MADISON — A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin has indicted a Fort Atkinson man for allegedly distributing child pornography.
Sitting in Madison Thursday, the grand jury indicted Kyle A. Riggs, 33, charging him with two counts of distributing a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
The indictment alleges that Riggs used Kik, a mobile app, to distribute two child pornography videos on Oct. 5, 2019.
If convicted, Riggs faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison on each count.
The charges against him are the result of an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Eau Claire and Fort Atkinson police departments, the Jefferson and Shawano County sheriffs’ offices, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman is handling the prosecution.
