Love lights aglow
FORT ATKINSON – The Love Lights Tree lighting ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m. on the Sherman Avenue lawn in front of Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson.

The lights will be displayed on trees outside the hospital throughout the holiday season through the Love Lights Tree project, which began in 1985. Each is a gift to honor someone (colored light) or as a memorial (white light) for a loved one that has died.

