Proposed design changes for the $2.76 million Community Development Block Grant water main replacement and road construction project in the City of Fort Atkinson this year have been approved.
City council members voted recently to authorize the design amendments with Ruekert-Mielke, Waukesha, for an additional cost of $29,077. The extra expense will be funded within the budgeted project or borrowed, depending on the overall cost of the project.
Council members will review all projects and expenditures included in the proposed 2022 borrowing on Feb. 1 with a presentation from the city’s financial advisor.
Andy Selle, city engineer/director of public works, said the city was awarded a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)-Close grants to replace water main in an area just south of Rockwell Avenue.
“A total of 6,000 feet, or just over a mile of main will be replaced,” Selle said. “The project also will replace the road surface above.”
In August, after receiving five proposals, the council authorized a contract with Ruekert-Mielke for design of the project, he said.
The engineer said the project is on schedule for the release of bid documents early this month with an anticipated start of construction as soon as weather allows in spring of 2022.
“As the design has evolved, changes to the project have developed, some of which require additional design fees,” Selle said. “The sidewalk addition was a late decision based on the city’s intent to borrow for a portion of the project expense.
“There is never a better time to correct that lack of sidewalks in the area than during a major construction effort such as this,” he added. “The addition of the short section of Adrian — between Grove Street and Gail Place — and the need to fully reconstruct Peterson Street were developments that occurred as a result of the more detailed look at the project area during the design process.”
The total design cost for the project is $89,077. This amount includes an initial contract for $56,230; adding sidewalk to both sides of all roads, where absent, for $12,237; adding a short 300-foot section of road/water main replacement at Adrian Boulevard, $4,144; and fully reconstructing Peterson Street for $16,426.
The city engineer said the grant award will pay for the design expenses as well as funds from the street budget and water budget for their respective aspects of the project.
“We plan to take advantage of competitive interest rates and borrow for the expected gap between revenues and the total cost of construction,” Selle said.
He noted the estimate for construction at $2.7 million remains an estimate and only will be confirmed once bids are received early this year.
“The current climate for construction is more dynamic than in the recent past and I want to ensure council is aware of the potential for this number to move significantly in either direction,” Selle said. “Should construction be significantly higher, the borrowing line item may increase to accommodate, or the project scope could be reduced.”
Staff proposes using the Transportation Fund to pay for the design fees in the short term, he said.
“In the longer term, as the cost of the project comes into focus with the construction bids in January or February 2022, staff will re-review the project cost and scope,” Selle said. “If necessary, the additional costs associated with the design can be included in the borrowing in spring 2022.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.