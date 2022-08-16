FortHealthCare

Fort HealthCare’s Cardiovascular Rehabilitation program is certified by the AACVPR once again. Staff pictured are, from left, Leah Rebout, Lisa Michaels-Bilgrien and Amanda Baneck. Not pictured was Colleen Voll.

 Contributed

Fort HealthCare announce Tuesday that it has again received certification of its cardiovascular rehabilitation program by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.

This certification is recognition of Fort HealthCare’s commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by enhancing standards of care.

