The Fort Atkinson Fire Department’s Lifesaving Award recently was presented to Captain Paul Verhalen for his act of heroism at last August’s D.B. Oaks warehouse fire in the city.
Fire Chief Daryl Rausch presented the award to Verhalen during a recent Fort Atkinson City Council meeting and offered some remarks.
“The department responded to a significant fire at the D.B. Oaks property Aug. 10th,” Rausch said. “During that event, we had a firefighter (Nick Rueth) who experienced a life-threatening injury,” Rausch stated. “He was ultimately assisted by Capt. Paul Verhalen and was nominated by his peers to receive the Lifesaving Award by the department.”
The fire chief then read the accompanying citation and pinned the medal on Verhalen’s lapel.
The citation reads: “He is hereby awarded the Lifesaving Medal for heroic action on Aug. 10, 2021, when he assisted in the rescue of a fellow firefighter after his partner suffered a life-threatening injury.
“Captain Verhalen and another firefighter were operating in the interior of a building which had been exposed to a serious fire throughout much of the day,” the citation states. “While monitoring fire conditions in the adjacent building, a pane of glass from a facing wall collapsed and pierced the arm of the firefighter.
“Capt. Verhalen immediately controlled an arterial bleed using a piece of personal webbing until the firefighter could be removed from the building, a proper tourniquet applied and transportation to the hospital was arranged.
“Capt. Verhalen’s act saved the firefighter from more serious injuries and, according to doctors, absolutely saved the life of his fellow firefighter,” the citation continues. “His unselfish actions and valiant service reflect great credit upon himself and are in keeping with the highest tradition of the Fort Atkinson Fire Department, the City of Fort Atkinson and the American fire service.”
A thunderstorm carrying high winds caused the window pane to fall onto Rueth’s right arm, severing an artery.
In his nomination for the honor, Rausch said, “Paul, with great presence of mind, quickly affixed a makeshift tourniquet on the firefighter’s arm to stem the ‘spurting, bright red blood,’ declared an emergency and requested immediate medical assistance …
“Capt. Verhalen ultimately carried the firefighter, on his back, down a flight of stairs, out of the building and through a ditch flooded with waist-deep runoff water to deliver him to the EMS crew, who were then arriving on scene,” Rausch said. “Paul did all of this in under four minutes.”
Verhalen has been a volunteer, paid-on-call member of the Fort Atkinson Fire Department since 1989.
