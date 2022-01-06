A public safety referendum question — seeking additional staffing in the city’s police and fire departments, and proposed for the April 5, 2022 election ballot — was introduced by the Fort Atkinson City Council on Tuesday.
Specifically, the referendum question, which will come before council on Jan. 18 for a vote to adopt, states: “Under state law, the increase in the levy of the City of Fort Atkinson for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2023, is limited to 0.349%, which results in a levy of $7,871,614.”
The question continues: “Shall the City of Fort Atkinson be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2023, for the purpose of hiring six full-time firefighter/Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians, six full-time firefighter/paramedics, and two police officers, by a total of 9.774%, which results in a levy of $8,640,949, and, on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $769,335 for each fiscal year going forward?”
If the referendum question is approved, the city will be allowed to levy $769,335 in additional levy annually. The proposed increase will be ongoing.
City Manager Rebecca Houseman-LeMire said that while the additional levy amount does not increase over time, staff projects that the revenues likely will continue to increase, which will allow for the annual increases in operating funds necessary to employ 14 additional people on an ongoing basis.
“If the referendum is approved, the (city’s) annual property tax would increase by an estimated $82.22 per year for every $100,000 of assessed property value,” LeMire noted, “starting with the bills issued in December of 2022.”
For a home valued at $150,000, approval of the referendum would add $123.33 to the city’s portion of the tax bill in 2022, or $10.28 per month.
Throughout the summer and fall of 2021, she said, the city council and city staff had discussed and reviewed the possibility of additional public safety staffing in the city’s police and fire departments.
“Recall that Fire Chief (Daryl) Rausch has requested to hire six paramedic/firefighters and six Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians/firefighters to provide full-time 24/7 911 emergency medical services (EMS) and firefighting services,” LeMire told the council. “Police Chief (Adrian) Bump has requested to hire two additional sworn police patrol officers to allow more proactive policing in the city.
“Also recall that the city is limited in the amount that can be added to the property tax levy by the city’s percentage of net new construction,” she added. “In 2021, the net new construction number was 0.349%, which resulted in an allowable levy increase of roughly $18,000 over an $8.5 million general fund budget.”
The city does not have the funds available, nor the ability to increase the property tax levy to the extent necessary to fund these additional positions and city services, she informed.
“Staff is proposing that the city council approve a resolution putting a public safety referendum question on the April 5 election ballot to ask the city’s voters if they are willing to pay additional taxes so that the city can hire staff to provide the additional services,” LeMire said.
In October 2021, she said, the city council authorized staff to hire Mueller Communications to assist city staff in communicating the need for the additional public safety staffing and services.
“Recall that no city taxpayer funds were used to hire this consulting firm,” LeMire said. “Half of the funds are from the American Rescue Plan Act fund, and the other half is from a grant from the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation.”
The needThe city manager then gave a slide presentation explaining how the public safety referendum proposal was reached. She began by addressing the problem itself.
“The City of Fort Atkinson has identified a need to add additional public safety personnel to the fire and police departments,” LeMire said. “The fact is there’s a growing demand for public safety services, and current levels and types of staffing are insufficient. The city does not have the funding available, apart from a referendum, to remedy this situation.”
The Fort Atkinson Fire Department, she said, relies almost entirely on part-time volunteer staff to respond to emergencies.
“When you call 911 because your house is on fire, there are not staff in the fire station ready to respond right away,” LeMire said. “When a call comes in, part-time volunteer staff must first leave their homes or their jobs, or their beds, to come to the fire station before responding to a call.”
While this model worked in decades past when call volumes were low, she said it “simply is unsustainable to rely so heavily on part-time volunteer staff given the growing, current and anticipated future demand for timely EMS and fire responses.”
The Fort Atkinson Police Department, which includes 20 officers, has had nearly stagnant staffing levels for the entire 21st century so far, she noted.
“In the last two decades, the need for police services has not been stagnant — it has been increasing,” LeMire said. “This becomes apparent when we look at how officers must spend their time.
“In a more ideal scenario, 60% of officer time would be dedicated to responding to calls, while 40% of their time would be addressing community challenges and maintaining availability for serious emergencies,” she added. “This is known as the Rule of 60.”
In 2021, she said, Fort Atkinson patrol officers spent an average of 78% of their time responding to calls and only 22% of their time on the more proactive side of policing.
“The takeaway is clear: Current staffing levels are far too low for officers to be able to provide sufficient proactive policing services to our community,” LeMire stated.
Increasing calls for service, she said, are a primary driver in the need for additional funding to support full-time fire staff and additional police officers.
“In 2021 the fire department was called to respond to more than 500 incidents for the first time — a drastic 108% increase in the calls for service since 2010,” LeMire indicated. “This increase in calls — from 257 calls to roughly 537 calls — has decreased the number of volunteer staff willing and available to serve our community.”
