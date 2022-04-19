Humanitarian service is the goal of all Lions.
In 1990, the Wisconsin Lions Foundation recognized the need to establish a special commendation for those who demonstrated excellence in their service to others. The Birch-Sturm Fellowship was developed for this purpose.
In 2012, the Foundation recognized the need to create a separate organization known as the Birch-Sturm Memorial Fund, Inc. to administer the Birch-Sturm Fellowships.
The Fellowship is named in honor of the only two Presidents of Lions Clubs International from Wisconsin, Frank Birch and Clarence Sturm.
The Fellowship honors those who exemplify undying dedication and commitment to humanitarian works. The Fort Atkinson Lions Club recipient is such a humanitarian.
Steve Schafer has been involved in many projects that have benefited the community, such as his time with Fort Atkinson youth football and baseball. He also has served on the board of directors for BASE (Badgerland After School Enrichment) program, formerly the Boys and Girls Club of Fort Atkinson, since 2008, and served for 10 years as its President.
The recipient was instrumental in expanding the program to more schools, including adding the fourth public school in Fort Atkinson. Additionally, he helped start a wrap-around summer program and has been a key component in many fundraising events — raising the much-needed financial support to provide quality out-of-school time programs to thousands of children in the community during his tenure.
Schafer was President during BASE’s $8 million capital campaign to establish funding to acquire property and facilities to serve as a home for BASE’s operations and activities. This was an ambitious undertaking. He continues to serve as an active participant on the board.
Schafer received the inaugural “Heart of BASE award” in 2019, an award that now annually is presented to an outstanding individual, business or group for their achievement, leadership and vision in supporting BASE.
The award honors their sense of heart and devotion to BASE and the many youth the organization serves. The recipients are dedicated to the mission, have demonstrated extraordinary civic and charitable responsibility, and their generosity inspires others.
To the Fort Atkinson Lions, Schafer most is known as the club’s treasurer for the past 13 years. His experience in the banking industry has been valuable as the club prepares budgets, cost analysis, and organizes disbursement each year for its various financial contributions to worthwhile organizations and causes.
Alicia Norris, executive director of BASE, had this to say: “Personally and professionally, Steve has served as a mentor and helped me grow as a leader. He is a great asset to our community and to our organization.”
His two children, Olivia, a Fort Atkinson High School student, and James, an eighth-grader, participated in BASE.
As part of his induction into the Birch-Sturm Fellowship, Steve Schafer’s name has been added to the official Fellowship record. From this time forward, his name will be displayed on a master plaque in the office of the Wisconsin Lions Foundation at the Wisconsin Lions Camp in Rosholt.
Lion Steve Schafer received a personally inscribed wall plaque, a lapel pin and a patch that identifies him as a Birch-Sturm Fellow.
His wife Nicole and his children, Olivia and James, were present for the honor. Steve’s two sisters, Susie Heimark and Kris Lee, also were in attendance.
Upon receiving the recognition, Schafer addressed the more than 40 Fort Atkinson Lions in attendance. He stated that the award was unexpected.
“As Lions, we do not serve the community for the recognition. We do it because it is the right thing to do,” Schafer stated. “I had a great mentor in a fellow Lion, my dad, Jim Schafer.
“It’s great to be a Lion and it’s really the people that make a community — our Fort Atkinson community — and I am proud to spend my time with these worthwhile projects,” he added. “Thank you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.