Michael Anderson

Michael Anderson, MD, Sr. VP, Medical Affairs/Chief Medical Officer to transition to CEO and President in January 2023.

 Contributed

FORT ATKINSON — Fort HealthCare's board of directors announced Wednesday that Michael Anderson, MD, will transition to the facility's chief executive officer and president in January of 2023. 

"We’re excited about the talent and perspective that Dr. Anderson brings to Fort HealthCare in his new role as CEO," said Mary Behling, chairwoman of the Fort HealthCare Board of Directors. "He has consistently demonstrated his dedication to the highest standards of care and improving the health of the community, and we’re confident that his leadership will position the organization well going forward."

