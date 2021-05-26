Fort Atkinson High School seniors were honored with nearly $800,000 in scholarships during the annual awards ceremony on Wednesday, May 19.
This year, the students attended an in-person ceremony, with the event being live-streamed for families and the community. The event can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBsQWcA_KNU
The Class of 2021 were presented $741,500 in scholarships, including $379,500 coming from local donors.
The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation continued its generous support of Fort Atkinson graduates. Of the $379,500 from the foundation, $248,400 was awarded to Class of 2021 seniors, and $112,600 was awarded to former Fort Atkinson High School graduates or residents who are pursuing an education at the undergraduate, graduate or vocational-technical level.
“The Fort Atkinson Community is incredibly supportive of our students and their goals of post-secondary education,” school counselor Katie Utphall shared. “We are continually grateful for our community’s support.”
The Fort Atkinson High School Pupil Services team noted that there could be additional scholarships earned by seniors; however, any non-local awards that were not reported prior to Wednesday’s program are not included in the total.
Sue Hartwick, executive director of the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, commented: “The FAHS Class of 2021 certainly had a challenging senior year.
“So, it was extra special to be with them last Wednesday to announce all the scholarship awards and to celebrate the incredible generosity of our community with them,” she added. “We look forward to watching their next steps in life.”
Garnering $90,750 in scholarships was Sarah Mepham, daughter of Timm and Ginger Mepham.
Sarah received an $80,000 Carroll University Voorhees Scholarship, a $2,000 Carroll University Hilger Tradition Award, a $250 Fort Memorial Hospital Foundation Scott W. Hulstein Scholarship, a $500 Fort Memorial Foundation General Scholarship for studying physical therapy, a $5,000 Stella Heth Memorial University Scholarship and a $3,000 Edward G. Wolff Scholarship.
Mepham plans to attend Carroll University in Waukesha, majoring in exercise science with a pre-physical therapy track.
Paige Huppert earned $76,750 in scholarships. They include a $76,000 Carroll University Charles Carroll Scholarship and a $750 FFA Alumni Scholarship.
The daughter of Troy and Carol Huppert, Paige plans to study physical therapy at Carroll University.
Brooke Leibman earned $61,250 in scholarships. They included a $12,000 scholarship from the Theodore W Batterman Family Foundation, a $4,000 Francis F. Carnes Scholarship, a $250 Eagle Scout and Gold Award Recognition Scholarship, a $1,000 Girl Scouts 2021 Badgerland Envision Scholarship, a $500 Butch Hiscox Memorial Scholarship, a $39,500 UW-Milwaukee Lubar Scholarship and a $4,000 UW-Milwaukee Chancellor’s Merit Award.
The daughter of Joe and Nicole Leibman, Brooke will be attending UW-Milwaukee to major in business administration.
Cameron Grady was presented $58,000 in scholarships.
The son of Troy and Linda Grady, Cameron received a $56,000 Carroll University Pioneer Scholarship and a $2,000 Carroll University Hilger Tradition Award.
Grady plans to major in nursing at Carroll University.
Olivia Granec garnered $32,000 in scholarships. Scholarships include a $9,000 Academic Excellence Award, a $21,000 Walter and Louise Buell Merit Scholarship and a $2,000 Fort Atkinson Community Credit Union Scholarship.
The daughter of Larry and Sally Granec, Olivia will attend UW-Madison in the fall. She is undecided on her major, but plans to minor in music.
Madison Miles was presented $27,250 in scholarships.
The daughter of Brian and Amy Miles, Madison received a $750 American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166 Medical Scholarship, $24,000 Edgewood College Henry J. Predolin Scholarship and $2,500 Carol Jean Rowley Memorial Scholarship.
Miles plans to study nursing at Edgewood College in Madison in the fall.
Matthew Betanski earned $26,000 in scholarships. Awards include a $9,000 Academic Excellence Award, an $8,000 Richard Noel Bingham Scholarship, a $6,000 Jerome Hake Engineering Scholarship, a $500 Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff’s Association Scholarship, a $1,000 Ed Karrels AP Computer Science Scholarship and a $1,500 UW-Platteville Merit Scholarship.
The son of Peter and Lora Betanski, Matthew will be attending UW-Platteville in the fall to study cybersecurity.
Logan Hamele received $25,000 in scholarships. Scholarships include a $21,000 Walter and Louise Buell Merit Scholarship and a $4,000 Francis F. Carnes Scholarship.
Hamele, the son of Nick and Christine Hamele, plans to take a year to participate in the National Security Language Initiative Program to learn Mandarin at Sichuan University in Chengdu, China. After that, he likely will attend McGill University in Montreal, Canada, to major in international development studies.
Mary Ellen Moran was presented $19,400 in scholarships. Awards include a $12,000 Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship, a $1,000 Dr. James Russell Athletic Scholarship and a $6,400 St. Joseph’s Catholic Church/Powers Scholarship.
The daughter of Patrick and Bethann Moran, Mary Ellen plans to attend UW-Platteville in the fall to study mechanical engineering.
Tyler Freeman was presented with $16,000 in scholarships. They include a $6,500 Richard Noel Bingham scholarship, a $6,000 Jerome Hake Engineering scholarship, a $1,000 Ed Karrels Scholarship, and a $2,500 scholarship from the Wisconservation Club.
The son of Laura and Casey Freeman, Tyler plans to attend UW-Platteville in the fall to study cyber security.
Avery Hess has earned the Charles Carroll Scholarship from Carroll University totaling $76,000. She also has earned a $2,000 Hilger Tradition Award.
The daughter of Paula and Joe Hess, Avery plans to attend Carroll University in the fall to study graphic design.
FAHS educator Mike Hall also presented the FAHS Support Staff of the Year award to Connie Kopetsky for her continued dedication to the students and staff. Kopetsky has been with the School District of Fort Atkinson for more than 24 years.
“She has served as the backbone of the athletic department for over 18 years,” Hall stated. “She is here long before the first cars in the parking lot each day, and is here long after most people leave. She ensures that our athletes have uniforms and equipment ready to go for each game and/or practice throughout the year.”
View the full list of scholarship recipients at: https://fortatkinsononline.com/senior-scholarship-award-recipients-2021/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.