huge decision that we’re making for a lot of people, and it’s important that we have this discussion public, and not from emails between each other, so you guys (public) know what we’re saying, know what we’re thinking.”
Board discussion
During board discussion, member Rachel Snethen expressed thanks to the Jefferson County Health Department for providing the board with its COVID metrics, remarking: “That is a huge deal.”
She said she is “very comfortable” with the schools reopening plan the administrative team has put together and its “putting a lot of time and effort” into the Sept. 1 start date.
Snethen said she has read every email that was submitted, and, regardless of their position, said people “using your voice, speaking out is so important, especially with decisions like this. It was good to see that from our community.”
“At this point in time, I understand the frustrations and the worry, but I personally am confident in what Dr. Abbott and the team have put together for starting (school),” she said. “Obviously, there’s going to be adjustments as we go along, and I think we’re going to have to deal with this (pandemic) on a day-to-day basis.”
At least, she said, the school district now has Jefferson County’s metrics as guidance whether or not to be open, and recommendations for how and when schools could close. She also commended the administrative team for all the precautions put in place for reopening and the level of detail in the accompanying handbook.
“We’re offering parents a choice of virtual or in-person,” Snethen said. “That’s not something that every single school district in the state is doing. It’s something I’m very happy to see us offer.”
Member Kory Knickrehm also thanked everyone who submitted emails to board members in the past two weeks, saying he did his best to respond.
He said he would feel much more uncertain about reopening schools without guidance from the state and county health departments.
“It’s pretty clear that everything that’s going to happen in the building or virtually is going to feel uncomfortable — everything that we do from how the kids are in the classroom to how they leave to how they transition — all those things are going to feel uncomfortable,” Knickrehm said. “But, we’re lifelong learners here, and this is no different, whether we start to figure this out on Sept. 1 or Oct. 1.”
If the district has been moving too swiftly toward reopening, he said, the administrative team most likely would have conveyed its concerns by now and have urged board members to “Slow down — we’re moving too quickly, we don’t feel comfortable.”
“I feel confident that our administrators, our staff are putting us on the path to success,” Knickrehm continued. “There’s nothing I’ve seen … that would lead me to believe that we’d be in any better position Oct. 1 versus Sept. 1.”
Secondly, he said, he would be concerned if people suddenly had to start rescheduling their lives to accommodate a new school start date.
“There’s people in the workforce and they are going back to work on Sept. 1 — now it’s (schools’ reopening) Oct. 1,” Knickrehm noted. “What do all of those things look like?
“I just don’t feel confident that an Oct. 1 (start date) is going to give us any different (COVID) numbers or the ability to create a better plan than what we have here,” he added, noting the district’s reopening handbook is exhaustive in scope. “I do believe we’re set for success.”
There were people in the board room Monday, he said, who have invested hundreds of hours preparing to ensure the district is in the best position possible for reopening.
“I’m confident that we’re going to succeed on Sept. 1,” Knickrehm stated. “There’s a lot of great thinkers in this room; we’re there, we’re ready to rock here!”
While everyone might not feel that way, he said, once students and staff get back into the classroom, some of those fears and anxieties will start to subside.
“As we work through some of these things (safety protocols), it becomes much more relaxed, and once you’re able to control the environment you’re in a little bit, I think it becomes a better place to be,” Knickrehm said. “I’m struggling to see the advantage of putting this (starting date) off until Oct. 1.”
For her part, board member Amy Reynolds encouraged district residents who might be fearful of schools reopening in person to read the information contained in the handbook posted on the district’s website.
“I think everything’s that has been done is really good,” Reynolds said of the administrative team’s plans. “What I’ve seen, what I read and what I hear, it’s still going to be a good thing. I think we are on a really good path — all the work that has been done, (puts us on) a good trajectory.
“I don’t think waiting longer is going to help,” she added. “If we start on Sept. 1, it (reopening) is going to be good.”
The board member acknowledged, however, that there always is fear of what lies beyond one’s control.
“And there always will be a lot of fear, especially with something you can’t see,” Reynolds said of the virus. “It’s the fear of the unknown.”
But the district has so many positive things in place, she pointed out.
“Are they the absolute best? No, because nobody lives in a bubble,” Reynolds said. “But let’s think about what we have, instead of what we can’t do.”
Expanding on her point, Knickrehm said, “We’re not expecting perfection with what we do. This isn’t about being perfect, but it’s about just going toward the common goal. We’re just people. We’re going to get this right! I’m confident that’s going to happen.”
Chaney, meanwhile, concluded: “Remember, we are all people with feelings, and sometimes we write off things when we’re justifiably angry, and those things can cut deep.
“This is a huge decision,” he said. “We’re listening to the community as best we can, and we’re trying to be as responsive to them.”
