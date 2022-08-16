Fort HealthCare’s Cardiovascular Rehabilitation program is certified by the AACVPR once again. Staff pictured are, from left, Leah Rebout, Lisa Michaels-Bilgrien and Amanda Baneck. Not pictured was Colleen Voll.
Fort HealthCare announce Tuesday that it has again received certification of its cardiovascular rehabilitation program by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.
This certification is recognition of Fort HealthCare’s commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by enhancing standards of care.
Cardiovascular rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems, such as heart attacks and coronary artery bypass graft surgery, recover faster and live healthier. The program includes exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families.
Fort HealthCare’s program is divided into three phases, the first beginning while patients are admitted to the hospital with a focus on recovery. The second is focused on healing. After discharge, if the provider feels the patient are ready, they can start phase two through a specially designed exercise program unique to them. After completing that stage, patients are then eligible for phase three, the cardiopulmonary exercise and wellness program at Fort HealthCare.
To earn accreditation, Fort HealthCare’s cardiovascular rehabilitation program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices. AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies. Each program’s application is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee, and certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.