FORT ATKINSON — Fort HealthCare announced two new members to the organization’s board of directors, Carla Haubenschild, CLU, and Christi Ott.
Carla Haubenschild earned her bachelor’s degree in management UW-Whitewater and her CLU and CLTC finance-based designations from the American College.
Her background is in finance, having owned a financial planning practice with Northwestern Mutual for the last 14 years, and she has held various leadership positions within the company. Carla leads with an emphasis on relationship-building, direct communication, and authenticity.
She has been involved with organizations in the community, including Women Who Care and the Rotary Club of Fort Atkinson, where she has served as president and is currently a board member.
“As a community member, mom, and patient of Fort HealthCare, I am excited to learn more about our local healthcare system,” Haubenschild said. “I am hopeful that I will be able to use my professional expertise in finance, as well as board leadership experience, to contribute to board discussions and decisions.”
Christi Ott earned her bachelor’s degree from Lewis University, Lockport, IL, and graduated from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking.
She also served nine years as a Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Strategic Planning Advisory Council member.
Christi’s career as a financial services executive spanned leadership of frontline client services and various operations and technology teams. At Johnson Financial Group, she and her team led the implementation of the Bank’s entrée into digital and mobile banking as well as an enterprise-wide CRM implementation and Enterprise Content Management Program covering all lines of business within the financial services entity.
Christi previously served on the Fort HealthCare Board from January 2000 to May 2005. She currently serves as a member of the Strategic Advisory Board for Athelo Health, Inc., which has developed the first biometric-anchored virtual coach for women with breast and gynecologic cancers.
“I recently retired and am truly grateful for the opportunity to serve again,” she said. “The Mission of Fort HealthCare to improve the health and well-being of our community definitely aligns with my personal goals, and I am excited to work with the other board members to make this community the healthiest in Wisconsin.”
