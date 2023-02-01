Reaching Out Respite Program seeking volunteers
Pictured left to right: Meg Kessler, Maisie Allie, Esther Reynolds, Jennifer Bos and Jennie Bartman.

 Contributed

FORT ATKINSON — For over two decades, Fort HealthCare has provided caregivers in the surrounding communities with a service called “Reaching Out Respite.”

Reaching Out’s purpose is to offer companionship and social activities for adults who need constant, supervised care while providing caregivers the time to take care of their own needs, according to a Fort HealthCare press release.

