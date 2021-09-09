Information and rationale relating to the need for additional staffing for the Fort Atkinson Fire and Police departments, starting in 2023, was presented to city council members and the public Tuesday night.
The city is proposing to bring 911 ambulance service under the umbrella of the fire department, and as part of a public safety staffing proposal will be looking at an April 5, 2022 referendum question asking the electorate for approval to exceed the state levy limit for the purpose of adding 2 police officers, 6 firefighter/paramedics and 6 firefighter/EMTs — and all necessary equipment to support those additions — to allow those departments to meet the growing demand for their services.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, Fort Atkinson Fire Chief Daryl Rausch said his department consists of four full-time employees — the fire chief and 3 division chiefs — and 41 paid-on-call volunteers who are paid to respond to calls from their work, home or family life.
The department, he said, was created to respond to fires but slowly has morphed into responding to rescue calls and providing back-up services to the city’s contracted EMS provider, Ryan Brothers Ambulance.
“Right now our fire department staffing, in my opinion, is at a critical point of not being sufficient to manage both the volume, the type and the severity of the calls that we’re recognizing,” Rausch said. “We are over-stressing our volunteer staffing to the point that I’m afraid that there would be a significant failure in the system at some point.”
The fire chief said the call volume has increased substantially over the last 20 years, and “relying on volunteer response to calls is no longer sustainable or safe for the community.”
This year, especially, has been a “terrible year” in terms of the types and number of calls, he said.
“We’ve had a number of fatalities (calls), which is fairly unusual for our community,” Rausch said. “We’ve had some significant fire loss both in the community and within our rural service area.
“We’re stretching our volunteers to the point that it’s affecting their jobs and their families,” he added. “Our 41 paid-on-call volunteers are responding multiple times per day, sometimes for very extended periods.
“We keep hearing that they can’t continue at the pace that they are,” he added. “The thing that struck me is I’m hearing it from families as well.”
And if the trend continues, he said, the fire department is on pace to respond to more than 500 calls this year. Last year, the department answered 455 calls.
“That model is not sustainable with volunteer firefighters — there will be a problem,” Rausch said, noting that staffing within the organization has not changed since the 1970s. “None of our response profiles have changed over the last several years since I made the changes that actually reduced calls. We are seeing a true increase in the number of calls.”
And the trend, he said, doesn’t reflect the severity of the calls, especially this year when many that firefighters were on were multiple-hour calls.
“And we’re taking employees away from their jobs several times per day,” Rausch said.
The number of calls are pretty significant, he emphasized.
“We’ve been above 40 calls a month for every month of the year up until this point,” Rausch noted. “So, we hope that this is another one of those anomalous years and not the new normal.
“But we are being asked to do more and more things,” he added. “We’ve responded to more EMS calls, we’ve responded to more rescue calls. We’ve responded to significant fires.”
And most of the calls, the chief said, have nothing to do with fighting a fire.
“One of the firefighters figured out the other day that we average a call every 16 hours for this entire year,” Rausch said. “That’s a pretty significant number with just the volunteers.”
He said his department has a very good working relationship with Ryan Brothers Ambulance when they need assistance.
“They certainly come and help us when we have significant fires,” Rausch said. “So, this is not, by any way, a degeneration of Ryan Brothers — this is about addressing a problem within the fire department and providing the staffing that we need to be able to provide an adequate level of public safety to the community.”
The department typically has turnover of 5 to 7 members each year, he said.
“We have a few that leave because they’re moving out of the community,” Rausch said. “But largely, when we asked them why they’re leaving, it’s the stress of the continual training, and especially the number of calls that we’re asking them to respond to at this point.
“One of them told me that he had no choice — he needed to quit because if he didn’t he was going to be divorced,” he added.
In fact, the chief said call volume is increasing by about 9 to 12% per year.
“That tells me that this problem is only going to get worse — it’s not going to get better for us,” Rausch said. “So we feel that there’s a need to provide more career staff support to supplement our volunteers. We are, by no means, proposing to get rid of the volunteer contingent.”
During significant events, he said, volunteer firefighters still would be called out.
