People will not be permitted to carry an open alcohol container on city streets unless a special permit has been issued.
That’s one of four changes to a new alcohol-related ordinance that moved to a third and final reading on July 6 by the Fort Atkinson City Council last week.
Adrian Bump, Fort Atkinson chief of police, told the council June 1 that the drafted ordinances are “aimed at making positive change across the community and, specifically, our downtown district, Riverwalk, and parks where alcohol and public intoxication are negatively impacting the quality of life in our community.”
The ordinances, he said, all work together to address the issues commonly encountered by police officers.
“These ordinance updates use a multi-tier approach to addressing problems that have an identifiable root cause,” Bump said.
The first ordinance amendment makes it unlawful for any license-holder to permit any person to leave the licensed premise with an open container of alcohol.
The second ordinance change makes it unlawful — and a disorderly conduct — for any person to defecate or urinate outside of a designated facility.
The third ordinance amendment makes it unlawful to possess an open alcohol container on any public street, sidewalk or public right-of-way unless the city council has granted the appropriate permit or license.
The fourth ordinance change makes it unlawful to drink or possess alcohol in city parks when closed, unless permitted through an authorized event.
The police chief told the council that need for the ordinance amendments was determined by the officers on the streets who use and apply local ordinances in completing their work.
“Officers continually look to positively impact the quality of life and safety of the community through visibility, education and enforcement,” Bump said. “While identifying trends and problems, officers in our city have continually brought forward issues specifically related to their inability to reduce public intoxication and open intoxicants, and the associated misbehaviors, through existing ordinance enforcement.
“Likewise, officers desire to reduce the number of open intoxicants on our streets that are coming from inside our bars or from people who travel to our parks and Riverwalk as a drinking destination,” he added.
The ordinance updates in this area, the police chief said, are focused on reducing disorderly subjects, public intoxication, loud noise complaints, public urination, littering, property damage and fighting “that have begun to plague our community’s downtown, parks, and even our cherished Riverwalk. The requested changes also work to improve the overall perception of safety for people who enjoy the assets our community has to offer.”
The goal of the series of ordinance amendments, he said, is to improve the quality of life for the city’s residents, visitors and property owners by addressing a major issue that is impacting the community.
“We are looking to reduce public intoxication, littering, public urination and other disorderly-related issues,” Bump emphasized. “The new ordinances will allow officers the ability to address issues in a more well-rounded manner through visibility, education and enforcement. It will also motivate bar owners and employees to be more vigilant and active into the prevention and reduction of open alcohol from leaving their establishments.”
The ordinance changes are not expected to impact the city financially, he noted.
City Attorney David Westrick and all city department heads have reviewed the proposed ordinances, and pertinent feedback was incorporated.
The city’s Ordinance Committee also reviewed the ordinances at its meeting May 18.
Bump noted that the ordinance relating to alcohol consumption in parks was amended to prohibit alcohol when the parks are closed, instead of from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
