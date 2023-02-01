FORT ATKINSON — For over two decades, Fort HealthCare has provided caregivers in the surrounding communities with a service called “Reaching Out Respite.”
Reaching Out’s purpose is to offer companionship and social activities for adults who need constant, supervised care while providing caregivers the time to take care of their own needs, according to a Fort HealthCare press release.
The Reaching Out Respite program offers a 1:1 ratio of supervision, meaning that every guest has a volunteer to assist them.
In 2020 like many businesses and services, the Reaching Out Respite program had to shut down due to the pandemic. The program is active again and is looking for volunteers to keep up with high demand.
“We are looking for individuals who are compassionate, caring, and understanding. Most of our volunteers have experience as retired nurses, teachers, or caregivers; however, experience is not necessary,” Maisie Allie, who has been the program coordinator since 2005, said. “Our volunteers are mainly here to offer companionship and support as I take care of any medical needs that the guest may have.”
The volunteers play games and music and offer their undivided attention that the guest may be missing.
“I have learned so much from our guests. It has been a rewarding journey as they have so much to offer and teach us,” Allie said. “It is truly a special program with special people.”
