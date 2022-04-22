The Mary Hoard Art Show is back for its 60th year, and so is a Fort Atkinson family who has been entering the show for three generations.
“I have grown up in this world,” said Amy Weh, who is entering large-scale animal mosaics in the show this year. “It is a tradition for our family to enter. From my mother to my siblings and myself, it has always been a tradition.”
Because of COVID-19, the art show was cancelled in 2020 and was held as a scaled-down virtual show in 2021. The return of the in-person show at the Hoard Historical Museum, 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson, is important both to artists and the community, Weh said.
Amy has entered the Mary Hoard Art Show every year since she was a child except for 10 years when she didn’t live in the area. Amy’s daughter, Sarah Weh, has shown since moving to Fort Atkinson in middle school.
This year, Sarah will enter the adult professional category with an oil painting and a screen print. Amy’s mother, Pat Landowski, who passed away in 2010, entered her fabric work in the show, volunteered at the show, and was chair for the 10th anniversary show in 1970.
The art show is divided into two parts. Part I for grades K-8 students was held in March. Part II for high school students and adults runs this Sunday, April 24 to May 7.
Both Sarah and Amy found opportunities in the stopgap virtual show in 2021. Sarah, who earned a degree in web design and development — with minors in graphic design and art studio — from Edgewood College in Madison in May of 2021, was able to show avant-garde fashion that could not be hung in a frame or put on a form because it needed to be worn to be appreciated. The virtual show allowed Amy to enter pieces that already had been sold.
But returning to an in-person show gives artists exposure in the community, Amy said, and it allows her to showcase large, one-of-a-kind pieces that are difficult to share virtually. Amy has a fine arts degree in studio art from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee.
Bringing back an in-person show is important for the community as well. The Mary Hoard Art Show is a well-attended social event, said Amy, who volunteers to help hang art at the show.
Sarah added that the show exposes the public to many art mediums, from painting to fiber to mosaics.
Because of that variety, Amy said, “You never know what will win at this show.”
This year, Amy, who has worked with mosaics for 25 years, will enter mixed media with glass, paper and metal.
For years, Amy worked in mosaics using smalte, which are glass pieces of the type used in Byzantine mosaics. Amy started adding metal to create abstract pieces, and shortly before the pandemic, Amy began using the metal to create large-scale animal mosaics.
When COVID-19 caused shutdowns, Amy had eight weeks off from Hobby Lobby in Janesville, where she has managed the frame shop full-time for 18 years.
Amy continued working on her art during the shutdown, mainly using materials she had on hand. In “Sturgeon,” a mixed media piece she is entering in the art show, Amy pointed out the screws, chains, door plates, locks, needle-nose pliers and transistors from Christmas tree lights. The metal is attached to a background of paper and stained glass. The paper includes baby shower wrapping paper, tissue paper and candy wrappers.
The paper comes from her large stash, Amy noted, and Sarah joked that one of Amy’s favorite quotes is, “Everything gets used eventually.”
To make sure she had enough metal during the pandemic, Amy used local “pickers,” whom she paid by the box for metal they were able to find at places such as estate sales.
“I have quite a bit of metal, but I never feel I have enough,” Amy said with a smile.
For other materials, including wood furniture that can be used for frames, Sarah and Amy look for items that homeowners set out for trash collection.
“We call it curbing,” said Sarah, who has turned re-purposing into an art form.
Sarah, who freelances as a digital designer, makes fashion with unconventional materials, including recycled materials. Her pieces can include anything from bottle caps to bubble wrap to Q-tips.
“I literally take garbage and make it into wearable art,” she said.
As a former student of Irish dance, Sarah made a solo performance dress based on Celtic design using dance competition numbers and dance programs.
A recent project is a purse made from canvas and bike tire inner tubes. When Sarah studied for a semester at Ulster University in Belfast, Northern Ireland, she picked up yarn scraps from a classroom floor and a fiber trash bin, and wove them into art.
If breaking dishes counts as repurposing, Pat Landowski participated in a three-generation trend of using recycled materials.
“My mother said, ‘Let’s start working on mosaics,’” Amy said. “We were breaking dishes. My mother thought, ‘this is not for me.”’
Amy said her mother was more of a soft materials artist and did quilting, furniture refinishing and costuming. Landowski was a home economics teacher, and taught quilting and tailoring at the Madison Area Technical College and the Fort Atkinson Senior Center.
Amy, who said that being an artist just comes naturally to her, remembers her mother telling her, “It’s OK to be different.”
Landowski, who was the Fort Atkinson Historical Society Volunteer of the Year in 1991, volunteered during the art show and kept attendance numbers. Landowski always was amazed at how many people came to the show, Amy said.
The 60th Mary Hoard Art Show is on display at the Hoard Historical Museum, 401 Whitewater Ave. Fort Atkinson.
The museum and art show are open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and are free to visit. The art show will remain on display until Saturday, May 7.
For more information, contact the Hoard Historical Museum at (920) 563-7769 or info@hoardmuseum.org
