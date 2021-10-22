The City of Fort Atkinson has accepted a proposal from Mueller Communications, Milwaukee, to serve as the communications consultant for a possible public safety referendum next April.
The proposal, which excludes an optional community survey, carries a total price tag of $46,781.
Execution of the agreement is contingent on the approval of a Fort Atkinson Community Foundation grant for $23,390.50 or the receipt of other non-general fund dollars.
City council members took that action Tuesday night on a unanimous roll call vote.
The city is proposing to bring 911 ambulance service under the purview of the Fort Atkinson Fire Department, as well as increase staffing at both the Fort Atkinson Fire and Police departments.
Last month, city council members voted to have the city’s existing contract with Ryan Brothers Fort Atkinson LLC, its ambulance provider, terminate on Dec. 31, 2022.
The city’s current contract with Ryan Brothers was entered into on Jan. 1, 2006, and renews automatically unless either party elects not to extend the contract.
City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire explained that, per the contract, notice to prevent the automatic extension must be given between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30 of the year prior to the year in which the contract will terminate at year’s end.
“The city is proposing to bring 911 ambulance service under the umbrella of the fire department,” LeMire said at the time, noting that the city is proposing to hire 6 full-time firefighter/paramedics and 6 full-time firefighter/Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs). “The full-time staff will provide 24/7 coverage for both emergency fire and ambulance calls for service.”
City staff, she said, intends to request that the city council review and approve a public safety referendum question to appear on the April 5, 2022 ballot in January.
“The referendum question will ask voters to exceed the city’s state-imposed levy limits to pay for the additional staffing for the fire department to provide (those) full-time firefighters/EMS staff and two additional police patrol officers starting Jan. 1, 2023,” LeMire said.
“If the referendum question is approved in April 2022, staff will proceed in making arrangements to transition from the contracted 911 ambulance and EMS service to in-house starting in 2023,” she added. “Bringing the service under the city’s control will provide opportunities for additional community-based services, such as community paramedicine.”
In addition to providing paramedic-level emergency response capabilities to the community, LeMire said this proposal will bring four full-time cross-trained firefighters on-site 24 hours per day, seven days per week.
Staff continues to work out details of the proposal and the dollar amount needed through the referendum process, she informed.
The city manager said the city council Sept. 7 authorized staff to seek proposals from communications consultants for a possible public safety referendum on the spring ballot.
“Staff released the Request for Proposals (RFP) on Sept. 8 and received two proposals by the deadline of Sept. 30 from Mueller Communications and Michael Best Strategies,” LeMire said. “Police Chief Adrian Bump, Fire Chief Daryl Rausch, Executive Assistant Sarah Weihert and I met on Oct. 12 to review and compare the proposals against the evaluation matrix included in the RFP.”
Using the criteria established in the matrix, she said, staff found the proposal from Mueller Communications scored higher and provided the best opportunity for a successful referendum.
“Mueller Communications has seasoned communications professionals on staff, a successful track record working with local governments and school districts, relevant experience and impeccable references,” LeMire said.
The cost of this proposal was more than the other proposal, she noted, especially including the optional community survey.
“However, after discussion, staff determined that a community survey may not be necessary to achieve the goal of community engagement and feedback, and is recommending that the optional survey not be included in the scope of services,” LeMire said. “The proposal from Michael Best Strategies was less expensive — at $38,300 — but did not highlight any specific or relevant experience.
“The company supports public safety initiatives, but seems to be more focused on lobbying efforts than marketing and communication efforts,” she added.
The city, she said, does not have funds budgeted for referendum consulting services, as it was not known in 2020 that the city would be pursuing this option in 2021 and 2022.
“However, staff has applied to the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation for half of the funds associated with the consulting services,” LeMire said. “Staff will know if the city receives this funding the week of Oct. 25.”
The other funding source for the remaining balance, she said, is the city’s American Recovery Plan Act funds, from the “revenue replacement” category, in the amount of $23,390.50 that can be used for any government service.
Council member Mason Becker said the consultants’ proposal is a good one.
“I do like the fact that, even though we won’t be doing the community survey option, it does look like there’s still going to be opportunities for the public to give feedback, which I think is really important,” Becker said. “And while the total price tag, I agree, is more than I had expected, we are fortunate that the Community Foundation (potentially) is covering a good portion of the cost.”
Moreover, he said, hiring the communications consultants is a necessary step forward in the interest of providing the best public safety possible.
“I want to remind our city residents that this process isn’t just about dollars — it’s about the need for change, and it’s about the men and women serving on the front lines of our community,” Becker said of local firefighters, police and EMTs. “And I’m fully convinced by what they presented us by both the fire department and the police department that we cannot stay the current course — it’s not sustainable.”
And that is why the city has started this referendum process, he said.
“While it’s probably not ideal, it’s necessary,” Becker continued. “And I do think that the public is going to get plenty of opportunities to weigh in, to get all the information they need, and then when it comes time for the April ballot they’ll be able to vote yea or nay on this. It’s an example of direct democracy, and that’s why we’re going through this process.”
City council President Chris Scherer echoed that sentiment, saying, “From a council perspective we’ve heard the need from our emergency personnel, and I think Mueller Communications is the correct consultant to tell the need …
“While it is a larger sum of money than we’re used to spending for consultants, I think it’s money well worth spending — especially looking at their track record,” he added. “I think it is only appropriate to help us get to that next step.”
Council member Megan Hartwick agreed with the need for the public safety referendum, but emphasized that the financial component was important to underscore.
“I think it’s important to highlight (that) none of this (cost) will come from money that our city would be spending elsewhere toward our taxpayers,” Hartwick said. “We have two potential buckets of money that this (consulting expense) will come from — that this isn’t something that would have a financial impact on them (taxpayers) in this part of the process.”
