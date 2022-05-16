Fort HealthCare has been honored as a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Top Workplace Award recipient for 2022.
This is the 12th Top Workplace Award for Fort HealthCare and the second consecutive year of being recognized as a Top Workplace on a national level.
The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. To be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet strict standards for organizational health.
Each year, employee opinions are collected, ranking their company or organization on criteria including how valued they feel, the benefits and pay, management capabilities, career advancement opportunities, work-life balance, and much more.
Fort HealthCare has received this award for several years now since the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel began recognizing the Top Workplaces Award in 2010. This award continues to be a great celebration of the hard work and community efforts that Fort HealthCare employees provide through their continued commitment to excellence.
Fort HealthCare values its employees, recognizing them as members of the Fort HealthCare family, and promoting a culture where employees can thrive and feel inspired.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.