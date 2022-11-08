FORT ATKINSON – The Love Lights Tree lighting ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m. on the Sherman Avenue lawn in front of Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson.
The lights will be displayed on trees outside the hospital throughout the holiday season through the Love Lights Tree project, which began in 1985. Each is a gift to honor someone (colored light) or as a memorial (white light) for a loved one that has died.
The Love Light Tree has been raising money to purchase new equipment, education and services for the surrounding communities of Fort HealthCare, according to a release from Fort HealthCare.
Funds raised during the 2022 Love Lights campaign will be used to help subsidize the cost of the CareLine service for those who cannot afford it, and funds will be used to support healthcare scholarships for students and professionals in the community, the release states.
“There are people in our community who have chronic health conditions who cannot afford this life-saving equipment and service," Kari Behling, Fort HealthCare volunteer services manager, said in the release.
A donation of $2 or more will add a light, which can be ordered by mail or online at FortHealthCare.com/LoveLights. A $5 minimum is required for online donations, which is automatically for two names.
Cards are available to notify the person or family of someone being remembered that a Love Light has been purchased in their honor.
