FORT ATKINSON — Fort HealthCare's board of directors announced Wednesday that Michael Anderson, MD, will transition to the facility's chief executive officer and president in January of 2023.
"We’re excited about the talent and perspective that Dr. Anderson brings to Fort HealthCare in his new role as CEO," said Mary Behling, chairwoman of the Fort HealthCare Board of Directors. "He has consistently demonstrated his dedication to the highest standards of care and improving the health of the community, and we’re confident that his leadership will position the organization well going forward."
Anderson has held numerous positions within Fort HealthCare since 2003, in addition to his role as an Otolaryngologist at the FHC ENT clinic. Besides chief of surgery, medical director of perioperative services, and chief of staff, he has also served on the FHC Board of Directors for nine years and most recently held the position of senior vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer.
“Healthcare is evolving at a rapid pace. I’m honored to step into this role and navigate that future for the organization," Anderson said. "As a physician, I understand the importance of quality and value-based healthcare, while sustaining medical excellence to the community. Fort HealthCare has a very bright future, and I feel extremely fortunate to be a part of it.”
Current CEO and President Michael Wallace, will be retiring at the end of the year. He has been with FHC since 2006 and will continue in an advisory role for the next year.
Under his leadership, Fort HealthCare has received several recognitions, such as Top Workplace from the Journal Sentinel, Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital by The Chartis Center, and a 5-Star rating from CMS. In addition, Wallace has worked closely with the Wisconsin Hospital Association for the past 10 years and served as board chair in 2016. He was honored with the prestigious “Distinguished Service Award” by WHA last year.
When asked about what he is most proud of, Wallace said it was FHC's people.
"We have a strong culture at FHC that has allowed us to make a difference in the health of Jefferson County. Any recognition or successes we’ve had are a direct reflection of everyone who makes FHC what it is – the board, the providers, the staff, and the community."
"We have a strong management team and Dr. Anderson is uniquely positioned to lead FHC over the next decade," he said.
To learn more about Anderson, MD, visit forthealthcare.com and type Anderson's name into the Find A Doctor section.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.