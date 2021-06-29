The Kiwanis Club of Fort Atkinson is partnering with the Fort Atkinson Police Department to promote the Cops ‘N Kids Reading Program in the area.
The program aims to boost children’s literacy while building community trust in law enforcement.
The Cops ‘N Kids Reading Program was founded in 1997 in Racine when retired police officer Julia Witherspoon responded to a burglary scene and found a warehouse filled with children’s books. She loaded several books into the back of her police vehicle and began distributing them to disadvantaged children to help improve their lives and love for reading.
This simple act of kindness nurtured a connection between community and law enforcement, ultimately instilling trust between the two.
The Wisconsin and Upper Michigan District of the Kiwanis Club determined that this connection is just as important today as it was in 1997 and decided to promote similar efforts in this region.
Locally, the Fort Atkinson Kiwanis Club is helping to sponsor the local “Cops ‘N Kids” program, which will debut online over the summer months.
During this time period, the Kiwanis Club of Fort Atkinson will debut a short series of videos on its Facebook page featuring local police officers sharing their love for reading.
Each segment will highlight a police-themed children’s book. Following the debut, paper copies of the highlighted book will be stocked in the free little library located outside the Fort Atkinson police station, and local families are welcome to stop by and pick up copies for their children for free.
“We’re excited to partner with the Kiwanis Club of Fort Atkinson on this community project,” said Brian Enger, Drug Abuse Resistance Education coordinator for the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
“It’s important for kids to see police officers as helpers in their community,” Enger said. “By engaging them in activities outside traditional law enforcement, like reading, they can develop a positive perception of us as people.”
Area residents are invited to follow the Fort Atkinson Kiwanis Club Facebook page for the series debut.
The Kiwanis Club of Fort Atkinson is a part of Kiwanis International, a global organization committed to changing the world one child and one community at a time.
The local club focuses on supporting programs that have a direct impact on children and families in the Fort Atkinson community.
The club currently is accepting new members. Anyone who wishes to learn more about Kiwanis or attend a future meeting should contact Ryan Huber at (608) 449- 0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.