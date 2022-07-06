These are the three houses on North Fourth Street in Fort Atkinson that may be demolished, or moved, if the city and Fort HealthCare come to an agreement on a rezoning that would allow for creation of an expanded parking lot for the medical facility. Another house, around the corner on McMillen Street, is also part of the pending agreement. The medical facility, not shown, sits to the right, outside this photo.
FORT ATKINSON — Officials from Fort HealthCare Inc. will be watching the actions of the Fort Atkinson City Council this week as the panel considers a proposed rezoning of a property near the existing campus of the health facility for use as a parking lot, as well as a requested annexation of hospital property to the west of the city that would be of benefit to the city.
At a plan commission meeting on June 28, Fort Atkinson City Engineer Andy Selle said the application for annexation was submitted by James Nelson, senior vice president, finance and strategic development at Fort HealthCare on behalf of the hospital.
The approximately 35 acres of property exists on the southwest corner of US Highways 12 and 26 and would move from the Town of Koshkonong to the City of Fort Atkinson under the proposed annexation.
According to plan commission meeting minutes, “The parcel was purchased by Fort HealthCare Inc. in 2016 with the goal of building a new hospital facility. Fort HealthCare’s plans have changed and they are no longer interested in building a new facility at this location. City staff and representatives from Fort HealthCare have been working together on a number of projects and staff suggested annexation of the property prior to any future sale, so that the property would be subject to the city’s zoning regulations and would not be prematurely developed in the town.”
The council will also face a first reading of an ordinance to amend the official zoning map of the city to change the zoning of the properties located at 603 N. Fourth St., 609 N. Fourth St., 615 N. Fourth St. and 403 McMillen St. from Single-Family Residential to Institutional.
At the plan commission meeting of June 28, Selle said the applicant, Fort HealthCare Inc., requested the zoning map amendment to change the existing zoning of Single-Family Residential to Institutional, which has allowable uses that include hospitals and government offices.
According to the city, the request would allow Fort HealthCare to move or demolish the existing houses and expand one of its parking lots to the north.
“The existing structures and land uses on the subject properties include four, single-family houses — one per parcel,” the city stated.
