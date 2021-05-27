As the school year winds down, Fort Atkinson High School seniors begin to experience many monumental events, one of which is the annual Senior Exit Interview.
On Wednesday, May 19, the IMC at Fort Atkinson High School was buzzing with excited volunteers and Class of 2021 students to review each senior’s educational portfolio and future goals. Senior Portfolio Interviews is a long-standing tradition in Fort Atkinson where business members, community members and school district staff members come together to reflect on the Fort Schools experience, and celebrate the many accomplishments of each and every senior.
This year, approximately 40 Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce members paired up with 40 educators and participated in the interviews. Volunteer interviewers are allotted time to review the portfolios to help inform the interview process.
“Our chamber appreciates the partnership we share with our high school in helping prepare students for the workforce,” Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Carrie Chisholm commented. “We hope the connections they make with the business community will inspire them in their personal aspirations, and perhaps plant a seed for continuing their professional journey with one of our local employers.”
The portfolio process begins the moment the student walks into Fort Atkinson schools. Throughout their educational journey, School District of Fort Atkinson staff members suggest what pieces of exceptional work should be saved for their senior portfolio. Students are encouraged to keep a collection of work for this important piece of the graduation process as well.
From core academic areas, to extracurricular clubs and activities, these portfolios are designed to celebrate the hard work of each student, and celebrate their interests and success.
“The portfolio process is an important step for our senior students to graduate,” Associate Principal Brad Gefvert commented. “All seniors must complete their portfolio and their interview in order to receive their Fort Atkinson High School diploma.
"The senior class has 241 students enrolled, and the students had a choice to interview in person or virtually," he added. "Thirty-four students chose virtual interviews while the remainder of the students participated in person. For some senior students it was their first time back in the building since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Principal Dan Halvorsen added, “When you consider the connection our senior portfolio process provides for, and the experience our students leave with, it’s an absolutely critical piece of getting our students ready for what’s next. Whether it’s the combined years of positive experiences our students have had throughout their educational journey they get to share, or the physical process of interviewing with fantastic community and school district volunteers, this process truly is an inspiration to be able to share.”
The senior portfolio process is one of the final milestones for students, marking the end of their Fort schools journey. The event leaves quite an impression on volunteers, and the students.
“I am always so honored to be asked to help in the senior portfolio interviews,” Middle School School Counselor Sarah Traut-Ebert commented. “This year's seniors were some of my first students at the middle school and I am so lucky to be able to talk to them about how their journey in high school was, and am excited to learn about their goals for the future. This is such a great experience not only for the students to be able to reflect on their time and set goals for the future, but also for them to have the opportunity to pridefully share their learning and growth as individuals. I am so privileged to be a part of this process.”
Among the volunteers, you will find a number of FAHS alumni who have returned to work and raise families in the Fort Atkinson community. Many of whom have gone through this exact same portfolio process.
Whitney Townsend, a graduate of FAHS and current branch manager at Fort Community Credit Union, commented, “This was my first year participating in the Senior Portfolio Exit Interview process as an interviewer. When I graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 2005 I completed and presented my own portfolio.
"What a difference to be on the other side of the table!" she added. "I was impressed how this graduating class overcame the challenges of the pandemic and excelled at virtual learning. I was honored to hear their life stories and what they have planned in the coming years."
Some students, she said, are entering the military, some higher education and some are going right into the workforce.
"All were excited to move on to the next stage of life," Townsend said. "I loved hearing how specific teachers made a lasting impact on their journey. I hope to have the opportunity to participate as an interviewer in future years!”
“The interaction I had with FAHS seniors during their senior portfolio interviews was so rewarding," commented Kaylee Kidd, FAHS alumna and marketing and communications assistant for the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation. "Seeing the excitement for the future these kids have, especially after such a trying year, deepens my love for our community, and excites me for their future and the impact they will make for us all.
"As a Fort High alum, I myself went through the senior interview process and was happy to give back,” she added.
Many volunteers stated that this is one of their favorite events to volunteer at.
Chris Scherer, a graduate of FAHS, Fort Atkinson City Council president, Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador president and Board president-elect, and 2020 Evolve-founder, said Senior Exit Interviews always are at the top of his list of activities to volunteer for.
"One reason is because I went through this same process as a senior at Fort Atkinson High School and can remember how impactful it was prior to graduation," Scherer said. "I can still tell you where my portfolio is at and continued adding to it even after high school. It was rewarding then to know how invested our business community was in our class's success and it's equally as rewarding now to be on the opposite side of the table.
"The student population is a vital part of our community and Senior Exit Interviews are a fantastic way for us to learn about how our school district has prepared students for their next chapter in life, why students want to stay in Fort Atkinson or come back after further education, and what career tracks students are interested in and may be looking for locally," he added. "Most importantly, these interviews are a perfect reminder that Fort Atkinson has always been invested in the success of our students and we will always be supportive in their endeavors.”
Tom Dehnert, vice president of Badger Bank, Fort Atkinson Area Chamber Ambassador, and FAHS alum, continued this sentiment by saying, “I look forward to the Senior Portfolio Interviews every year. It is so rewarding to have the opportunity to look into the future. The seniors continue to amaze me year after year."
He said he believes it is one of the best programs the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce and School District of Fort Atkinson have partnered in.
"As a FAHS alum, and a student participant in the inaugural Portfolio Interview it gives me great pleasure and a sense of pride to volunteer.”
“I’m consistently amazed by the character, aptitude and wit of each student I’ve had the chance to interact with during Senior Exit interviews,” Robyn Newcomb, a graduate of FAHS and current chief experience officer at FCCU, and Fort Atkinson Kiwanis Club president commented. “This year was just as remarkable as previous years.
"Even though the 2020-21 school year was far from normal, the general feedback I garnered during the interviews was that the students embraced alternative learning styles, adapted to the circumstances, and whole-heartedly appreciated the effort and commitment given them by their teachers," she added. "It’s very clear the district is providing valuable educational opportunities that are rendering personal growth.”
Local business owner Jordan Lamb, of Fort Atkinson Small Engine Repair, commented, “As a FAHS alum, I believe graduating seniors need guidance and words of encouragement from local business leaders. I remember not so long ago I was sitting at the other side of the table, not knowing what was next.
"This process gives a graduate career and life prospective after high school," he added. "Whether they are planning on furthering their education or joining the workforce, most 17- to 18-year-olds don't have a great perspective of being able to make mistakes and learning from it. As a local young business owner I feel it is our duty to ready these young adults for the real world and their future.”
Olivia Reinke, FAHS alum and marketing director at FCCU added: “As a FAHS alum, being part of the Senior Exit Interviews was a full-circle moment. The perspective this experience gives to those of us who are now 'adults' and 'career professionals' is truly inspirational. These interviews are a great reminder for the need to take time to celebrate your accomplishments, big or small.
"As an interviewer it is easy to reminisce while listening to students discuss their future goals, and for me it renewed a sense of thankfulness for how life has unfolded on my journey thus far," she added. "We learn just as much as the students do throughout the interview process.
"It is an exciting time for these high school seniors, and I am thankful the business community can share in a small piece of their graduation,” Reinke concluded.
