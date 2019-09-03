Each year, thousands of educators, caregivers, health and aging professionals, and older adults across the country focus their efforts on one goal: preventing falls.
That is why Fort HealthCare is collaborating with the National Council on Aging (NCOA) and the Falls Free Initiative to celebrate Falls Prevention Awareness Day on Sept. 23.
This year’s activities will focus on the teamwork needed to prevent falls effectively.
Falls are a leading cause of injury for people aged 65 and older, but they are not an inevitable part of aging. There are proven ways to prevent them.
Fort HealthCare’s fun community event will empower older adults to stay active, independent and safe in their homes and communities.
Activities will include free balance assessment on Monday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fort Therapy & Sport, 1504 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson. Call (920) 563-9357 to schedule a balance assessment.
Wisconsin leads the country in the highest rate of deadly falls.
“Falls prevention is a team effort that takes a balance of education, intervention and community support,” said Kathleen Cameron, senior director of NCOA’s National Falls Prevention Resource Center. “This is an opportunity to empower and educate everyone about their roles in preventing falls.”
In addition to the event, NCOA is hosting a Falls Prevention Awareness Day national photo contest, a live video broadcast and discussion on Facebook with experts and seniors on Sept. 23 at noon ET, and a Twitter chat for aging services professionals on Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. ET.
To find out more about Falls Prevention Awareness Day, visit www.ncoa.org/FPAD.
