After weathering a couple years of unprecedented obstacles on their path toward graduation, seniors in the Class of 2022 at Fort Atkinson High School crossed the stage to collect their diplomas Sunday during the school’s 134th commencement ceremony.
The graduates — donning maroon and black robes and mortarboards, reflecting the Blackhawk colors — each were recognized and celebrated for their academic and extracurricular accomplishments not only by proud family members and friends, but also teachers, administrators and board of education members.
The class theme: “On Cloud Nine.”
The processional was directed by Bill Callaway and the National Anthem was performed by Chamber Chorale Seniors.
Foreign exchange students Gioia Gatto from Italy, Maxim Kvachyov from Kazakhstan, and Paula Palacios Moreno from Spain were introduced by Student Senate representative Logan Recob.
Class Treasurer Jennifer Tumbarello honored and recognized this year’s retiring teachers: Chick Westby, science, and Becky Rossing, math.
Student speakers were Sophia Chapman and Kiara Wolfram.
In giving the welcome, class president Drew Evans acknowledged the importance of graduation in each of his fellow classmates’ lives.
“It is important for us to take the skills and lessons we learned here and start applying them into the next stage of our lives,” Evans emphasized. “It is also important for us to look back and appreciate our successes and the mark we left here at Fort Atkinson High School.”
The Class of 2022, he said, has faced its fair share of adversity.
“Our sophomore year spring break turned into a six-month vacation, which turned into online schooling,” Evans said. “Our high school career has not been easy. From extracurricular struggles to quarantine, we have been thrown curveball after curveball.
“If you would have told me four years ago that over a quarter of my high school career would be on Zoom, I would have asked, ‘What?’ I didn’t know what Zoom was,” he added.
But with all the “unexpected changes and bumps in the road,” and all the times he and his classmates got knocked down, they got back up, the class president said.
“We worked hard and stayed the course. Because of the hard-working attitude we stayed true to, we excelled in the face of adversity,” Evans stated. “We have had state qualifiers, a successful debate and forensic team, conference championships, a successful performing arts department, and we have genuinely grown up to be some nice young men and women.”
He said he was genuinely proud of what the class achieved both individually and collectively.
“Knowing the dedication and hard work that is embedded into each of us, I can say with confidence that the people of this class will achieve great things,” Evans said.
Faculty speaker
Faculty speaker Justin Frey said he remembered four years ago, in September of 2018, on the graduating seniors’ first day of high school as freshmen.
“You walked through the gym doors through a gauntlet of teachers, loud music was blaring,” Frey said. “Most of you had that ‘deer in the headlights’ look. You likely felt a little anxious, some of you probably thought the high school staff was a little ‘nutty.’”
Eventually, he said, the scene quieted down, and he was the first person at the high school to speak to the students as an entire group, and now Sunday he also was one of the last people to address them as a whole group.
“We’ve come full circle together,” Frey said. “I can’t think of a better group to make that journey with than you all.”
Admitting that writing a commencement address was “a daunting task,” he took the advice of one person to “tell a Dad joke.”
“First, a Dad joke: What do you call an acid with an attitude? A-mean-o-acid,” Frey quipped, eliciting laughs.
Next, he shared a message from his heart.
“It’s common at this stage of your life to be asked, ‘What do you plan on doing with your life?’ and ‘What are your plans?’” Frey said, adding that the students undoubtedly have contemplated the answer to those questions both privately and with loved ones. “You’ve thought to yourself, ‘What career path should I take?’
“Perhaps you’ve thought through the process of joining the armed forces,” he added. “Maybe you’ve debated over which college campus is the best fit for you. Or you’ve debated in your mind the type of position you would like to hold in the workforce.”
While all of those questions are important to consider, the teacher asked the graduates to ponder a different question.
“In my opinion, your answer to this question matters far more than ‘What are your plans?’” Frey said. “My question to you is, ‘What kind of a person do you want to be?’”
More specifically, he said, the context of this question is in one’s relationships with others.
“What kind of a person do you want to be in terms of relating to other human beings?” Frey asked. “Your answer here matters much more than how you decide to make a living or the material items you will accumulate.”
