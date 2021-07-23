The Fort Atkinson High School Class of 1971 has just established a new scholarship, aimed at helping students who are bound for vocational or technical training.
Brian Morgan and Jimmy Knoflicek came up with the idea as they were planning informal gatherings to occur between the official class reunions.
“We agreed that we’d like it to specify a Vo-Tech school because it seems that a great deal of scholarship money goes to the college bound,” Morgan said.
The duo drafted Cindy (Roe) Peterson and Connie (Van Schoyct) Krueser to help with the donation drive, publicizing the scholarship through the Class of 1971 Facebook page.
The group then set up a separate bank account for the scholarship and began reviewing candidates for this year’s inaugural scholarship. The class hopes to continue the giving in future years, although the qualifications for each year might shift depending on what the class sees as the area of greatest need.
In addition, Morgan noted, the Class of ‘71 scholarship has inspired two other members of the class to offer another scholarship for a student attending their alma mater — the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
