The City of Fort Atkinson will be purchasing a new truck and snow plow for later in the winter season.
Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to purchase a 2022 Ford F-350 truck from Griffin Ford for $34,273 with a plow package from Northland Equipment Co. for $11,767, for a total of $46,040.
The purchase will be made in 2022 through the Capital Improvements Program (CIP) budget.
“The Parks and Recreation Department has a vehicle fleet for parks staff that consist of three trucks that are in good shape, three trucks that have safety concerns, and one truck that was scrapped this past June due to antifreeze in the motor,” Brooke Franseen, Parks and Recreation director, informed. “The safety concerns consist of many truck parts rotting out, such as the rocker panels, cab corners and wheel wells, and underneath the cab.”
She said this truck purchase is the first on the department’s five-year Capital Improvement Program to replace the vehicles with safety concerns.
The director said the city mechanic has recommended upgrading from a F-250 to a F-350 to better handle plowing of heavy snow and to minimize overloading the vehicles due to maximum payload to ultimately last longer.
“The F-350 would replace a 30-year-old pickup that was just retired,” Franseen said. “This plow and vehicle also would assist during the accumulating snowfalls for all parking lots the department is responsible for.”
In 2022, she said, the department budgeted to purchase a Ford F-350 with a V-Plow package.
“This purchase will be in 2022, but it was recommended to secure the price and order the vehicle now as prices can increase in an instant,” Franseen said. “In addition to price increases, trucks are back-ordered at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it was estimated the truck wouldn’t arrive until April 2022 with ordering at this time.”
Two quotes were received for the 2022 F-350 pickup truck, she noted. The quote from Ketterhagen Motor Sales in Whitewater came in slightly higher than Griffin Ford in Fort Atkinson at $34,675.
“One quote was received for the additional equipment of the plow package,” Franseen said. “Both Griffin and Ketterhagen recommended Northland Equipment Co. for the equipment.
“The cost for a V-Plow, light bar, liftgate and step boards is $11,767,” she added. “The truck and equipment costs are a total of $46,040. Parks CIP outlay is budgeted for $46,040.”
