The Fort Atkinson City Council last Tuesday approved a new skid loader, as well as two single-axle plow trucks for the city’s Department of Public Works.
A 2022 Case SR210B skid loader — including a box broom sweeper attachment — will be purchased from Miller-Bradford & Risberg Inc., DeForest, at a cost of $34,573 with trade-in of the existing 2012 unit.
Public Works Superintendent Tom Williamson said the department desired to replace one of two skid loaders in its fleet.
“The existing 2012 Case SR200 skid loader has functioned admirably since we purchased it new,” Williamson said.
This equipment, he said, is vital to Public Works operations for the city.
“It is utilized nearly daily in the loading and unloading of large and small trucks, moving street construction materials, preparing and patching streets, yard waste, and leaf pickup and snow removal operations,” Williamson said.
The department, he said, currently employs two skid loaders in the yearly operations of the city.
“The expected viable life of this type of equipment, as published through the State of Wisconsin Department of Administration, is estimated at 10 years,” Williamson indicated. “Staff has reviewed the condition of our existing 2012 skid loader and determined that the condition of the unit offers us good opportunity to recoup some of our initial investment in trade value toward a new unit.”
Because the Public Works Department relies heavily on its skid loaders, the unit has reached its estimated viable service life of 10 years, he said, and its replacement was included in the 2022 Capital Improvements Projects (CIP) budget.
“Staff is now pursuing its replacement,” Williamson said. “Staff reached out to several suppliers and received two qualifying bids, which include trade-in values, and meet the specification and service requirements for the City of Fort Atkinson Public Works Department operations.”
The approved 2022 CIP budget for this item was set at $40,000, he noted.
“We received bids from two vendors: Miller-Bradford & Risberg, Inc. ($34,573) and Brooks Tractor, Inc., Sun Prairie, ($45,100),” Williamson said, adding the purchase will be part of the 2022 CIP budget borrowing.
Single-axle plow trucks
Council also approved purchasing two Ford F750 single-axle trucks — including the Monroe Truck Equipment up-fit package of the 5/6-yard dump box, straight blade and wing plow, and salter with brine applicator — from Kayser Commercial Sales, for $384,246, to replace the existing 23-year-old plow trucks.
The Public Works superintendent said his department desired to replace two single-axle 5/6-yard dump trucks with wing plows, and salting units, the department has in its fleet.
“The two existing 1999 International 5/6-yard dump trucks have functioned admirably since we purchased them new, but they have long exceeded their viable service life for the city,” Williamson said. “They are each utilized for the city’s hauling needs throughout the warm months, and are integral for snow removal and ice-control operations in the winter months.”
The expected viable life of this type of heavy equipment, he said, is estimated at 15 years. Staff now was seeking to replace both trucks, with the purchase part of the 2022 CIP budget set at $350,000.
“We received qualifying bids from two vendors: Kayser Commercial Sales, Madison, and Lakeside International, Janesville,” Williamson said. “Due to the increased costs in production and supply chain issues, the bids came in slightly higher than previously anticipated in 2021 when we originally planned the 2022 CIP budget.
“We will be foregoing the 2022 purchase of a Ford transit van — to replace a 38-year-old van used to water and maintain the city terrace areas — in the amount of $25,000 to help offset the increased costs of these two units,” he added.
