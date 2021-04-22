The Fort Atkinson City Council on Tuesday approved a scope of services and took another step toward development of a residential neighborhood for city-owned parcels along Banker Road.
In giving some background, City Manager Rebecca Houseman Lemire said the City of Fort Atkinson owns three parcels of land currently located in the Town of Koshkonong, totaling about 75 acres.
“The city purchased this land in 2019 with the intent of developing it for residential purposes,” LeMire said. “City staff is currently working with the Town of Koshkonong on an intergovernmental agreement that would allow the city to attach those parcels without objection.”
When the land was purchased, she said, the city also purchased a set of engineering and subdivision plans from the previous developer. Since that time, she said, the city has engaged Vandewalle & Associates, Madison, to assist in creating a new comprehensive land use plan in 2019 and a new zoning ordinance the following year.
“The city has also engaged another consultant to develop a new land division ordinance, which will likely be ready for review this summer,” LeMire noted. “In addition to those factors, the demand for a variety of housing types and styles in the city has increased substantially. Likewise, the interest in the residential development of this area by community groups and the public has also increased.”
The new comprehensive plan, zoning ordinance and increased demand for housing have changed the way staff and other officials view this potential development, she said.
“The previous engineering and subdivision plans included large single-family lots, wide public rights-of-way and some multi-family residential buildings,” LeMire said. “City staff has been working with representatives from Vandewalle to review how these parcels can be developed efficiently, effectively, sustainably and in an aesthetically-pleasing manner.”
Staff requested that Vandewalle provide a proposal for a planned neighborhood for the city’s land in this area, she said.
The city now has engaged Vandewalle to prepare a neighborhood land use plan and development concept for the city. The scope of services and estimated budget documents show a not-to-exceed cost of $28,100 with an alternate project tour of Grandview Commons in Madison for an additional $770.
“This expense was not included in the 2021 budget; however, the prior city manager budgeted roughly $43,056 in a contingency account for unbudgeted items that might be necessary during the year,” LeMire noted. “Staff proposes to use $28,870 of these contingency funds for this project.”
Newly sworn-in council member Megan Hartwick inquired if this would be a fiscally sound use of contingency funds.
City Clerk/Treasurer Michelle Ebbert replied that this is the first year in many years that the city has had contingency funds.
“I’m confident in its use — I think this would probably have a very good return on investment over time,” Ebbert said. “I think this would be a good use of the funds, especially in response to community housing that we all see as kind of suffering. So, I think this (plan) would provide a good roadmap, and I support this.”
Council member Mason Becker said he was glad the subdivision is under further scrutiny and consideration.
“We’ve talked about this so much over the last two to three years, and this is such a critical development site for the future of Fort Atkinson,” Becker said. “And we have to get it right the first time.
“And I think bringing a firm like Vandewalle on — they know a lot of the updated development concepts that have come out in the United States in the last 10 to 20 years,” he added. “While maybe the previous concept plan would have been OK, I think some of the things we’re talking about and looking at will make sure that this is a quality, sustainable development that’s going to really add a tremendous value to our entire city for many years to come.”
Brian Munson, principal designer/neighborhood design project facilitator with Vandewalle & Associates, talked briefly via Zoom about the process.
“My day-to-day workload is working with developers — it’s designing neighborhoods,” Munson explained. “We do all the neighborhood planning for a variety of homes. We do neighborhoods like this for a variety of municipalities throughout the entire state and the Midwest.”
When approaching a project, he said, the designers go through a very detailed process.
“The first (step) is to develop an understanding of what is,” Munson said. “So, getting out and seeing the site, understanding the planning that’s gone on in the background and the changes that have happened in the marketplace. What’s available in the community, and what does the community want to see happen to guide growth into the future?”
From there, he said, the designers will go into a concept-planning stage where they will develop a pattern for the entire project.
“That looks at a variety of different house types, price points, configurations for streets, for stormwater, for parks — all the pieces that go together to make a walkable, sustainable neighborhood and a great addition to the community,” Munson said.
Beyond that, he noted, the team will solicit feedback from discussions with city staff and key stakeholders “to make sure that we’re hitting the right mark (and) that we’re reflecting the goals of the community in how you want to see growth happen on this property.”
The final steps, he said, would be to take those concepts out for public comment.
“So, bringing it to the planning commission, the council, to get feedback, and be able to refine it and make sure that the final adopted plan really reflects what your goals are for growth, what the needs are for housing within the community,” Munson said. “And, try to find ways to really diversify what’s available, so that as you grow you have lots of different options that will appeal to residents of many different backgrounds and really help sustain the community of Fort Atkinson in a positive manner.
“We’re excited to get started on this,” he commented. “We think it’s a great site and a great opportunity for the city.”
Truck purchaseAlso Tuesday, council members approved placing an order with Lakeside International, Janesville, in the not-to-exceed amount of $238,543 for purchasing an International HV507 SFA tandem-axle, hook-style, roll-on/off truck with a dump box and plow equipment provided by Monroe Truck Equipment.
The city will place the order in hopes of the truck arriving in time for the fall season of 2022.
The 2021 capital improvement program for the Public Works Department included funding to upgrade one of the department’s snow removal and materials hauling trucks.
The department requested quotes for this vehicle type from Lakeside International and R.N.O.W., Inc. of West Allis. Both companies responded with truck models matching department requirements.
Lakeside provided a purchase price of $238,543 for an International and R.N.O.W. provided a purchase price of $241,330 for a Freightliner 108SD.
Both models, similarly equipped, would offer the department flexibility with the roll-on/off capabilities for added equipment configurations such as water tanks, leaf vacuum and dumpster hauling.
On March 2, the council approved the short-term borrowing of up to $235,000 for the purchase of the vehicle. The actual final quoted price from Lakeside International was $238,543.
The change in price was due to a shortage of supplies and materials to build the vehicles and a consistent demand for them. The current price is effective for the next 30 days.
The $3,843 in excess of the approved borrowing will be made up within the department’s current 2021 shop parts and materials funding.
