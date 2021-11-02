The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man who died Saturday following a crash between two trucks in the Town of Milton.
In a statement, the medical examiner said Jeremy T. Jorgensen was pronounced dead at the scene on State Highway 26, just north of County Highway N, shortly after 3:30 p.m., from injuries due to the crash.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Milton police and fire departments, responded to the multiple vehicle crash with injuries on North Highway 26, just north of Highway N, and found that a Dodge W250 truck pulling a trailer had been struck from behind by a Hino Commercial Box Truck as the vehicles were headed northbound.
A passenger in the box truck, later identified as Jorgensen, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
No other injuries from the crash were reported by the sheriff’s office.
North Highway 26 was closed for nearly six hours for the accident reconstruction investigation, recovery and towing, with the roadway reopening shortly before 9 p.m.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, MD1, Janesville Fire/EMS, Clinton Fire/EMS, Rock County Highway Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.