How the graduates choose to relate to others will, in a large part, he said, dictate whether or not they have fulfillment in their lives.
“Your answer to this question directs the types of relationships you will have with your family, co-workers, girlfriends, boyfriends, spouses, children, the community at-large,” Frey said. “We are social organisms, and strong relationships are key to bringing meaning to your life.”
The speaker urged each of the students to find a quiet moment, put down their cell phone, and ask themselves, truthfully, what kind of person do they want to be, and then to write their answers down.
“Keep that piece of paper. Look at it regularly,” Frey said. “Put that list of attributes at the forefront of your mind. Live an examined life by asking yourself often, ‘Am I that person today?’ If not, that’s OK. We’re all human. We aren’t perfect, but you can make choices that lead to the person you want to become.”
And if they are not living up to the person they want to be, he urged the graduates to change accordingly.
“As you grow into the person you want to be, you will find your relationships with family and loved ones strengthen and grow deeper,” Frey said. “You will feel more connected. You’ll be happier, more content, more joyous.”
The teacher then offered a quick bit of advice for the graduates as they ponder the person they want to become.
“I have found that your relationships are stronger and life is better when: you talk less and listen more, you smile often, you are quick to laugh — especially at yourself, you treat others with warmth, you are quick to forgive, and you go out of your way to interact with others in person,” Frey concluded. “Lastly, always remember this: People will never forget how you make them feel. Be a person who makes people feel loved.”
Superintendent’s remarks
Taking to the rostrum, District Administrator Rob Abbott told the students, “Graduation is a transition, a time of change, and it places you in a position of immense opportunity.”
Given the opportunity that lies ahead, he encouraged the graduates to take an inventory of their supports, their “go-to’s,” when confronted with challenges.
“In most cases, your family has been, and remains, your go-to, your support system,” Abbott said. “These are people you don’t appreciate nearly enough because you know they care about you. Your family is who you go to when you need a little guidance, need to admit a little help is needed or want a guaranteed cheerleader.”
Friends, he said, also can be a “vital source of support in the years that lie ahead.”
With graduation comes the opportunity for new relationships, as others might change over time, the superintendent made clear.
“Be open to those who you choose to surround yourself with,” Abbott advised. “They need to be a source of support, a source of laughter, a source of motivation, and a source that helps you reach your ever-heightening goals.”
If all goes well, he said, the experiences the students choose for themselves will enable them not just to continue to grow, but to flourish.
“No one knows better than you,” Abbott said. “You know your dreams, you know your goals, and you know your vision for where you want to go. Be unwavering in what you value and in what you know is right for yourself. Advocate for your needs to find the success you deserve.”
Over the past couple of years, he said, for most people there have been days, weeks or even months when things have felt “pretty heavy, and more than a little challenging.”
“You are about to walk across the stage and into a whole new set of days in life beyond high school, and that may feel a little daunting as well,” Abbott said.
“You, and we, have been faced with a few years of ‘can’t,’” he added. “Your high school years looked vastly different from those of generations of graduates before you. You have faced a seemingly endless list of things that could not be done — at least not in the ways they had been in the past.”
Rather than dwelling on the “cant’s” of their past, the superintendent instead shared a question with the seniors as they accepted their diploma and graduated from Fort Atkinson High School: “What if you can?”
“What if you can make a difference?” Abbott asked. “What if you can change the world? What if you can work hard and realize your dreams? What if you can always work on becoming a better person? What if you can … do anything you want?”
He used the analogy of a dog, or a cat, regarding the level of exuberance with which he wanted the graduates to greet each day after accepting their high school diploma to encourage them “to perpetually ask yourself, ‘What if I can?’”
“I happen to have a dog that models this level of excitement every time I, or anyone else for that matter, arrive at my home,” Abbott said. “I want you to treat each day on your journey of ‘What if I can?’ like a dog when they greet you at the door.
“They model for us how to embrace each day with excitement, with incredibly short memories for the trials and tribulations of the day before — they tail wag over it, they whimper over it, they are refreshed by the opportunity of what comes next, and they do it unconditionally, without malice and without judgement,” he concluded. “Greet each new day being happy to see it, and with an unwavering quest to answer the question: ‘What if you can?’”
