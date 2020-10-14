The Fort Atkinson Plan Commission on Tuesday approved a site plan for construction of a new Kwik Trip store at 1680 Janesville Ave. in the city.
City staff have approved the plan with minor contingencies.
According to City Engineer Andy Selle, Kwik Trip, Inc. has purchased the former Shell gas station on Janesville Avenue, which is zoned M-1 and required a conditional use permit for the gas station.
“The use will be continued,” Selle said, “therefore we are considering only the site plan associated with the redevelopment.”
The comprehensive plan, he said, identifies this Janesville Avenue location as an entrance to the city.
“Kwik Trip has an excellent store on Madison Avenue that is an asset at the entrance to Fort Atkinson,” Selle said. “The comprehensive plan indicates that the entrances to the city require a slightly higher level of effort when considering aesthetics.”
The façade improvements proposed are substantial, he indicated, and keep with this intent.
“Additional plantings and landscape features beyond what are proposed to improve the existing site,” Selle said, “coupled with what is expected to be a similarly tasteful sign to that on Madison Avenue will meet the intent of the plan and make this Kwik Trip a similarly appealing entrance like the Madison Avenue location.”
The improvements, he noted, include a 2,300 square-foot addition to the existing building, significant parking lot improvements and a new brick façade.
According to project engineers/architects Excel Engineering Inc., Fond du Lac, Kwik Trip, Inc. requested site plan review and approval for site improvements, a building addition, and remodel of the existing Stop n Go convenience store and gas station on Janesville Avenue. The property is zoned M2-heavy industrial/industrial park and an existing conditional use permit is in place.
The existing use is a convenience store and gas station, and will remain as such in the proposed condition. The city’s comprehensive plan designates these parcels as community commercial and the proposed development is consistent with this plan.
Excel Engineering officials said the existing convenience store will remain with an 1,895 square-foot addition proposed on the south side of the building and a 700 square-foot addition proposed on the north side of the building. The building additions will be in the current drive-thru lane areas and the drive thru items will be removed.
The building interior, the officials said, will be remodeled to meet Kwik Trip’s needs and the building exterior also will be modified to include Kwik Trip branding with red and tan colors as detailed in the proposed colored elevations. A new waste enclosure also is proposed in the gravel area on the north side of the site.
According to the engineering firm, site access will remain in the existing locations. Traffic patterns will remain as existing and no additional traffic generation is anticipated from the proposed development.
The existing parking will remain with 37 spaces, two of which will be handicap-accessible, with 14 fuel pump spaces. Landscaping will be provided to meet zoning requirements.
Excel Engineering designers said utility changes and upgrades are proposed on site and new asphalt paving will take place in these areas. A new water service will be installed for the store on the existing property.
The south side building addition requires relocating two light poles, they noted, adding all lighting will be updated to LED fixtures.
Site disturbance is below an acre and stormwater drainage patterns will remain the same as existing, which is surface drainage, the engineers said, noting that impervious surface for the project is being reduced by 1.7 percent which will help the overall drainage system.
The facility will be in operation 24 hours a day, seven days per week. The projected number of employees is 30 to 40. The approximate daily customer count is 800 to 900.
Snow will be pushed to the edges and removed from the site if necessary.
City Engineer Selle said all aspects of code compliance were reviewed, and only the following will need to be addressed prior to building permits being issued:
• Perimeter screening of the parking lots requires dense planting between the street and parking lot, and plants should be rearranged to accomplish this. Additional plants should not be needed.
• A sign plan was provided, though this can be submitted separately and approved later.
• Light fixtures are required to be shaded.
• Twenty percent of the façade facing Farmco Lane must be windowed.
Regarding stormwater management, Selle said “The entire site drains to the west into a vacant field that provides ample storage and filtration before water ultimately enters the Rock River.”
Looking at engineering, “In general the site plan looks excellent,” he said, adding that the following items should be addressed prior to issuing building permits.
• A wastewater easement should be recorded for the connection to the private interceptor.
• The cross-access easement for the property to the west should be recorded prior to construction commencing.
• All ingress/egress within the right of way to Janesville Avenue and Farmco Lane is required to be poured in concrete.
• Gravel areas are disallowed by code, and the overdrive section to the northwest of the parcel should be paved or curbed to correct potholes and bare soil.
• Asphalt for the construction entrance should be removed prior to placing the stone and fabric for the rock.
• New water service materials and plan should be submitted to the city for conformance with city standards prior to installation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.