By and large, he said, employers in the community like Jones Dairy Farm, Nasco and Spacesaver still fully support the volunteer firefighting contingent, but expressed that they simply do not have the depth of staff they used to have to replace the volunteers who get called out.
“At the recent (warehouse) fire, virtually every one of our firefighters participated in that incident at some point,” Rausch said. “Some of them came a little bit later because they were working out of town; some came the next day, but virtually every one of them participated.”
The fire chief said maintaining the family support among volunteers is essential for a well-run department.
“That’s the important part for me — keeping that family support,” Rausch said. “Those of us that have been in the fire service for our entire lives, that family support is so critical.”
The proposal, he said, is to add certified firefighter/EMS personnel to handle 95% of the EMS response and about half of the fire-related calls. It would reduce the reliance on volunteer members by at least 200 calls per year.
Also, the proposal would capture EMS transport revenue to fund increased staffing cost. And it includes hiring 6 firefighter/paramedics and 6 firefighter/EMTs.
“We recommend the hire of current Fort Atkinson Fire Department members and provide them increased EMS training,” Rausch said, noting that a municipal-based EMS service response time could be out of the station in 90 seconds.
Police departmentPolice Chief Adrian Bump said his department consists of 20 sworn officers, 5 tele-communicators and 1 records clerk. He said the mission of the police department is to actively partner with citizens and collectively protect life, improve safety and reduce crime.
He said the department has 12 dedicated patrol officers that are utilized 24/7 responding to calls. In a city with Fort Atkinson’s population of 12,400, he said, there typically only are 2 officers on per shift.
“It is a mandatory two-officer minimum, so you can never go below that,” Bump said. “So, when we talk about having officers on the road, it’s pretty common that we have two dedicated patrol officers on at any point in time.”
Since 2011, he said, the department has struggled to have enough resources to meet all its obligations.
“The world continues to change, the expectations they place on law enforcement continues to change, and they keep adding on to what we do,” Bump said. “We are always kind of seen as that 24/7 problem-solver. People look to us to answer all of their questions and solve so many of the problems that they face because they know that we (police) are there and able to help, and willing to help.”
He said he doesn’t see that trend as going away.
“We continually train our officers in new areas every year,” Bump said. “In 1998 when I became a policeman, I never thought I would be a professional in crisis intervention, I never thought I’d be responding to severe mental health problems and trying to solve that problem.”
The police chief said Fort Atkinson is known for having the highest per-capita population of Community-Based Residential Facilities (CBRFs) in the entire State of Wisconsin, if not the Midwest.
“No other community has the amount of CBRFs as Fort Atkinson,” he said, noting that officers have responded to increasingly many calls to those facilities in recent years.
“The department continues to see an increase in call volume that makes proactive policing and community engagement difficult to prioritize,” Bump informed. “Staffing has remained relatively constant since 2010 while call volume has steadily increased.”
In 1990, he said, the department had nearly 5,000 calls for service. By comparison, it had approximately 11,500 calls last year. And each officer, he said, handles about 960 calls per year.
“This year I project we will probably reach 14,000 (calls) — it’ll be the busiest year in the history of our police department,” Bump said. “At the end of August we were at 9,366. When I came into work this morning we were around 9,700. So we are running a lot of calls every day, all day long.”
Among the unique factors for the increased burden on the local police force, he said, are the community having a hospital, along with multiple CBRFs and a relatively large school district which all demand calls for assistance.
“We (officers) don’t have the time to do the extra important things that really help make this community better and safer,” Bump said. “We’re stuck in a rut only addressing the calls that come in, as they come in, and our ability to be proactive is taken away from us because we’re too busy being responsive.”
Adding 2 sworn officers to the department, he said, would increase police patrols and enable more officers to be on the road every shift, as well as free up resources for the police to be more proactive and not just reactive.
“And let’s not lose sight of the fact that with the Banker Road development — hopefully a population increase (of potentially 800) — so more homes in the community,” Bump said. “As that (neighborhood) grows, our community grows and our department needs to grow with that as well.
“But when I look at a needs assessment, 2 officers is really that need that we have before us right now,” he concluded. “There’s going to be more (need) down the road as we grow as a community. At that point, another new officer would be needed for 23 sworn total.”
