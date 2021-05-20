An intergovernmental agreement between the City of Fort Atkinson and Town of Koshkonong regarding attaching city-owned land for residential development along Banker Road was approved by the Fort Atkinson City Council on Tuesday.
City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire said the city purchased three parcels along Banker Road in 2019, and since then the city has been considering options to annex the land for residential development while avoiding possible objections by the Town of Koshkonong.
“In 2019, the City of Fort Atkinson purchased three parcels of land along Banker Road in the Town of Koshkonong with the intention of attachment for future residential development,” LeMire said. “However, the attachment of the land would create town islands within the city. To avoid potential conflict, the city and the Town of Koshkonong chose to work together on an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) to benefit both communities and their residents.”
The IGA, she said, was developed over several positive and productive meetings between city and town representatives. Representatives from the city recognized the town’s value to the city’s residents in terms of agriculture and farming; recreational opportunities; and the tranquility of nature.
Representatives from the town, she said, recognized the city’s value to the town’s residents in terms of employment; arts and entertainment; commercial shopping and dining; recreation and parks; and health care. Both groups recognized the value of collaboration and cooperation as their lands and futures are intertwined.
“I am pleased to announce that the town board and the city council have approved the IGA,” LeMire commented. “This is a great opportunity for the city and the town to work together as partners to meet the needs of our residents.
“The city needs more land for residential development, and the town needs additional services such as plowing and road painting. This IGA solves those problems while looking toward a cooperative future,” she added. “Thank you to the town board and the city council for recognizing the value of working together.”
The city now will begin the process of attaching the city-owned land and working with a planning consultant on a Neighborhood Plan to ensure a high-quality and sustainable development with many different housing types and styles.
The city manager said staff developed several drafts of an intergovernmental agreement and worked out certain details relating to terms with town representatives based on priorities identified in their meetings. The city council, she said, reviewed a draft of this document at its meeting April 20.
“The Koshkonong Town Board reviewed this document at the meeting on May 12 and approved the document unanimously,” LeMire noted.
The main points of the intergovernmental agreement (IGA), she said, are as follows: The city will attach the city-owned parcels and the entirety of Banker Road; the town will not object to this attachment; the city will accept any voluntary attachment of any of the parcels considered to be part of the ‘town islands’ created by this attachment; the city will pay the town a lump sum of $868.50, representing the town’s portion of the taxes on the parcels for the next five years. The parcels currently are tax exempt, as they are owned by the city, so there are no taxes currently being paid. This payment is required by statutes, and is based on the last year taxes were paid on the parcels.
Also, the city will provide services, which provides significant value to the town; the city and town will begin to negotiate a long-term boundary agreement within 12 months of the date of the IGA; the term of the IGA is two years; and disputes will be settled through binding arbitration.
“This IGA represents a clear path forward for the city to attach the city’s land along Banker Road without town objection,” LeMire stated. “The cash outlay from the city is nominal, and the outlay of services can be provided, generally speaking, through economies of scale.”
Councilman Mason Becker called the agreement “a win-win for both the city and the township,” and added it will “foster a greater spirit of cooperation.”
Wastewater project change orderAlso Tuesday, upon recommendation from city staff and project engineers Donohue and Associates, council members approved a change order in the amount of $17, 843 for the wastewater utility phase II construction project.
Funds for the change order — specifically, additional sheeting required for pipe support — will come from the phase II project contingency fund budget.
Wastewater Utility Supervisor Paul Christensen said construction of phase II of the wastewater utility update project began in April 2021.
“A major component of the project is the construction of a tertiary filtration building to house the cloth filters,” Christensen said, explaining the purpose of the filters is “to reduce total phosphorus to help the utility meet the lower total phosphorous limits beginning in July 2023.”
Construction on this building, he said, started immediately to meet the contract timeline of June 2022.
The supervisor said that a 42-inch secondary effluent pipe runs on a north-south line for approximately 100 feet along the west edge of the building site. To protect the piping, he said, the plan called for steel sheeting to be driven into the earth parallel to, and along the length on the east side of the exposed pipe.
“During excavation it was found that the piping was not in the location shown on the 1993 record drawings,” Christensen said. “The piping is actually 5.3 feet east and 18 inches higher than shown on the drawings.
“The building location can be adjusted without issue,” he added. “The vertical alignment of the pipe being 18 inches higher is imposing a greater load on the sheeting than it was designed to withstand.”
To address this condition, he said, the contractor proposed the installation of additional sheeting on the west side of the piping, along with chains to tie the west and east sheeting together.
Donohue and Associates, he said, reviewed the proposal and design, and agreed that this is the best approach.
“The general contractor, Staab Construction, has requested a change order in the amount of $17,843 to cover the added cost of the additional sheeting, tie-backs and associated labor,” Christensen said.
The project contingency fund amount required as part of the Clean Water Fund Loan is $669,250, he said, noting that the fund balance after the change order is paid will be $651,407.
