This year’s eighth grade class at Fort Atkinson Middle School has had simultaneously the shortest and the longest middle school career of any group in the school’s history.
Mathematically, it’s the shortest. First, there were all of the contact days lost to virtual instruction. Then there were the abbreviated school days and school weeks in the early portion of the pandemic. Lastly, there were all of the periods of COVID-19 quarantine and isolation which left no individual untouched.
Conversely, these last three years — sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade — at times have felt like they have dragged on forever, due again to pandemic changes, isolation and uncertainties.
At last, though, the day is here when the tiny sixth-graders who entered the school doors in 2019 mark the final day of their middle school careers. Much taller, with changed voices and new experiences under their belts, these kids have persevered and are ready for the numerous opportunities and challenges high school will bring.
These rising freshmen got their moment to shine during the eighth grade promotion ceremony last week, where students were presented with their promotion certificates and received final eighth grade awards for the 2021-22 school year.
Awards
Spelling Bee Awards went to first-place winner Samantha Mallin and second-place winner Emmett Fettig.
Fettig also received the Director’s Award for outstanding achievement as a member of the Fort Atkinson Middle School band.
Receiving the Most Improved award for FAMS Band was Liam Cosson.
Rose Scholarship, awarded to one student from each “home” elementary school, went to Oliphia Lin (Rockwell) Tayler Vegter (Barrie,) Ian Beavers (Luther,) and Phoenix Severin (Purdy).
Art Awards went to the following students from the Luther Art Show: Caroline Anderson, Maddie Cramlet, Aleah Ahmad, Tori Edwards, Gabe Devant, Bella Bowie, Mickey de Groot, Daisy Heussner and Reese Hacht.
Art Awards for Youth Month went to Joely Mack, Eli Szabo, Bella Bowie, Chloe Barganz and Mya Schwarz.
Art Awards from the Mary Hoard Art Show went to Alex Haack, Chloe Barganz, Daisy Heussner, Joely Mack, Meredith Fast, Eli Szabo, Max Calvert-Minor, Mya Wenhardt, Aleah Ahmad, Maddie Cramlet, Andrew Peterson, Callie Craves, Ella Falk, Garrison Guston, Kayla Fox, Kya Kelleher, Sam Martinez, Ella Edquist, Alisvelys Serrano, Maia Price, Mickey de Groot, Mya Schwarz, Phoenix Severin, Abbey Alvarado, Bella Bowie, Reese Hacht, Alexis Bigelow, Devan Rao and Greysi Mejia.
Art Awards from the Ernie Pope Art Show went to Gemma Leisgang, Carter Lemke, Chloe Barganz, Bella Bowie, Ainsley Copp, Ella Falk, Mickey de Groot, Mackenna Farrell, Reese Hacht, Daisy Heussner, Lukas Kreger, Joely Mack, Mya Schwarz, Phoenix Severin, Eli Szabo and Mya Wenhardt.
Members of the Fourth Street Singers show choir were recognized for taking the Grand Championship at the La Crosse competition. These included Emily Hesselbacher, Lorena Luciano, Hannah Behling, Garrison Gustin, Chloe Barganz, Madalyn Cramlet, Fernando Cervantes, Mya Schwarz, Meredith Fast, Mya Wenhardt, Joely Mack, Faith Vasquez, Tori Edwards, Samantha Mallin, Phoenix Severin, Ainsley Copp, Emmett Fettig, Mya Schwarz, Jaxson Hoeye, Daisy Heussner and Maia Price.
Members of the school’s jazz ensemble were recognized for earning first place in the Middle School category at the Eau Claire Jazz Festival. They included Samantha Mallin, Mya Schwarz, Madalyn Cramlet, Carter Lemke, Phoenix Severin, Braiden Wainwright, Emmet Fettig, Liam Cosson, Alexis Bigelow, Garrison Gustin, Eli Szabo, Connor Tamblyn and director Samuel Fettig.
Girls volleyball team members Caroline Anderson, Abbey Alvarado, Ellie Norberg, Tati Samuels, Litzy Zuniga Torres, Mickey de Groot, Lily Rottmann, Audrey Wargolet, Callie Draves, Maddie Cramlet, Ella Edquist, Ella Falk, Bree Renz, Tessa Mane, Ava Recob, Kya Kelleher, Emma Norris, Emma Jordan, Chloe Barganz and Mackenna Farrell were recognized for their efforts.
Girls Basketball team members were recognized for their undefeated season. They included Tessa Mane, Emma Norris, Allison Smiley, Laura Nowotny, Lily Rottmann, Bree Renz, Kya Kelleher, Alicia Miller and Audrey Wargolet.
Boys basketball players Kohen Brandt, Alexis Martinez, Liam Cosson, Marshall Griffiths, Jame Schafer, Lyrik Pettit, Landon Stachel and Braiden Wainwright were recognized for their season.
Wrestlers Kohen Brandt, Caleb Horwath, Keegan Huser, Auden Schaller, Ayden Schaller, Karsten Goutcher, Alexis Martinez, Andrew Peterson and James Schafer also earned recognition.
Track and Field athletes Hannah Behling, Theron Dodd, Callie Draves, Ella Falk, Mackenna Farrell, Abby Strese, Mya Wenhardt, Emmet Fettig, Chloe Garcia, Macayla Graham, Garrison Gustin, Emma Jordan, Kya Kelleher, Donald Vernon, Anthony Kirkland, Tianna Kostroski, Carter Lemke, Alexis Martinez, Serjio Noh and Lyrik Pettit were recognized for their efforts.
School archers Addison Maxfield, Bree Renz, Connor Tamblyn, Ava Green, Ainsley Copp, Landon Stachel, Laura Nowotny, Henry Wiesmann, Madalynn Cramlet, Lukas Kreger, Caroline Anderson, Kassie Swenson, Lily Pope, Caleb Horwath, Kya Kelleher and Brody Mech were recognized for their successful season.
Moving on to student government, FINS Student Senate representatives Addison Maxfield (president,) Hannah Behling, Kammi Lyons, Landon Stachel (vice president,) Maddie Cramlet, and Samantha Mallin (publicist and secretary) earned recognition for their roles.
Next up was Battle of the Books. Taking third place in the local school competition was the team of Ainsley Copp, Makenna Farrell, Kylie Luebke and Kya Kellaher.
Lastly, recognized for their work on the school yearbook were Kayla Fox, Garrison Gustin, Kylie Luebke and Kayla Teed.