Volunteers are strained by having to leave their regular employment or family function to respond to emergencies, she said, and many simply cannot.
“2020 and 2021 have been some of the busiest years on record for the police department,” LeMire pointed out. “In fact, the Fort Atkinson Police Department responded to nearly 3,000 more calls in 2021 than it did in 2010 — a 26% increase in calls for service.”
In addition to an increase in the number of calls for service on both the police and fire department sides, she said “the types of calls that the police officers receive has shifted, with the Fort Atkinson Police Department responding to an increasing number of complex calls regarding sexual assault, domestic violence, alcohol and drug-related issues and mental health crises, straining officers’ time and ability to respond to additional calls that come in and pulling them away from proactive policing efforts.”
While some calls can be responded to promptly and handled in 10 minutes or less, more complex issues might take between six and 18 hours to manage, she said.
“Two additional officers should allow the police department to move toward the recommended 60-40 split, which will allow officers to spend 60% of their time reacting to calls for service and 40% of their time being proactively engaged with the community,” LeMire stated.
Present staffing levels, she said, only enable the Fort Atkinson Police Department to have two officers on duty per shift, and both officers often are reacting to calls and unable to proactively police the community.
The additional staff, she said, also would bring the department closer to the state and national averages for the following metrics: number of sworn officers per capita and number of sworn officers per annual call volume.
“Since the mid-1970s the Fort Atkinson community has nearly doubled the number of annual calls for service from the fire department,” LeMire noted. “However, the department has had a stagnant professional staffing and a decreasing pool of part-time volunteer staff able to respond.
“Calls falling during the weekdays can be hard for part-time volunteer staff to respond to due to work and family commitments,” she added. “In 2020, 70% of calls came in during the workweek and 71% of calls were logged between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Many of these calls are responded to by some or all of the six full-time city employees who serve as volunteer firefighters and/or EMTs.”
Professional EMS and fire staffing on site at the fire station during their shifts, she said, would enable increased response times.
“Currently, on average, it takes seven minutes for volunteers to get from their place of employment or their home to the fire station after a call comes in,” LeMire said. “This is known as the rollout time.”
Then it takes an additional four to five minutes to get to the call location within the city, she noted.
“Adding professional full-time staff to the department would reduce this rollout time to just 90 seconds,” LeMire said. “Increased full-time staff would ensure the needs of the community are met and aren’t impacted by the lack of volunteer staff available or distance from the station.”
City staff have worked closely with the fire department to think long term for residents and determine how best to ensure that the community has access to high quality fire and EMS services, “analyzing the challenges we face in every possible solution,” she stated.
At present, the city manager said the critically urgent issue lies on the fire side of the fire department.
Fort Atkinson “cannot continue as a volunteer-reliant department,” LeMire said. “Just adding full-time fire staff would not work; instead, bolstering our fire service with professional staff cross-trained in EMS is the best, most sustainable option to protect the long-term future of our community by ensuring we don’t lose the ability to respond to fire emergencies.”
That cross-trained staff — operating out of an in-house EMS service, rather than relying on a contracted third party — will generate revenue to help enable and sustain the fire service by reducing reliance on burned out volunteers, she said.
“Currently, the community calls for 1,250 ambulance responses per year, but just one ambulance is available per day in Fort Atkinson,” LeMire said. “With increased staffing and an in-house EMS program, the fire department would have access to two ambulances at all times, improving the ability to respond to an increasing number of emergency calls and provide appropriate support to patients.”
Cost for the municipal service, she said, would be rate controlled, “something Fort Atkinson is unable to manage with its current third party provider (Ryan Brothers Ambulance).”
“Not all EMS calls require a patient to go to the hospital,” LeMire said, “but third party services are influenced by their need to meet the bottom line and are only reimbursed if a patient is transported to a hospital. In-house EMS providers have more freedom to meet the needs of patients versus focusing on profits. Being cared for by Fort Atkinson Fire Department paramedics or EMTs would decrease the cost to patients.”
If a referendum is approved by the majority of voters on April 5th, she said, “the City of Fort Atkinson will be able to add six full-time firefighter/paramedics, six full-time firefighter/EMTs to the fire department, and two additional police officers to the police department, bringing staffing levels up to ensure that there are adequate staff to respond to calls for services from the Fort Atkinson residents in a timely and appropriate way.”
However, should the referendum be rejected by the majority of voters, “the city will be faced with difficult decisions about how to address the needs for public safety services,” LeMire said. “Public safety staff are facing burnout due to the high-stress nature of the current demand being placed on them.
“Without additional support, it is likely that numerous existing staff members may opt to retire early or seek employment elsewhere,” she added. “And Fort Atkinson residents would face lower quality emergency services as a result of these departures.”
