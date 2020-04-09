As images of overwhelmed New York hospitals continue to be daily reminders of how fast the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading, there are signs locally that staying home is having an impact.
And because of that response by area communities, there has been no surge in confirmed cases of coronavirus in Jefferson County, said Chris Barron, executive director of population health and clinical services at Fort HealthCare.
Even so, medical staff at Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson still are preparing in case there is a spike in cases.
“Right now, we feel the ‘Safer at Home’ order is making a tremendous difference,” Barron said.
Almost a month has gone by since closures began across Wisconsin, including those of schools, restaurants and venues affected by in-person gathering restrictions starting circa March 17.
One week later, Gov. Tony Evers issued the order for all non-essential workers to stay home.
So far, Fort HealthCare has tested 222 patients for coronavirus; throughout Jefferson County, 390 people have been tested at various hospitals.
“When we look at the Jefferson County numbers, we are pretty proud of how many we tested here,” Barron said.
The hospital has continued drive-up testing that — like a walk-in test — requires a doctor’s referral.
“We have done 23 here over the last seven days,” Barron said, citing a peak day in which about 10 tests were done.
“What we want to reinforce is not everyone needs to be tested,” Barron said of the process that requires a doctor to look at the symptoms a person has. “There’s not an unlimited number of test supplies.”
The longer this pandemic has gone on, the quicker testing has become. The time it takes to get test results has improved for Fort HealthCare to one or two days. But future testing could be done in-house, Barron said, with results coming in only a few hours.
“The (challenge) on that is the availability of supplies,” he said.
As of Thursday, 17 people had been diagnosed with coronavirus in the county, and eight of them have recovered, reported Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department.
In addition, the Watertown Department of Health has recorded four confirmed cases of the virus.
While everyone has television images of patients flooding New York City hospitals, there is a concern that things could get worse in Wisconsin.
“(People) are staying at home. And we are seeing that on the health-care side,” Barron said. “While we continue to be in full prep-mode for a surge, we haven’t seen a surge yet.”
Officials at Fort HealthCare are following closely what is happening in neighboring cities like Milwaukee and Madison, which have logged the most confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
Barron said there are plenty of concerns about what will happen next, but the order to stay home is set to continue at least another three weeks.
Medical supplies remain a concern, however. Barron said Fort Memorial Hospital has an adequate supply of masks and gowns for medical staff and has received donations.
“If we got a surge, would our supply continue to last?” he said.
During a non-pandemic time, the hospital could re-order gowns and masks and expect a shipment. But would such a shipment show up now?
Barron said the hospital staff used 50-percent fewer pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) this last week, scrutinizing how they use it while still being safe.
He noted that there have been many questions about ventilators. While Fort HealthCare does have them on hand, he could not say whether any hospital patients related to COVID 19 have used one yet.
“Ventilators: There is a lot of attention on that. We are trying to do our best,” Barron said, adding that a hospital of Fort Memorial Hospital’s size often sends its more serious patients to a larger facility.
“When you become that ill, you are really really ill, and that’s the scary thing with this disease. We know who we are and who we are not,” he said. “And we have very good (relationships with other hospitals) to transport (a patient) to a higher level of care.”
But if larger hospitals have a rush of patients coming in, Barron said, Fort Atkinson’s hospital is ready to handle them here.
“Under most circumstances, we would transfer them out. But we have the capabilities to keep them,” Barron said.
Most hospitals have postponed elective surgery during this time to have the ability to handle a potential rush of patients with COVID-19. But for those that have not experiences a rush, Barron said, some have had to furlough workers.
“Our commitment to our workforce here is to keep them working. We found ways to keep people busy,” he said, citing tasks such as taking the temperature of everyone who enters the hospital.
“We have no intent at this point for layoffs,” he said.
Another thing the hospital is doing is trying to keep up morale during this difficult time for doctors, nurses and other hospital staff. People are having to juggle work schedule, and some employees have to help with their children with at-home schooling. And that’s not to mention the worrisome images broadcast on TV.
From encouraging working out to activities like mindfulness, there are many things hospital staff — and the public — can do to help keep a positive attitude, Barron said.
“There’s a lot of the unknown of what could happen if we have a surge,” he concluded. “We know how important that is to keep that mood up. This is a marathon and not a sprint.”
